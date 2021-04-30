CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

241 FPUS51 KOKX 300751

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

CTZ005-302015-

Northern Fairfield-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ009-302015-

Southern Fairfield-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ006-302015-

Northern New Haven-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ010-302015-

Southern New Haven-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler with

lows around 40. West winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ007-302015-

Northern Middlesex-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ011-302015-

Southern Middlesex-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows around

40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ008-302015-

Northern New London-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ012-302015-

Southern New London-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

