CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

CTZ005-042015-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ009-042015-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ006-042015-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ010-042015-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-042015-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ011-042015-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-042015-

Northern New London-

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-042015-

Southern New London-

318 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

