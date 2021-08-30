CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

_____

541 FPUS51 KOKX 300556

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

CTZ005-300800-

Northern Fairfield-

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-300800-

Southern Fairfield-

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-300800-

Northern New Haven-

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-300800-

Southern New Haven-

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-300800-

Northern Middlesex-

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-300800-

Southern Middlesex-

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-300800-

Northern New London-

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-300800-

Southern New London-

155 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

