CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

National Weather Service New York NY

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

CTZ005-292100-

Northern Fairfield-

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

CTZ009-292100-

Southern Fairfield-

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ006-292100-

Northern New Haven-

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

CTZ010-292100-

Southern New Haven-

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ007-292100-

Northern Middlesex-

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

CTZ011-292100-

Southern Middlesex-

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ008-292100-

Northern New London-

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ012-292100-

Southern New London-

354 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

