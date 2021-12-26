CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021

_____

358 FPUS51 KOKX 260834

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

CTZ005-262100-

Northern Fairfield-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-262100-

Southern Fairfield-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-262100-

Northern New Haven-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-262100-

Southern New Haven-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-262100-

Northern Middlesex-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-262100-

Southern Middlesex-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-262100-

Northern New London-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-262100-

Southern New London-

333 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

