Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, March 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning t-storm;32;25;WSW;15;77%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NW;14;33%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;20;9;Sunny and nice;22;9;NNW;12;45%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;17;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;8;WSW;30;53%;50%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A thick cloud cover;13;4;Dull and dreary;12;3;SSW;15;74%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;3;-7;Sunny;3;-5;SSE;7;59%;7%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds, hotter;39;16;Rain and drizzle;18;6;N;18;55%;84%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow, colder;-4;-13;Sunny and quite cold;-5;-15;WSW;10;50%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Clearing, a t-storm;28;21;N;6;82%;85%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;19;11;Periods of sun;19;13;S;8;70%;16%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;22;16;A shower in the p.m.;23;16;WSW;17;67%;73%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, cooler;25;14;Mostly sunny;27;14;WNW;18;36%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SSW;8;82%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;34;21;A t-storm in spots;31;20;SSE;7;56%;46%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;11;71%;80%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;18;8;Partly sunny, windy;17;7;WNW;35;46%;25%;6

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny;23;9;SSW;11;32%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer;23;12;Rain and a t-storm;24;8;SW;20;54%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;11;2;A bit of rain;7;2;NNE;17;81%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;11;Spotty showers;17;10;W;9;85%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;27;17;Some sun, a shower;27;17;ENE;13;57%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;11;7;Spotty showers;15;6;WNW;24;76%;88%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;14;3;Partly sunny;12;4;SW;16;65%;55%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, pleasant;19;4;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;SSE;6;71%;12%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;14;9;Showers and t-storms;15;7;ESE;11;89%;93%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and humid;28;20;Humid with sunshine;28;20;E;12;70%;13%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers around;28;18;A thunderstorm;32;18;ENE;7;39%;71%;13

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;8;Sunny and nice;19;9;WSW;12;57%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NE;17;36%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;SE;24;69%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Partly sunny;27;19;NNE;6;64%;34%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;36;27;Warm with some sun;36;28;SSE;18;68%;6%;9

Chicago, United States;Showers around;5;4;Very windy, a shower;10;-5;NW;41;55%;58%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;32;25;S;10;73%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;Cloudy and cold;2;0;ENE;17;74%;35%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;22;18;Sunny and beautiful;23;18;N;16;84%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;Warm with sunshine;27;17;S;19;53%;7%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;25;Some sunshine;31;24;S;10;79%;63%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;37;22;Hazy and hot;36;21;ESE;13;36%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A shower in the p.m.;17;3;Increasing clouds;15;-1;NE;11;45%;37%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;23;Showers and t-storms;36;24;SSE;11;59%;74%;10

Dili, East Timor;P.M. showers, cooler;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;8;73%;59%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;7;3;Decreasing clouds;7;2;NNE;39;76%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;Partly sunny, warm;30;14;N;12;29%;9%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Morning rain;16;10;Partly sunny;17;12;WNW;19;59%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;28;21;Becoming cloudy;28;21;SE;11;72%;44%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Partly sunny;25;12;SE;8;67%;53%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Partly sunny;28;20;ENE;16;57%;6%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and chilly;2;-9;Sunny, but chilly;2;-7;ENE;11;65%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;33;24;Cloudy;32;25;SSE;8;76%;79%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;Nice with sunshine;26;20;E;14;58%;13%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Showers around;27;20;NE;8;69%;67%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy, warm;39;26;Sun and clouds, warm;38;23;SE;8;31%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, summerlike;37;20;Hazy and hot;36;19;NE;14;21%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and milder;14;8;Increasing clouds;18;11;S;10;60%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;14;71%;58%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cooler;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;N;15;55%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;25;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;NNW;9;68%;63%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;26;10;Sunny and very warm;29;11;NNE;7;21%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;36;25;Hazy sun;35;23;WSW;20;42%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;23;14;A stray t-shower;23;12;SSE;9;58%;51%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;37;20;Sunny and delightful;37;21;NNW;22;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Bit of rain, snow;4;3;A touch of rain;10;5;SSE;11;83%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;NE;10;54%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;Mostly cloudy;35;23;WSW;9;60%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;39;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;SSE;12;63%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;8;74%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional a.m. rain;10;2;A t-storm in spots;13;0;ENE;11;51%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;11;70%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Turning sunny;24;19;S;12;74%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;13;9;Partial sunshine;16;9;SW;10;56%;18%;6

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;7;5;Cloudy with showers;10;4;NW;18;75%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Dense fog will lift;24;14;S;8;55%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;26;Some sun, pleasant;33;26;SSW;11;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with a shower;12;4;Partly sunny, breezy;14;4;W;22;42%;29%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Mostly sunny;32;27;NW;9;64%;46%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;31;24;A couple of showers;29;24;ENE;7;79%;89%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;ENE;14;56%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;SSE;10;52%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;NE;10;29%;4%;12

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;27;20;Cloudy with a shower;27;21;ENE;12;71%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little icy mix;7;1;A little p.m. rain;9;2;E;8;73%;87%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;36;26;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;SSE;12;66%;27%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with sunshine;29;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;E;13;73%;15%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;-3;Increasing clouds;9;3;S;10;47%;76%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;1;-6;Low clouds may break;3;0;SSE;8;72%;34%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;32;23;W;11;65%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNE;18;67%;55%;12

New York, United States;A shower or two;16;3;Sunshine;12;7;S;12;33%;19%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;21;9;Sunny and nice;23;10;WNW;11;51%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;0;-11;Sunny, but cold;-6;-11;SSW;14;69%;25%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and cooler;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;SSW;13;48%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and chilly;3;-9;Mostly sunny;4;-7;N;5;48%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;-4;Becoming cloudy;7;-1;S;23;53%;74%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Decreasing clouds;30;25;NE;10;75%;66%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;20;57%;10%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny intervals;30;23;Low clouds;31;23;NE;13;63%;44%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Showers around;11;5;W;12;69%;86%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;34;16;Not as warm;27;14;ESE;17;58%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;9;74%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;19;76%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;N;9;42%;27%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;12;4;Spotty showers;11;4;W;10;78%;75%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;21;5;Turning cloudy;19;9;WSW;11;61%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;18;12;Cloudy, downpours;18;13;NNE;12;77%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;17;10;Clearing;18;9;ENE;12;69%;7%;5

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;12;73%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;6;1;Partly sunny;5;2;SSE;6;60%;55%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;4;-1;Periods of sun;4;-2;E;4;77%;29%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;9;64%;9%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;35;23;Partly sunny;30;19;NNE;17;13%;2%;10

Rome, Italy;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Heavy thunderstorms;16;8;SW;19;76%;87%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;4;-8;Abundant sunshine;2;-5;NE;10;68%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;23;11;Low clouds breaking;19;11;WSW;12;78%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;ENE;15;62%;26%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;23;Partly sunny;26;23;NE;17;67%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;26;17;N;9;66%;38%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;9;Partly sunny, nice;27;9;N;7;17%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;14;Sunny and nice;28;13;SW;7;44%;4%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sunshine;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;N;9;62%;17%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cold with rain;11;6;Partly sunny;16;6;ENE;10;59%;31%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;13;7;Partly sunny;15;6;SSW;8;62%;28%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;Lots of sun, mild;20;9;SW;10;52%;27%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;20;13;Partly sunny, mild;21;15;SSE;15;71%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;13;78%;75%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;21;6;Clouds and sun, mild;20;7;SSE;13;61%;25%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;NE;8;56%;2%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;5;-5;Periods of sun;4;-4;E;8;52%;7%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;20;Not as warm;24;20;N;16;70%;55%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;29;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;19;ESE;27;51%;0%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;4;-4;Periods of sun;3;-4;E;14;73%;2%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;28;8;WNW;14;41%;63%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. rain;14;7;Inc. clouds;12;4;SE;18;61%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and very warm;28;15;Not as warm;23;11;NW;17;15%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy with a shower;20;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NNE;12;53%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;24;10;Thunderstorms;27;11;SSW;20;37%;92%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;SSW;14;51%;7%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;6;-1;Showers around;9;-2;W;27;57%;87%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and warmer;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;31;14;ENE;16;27%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;Not as warm;22;10;WNW;23;52%;7%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;11;-4;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;4;WSW;17;34%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;13;4;Decreasing clouds;12;4;E;7;52%;56%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;14;9;Spotty showers;16;6;WNW;19;72%;87%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;Becoming cloudy;33;21;ENE;8;47%;36%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;8;-3;A little p.m. rain;9;2;E;7;71%;87%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, milder;12;3;Showers around;13;7;SE;16;72%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;18;16;Partly sunny, windy;21;12;SSE;39;76%;60%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;24;High clouds and warm;37;23;WSW;10;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler with rain;16;3;Inc. clouds;13;2;ENE;5;50%;36%;5

