Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, April 8, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;18;78%;73%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;33;25;High clouds;34;25;NW;11;42%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Not as warm;24;13;A heavy thunderstorm;21;11;W;22;70%;85%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, cooler;17;11;Mostly sunny;17;9;WSW;15;50%;68%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, a shower;20;10;Partly sunny;18;12;NE;17;75%;44%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;9;2;Mostly cloudy;9;2;N;8;60%;33%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;SW;11;35%;2%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Rain and drizzle;5;0;W;27;69%;80%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with clearing;33;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;E;10;52%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;S;12;48%;1%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;15;Turning cloudy;22;17;WNW;15;64%;69%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Partly sunny;32;18;SE;10;34%;10%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing and warm;36;21;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SE;11;71%;63%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;19;ESE;11;46%;12%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable cloudiness;31;23;Mostly sunny, warmer;34;23;S;8;50%;10%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;15;11;Spotty showers;17;10;SW;16;68%;65%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;20;7;E;8;36%;2%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;25;12;Partly sunny;24;12;SE;19;50%;61%;6

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and mild;20;8;Clouds and sun, warm;22;11;ENE;7;66%;7%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;19;9;A t-storm in spots;19;10;WNW;8;78%;75%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;24;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;17;ESE;15;74%;66%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with clearing;21;10;Partly sunny;23;11;SSE;21;57%;44%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;24;12;Partly sunny, mild;19;11;S;11;72%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Mostly sunny;22;7;ESE;11;60%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and warmer;22;11;Partly sunny;23;11;SSW;14;60%;33%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;23;20;A t-storm in spots;26;23;NNE;13;78%;73%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;27;19;A t-storm in spots;31;18;S;7;42%;79%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;Mostly sunny;19;9;SSW;15;54%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny and nice;27;15;NNE;14;36%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;29;14;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;S;16;63%;27%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and clouds;27;19;Partly sunny;27;18;NE;6;63%;34%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;Partly sunny;35;27;ESE;14;66%;26%;12

Chicago, United States;Increasing clouds;3;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;5;-1;N;12;61%;71%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;9;72%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;16;6;Partial sunshine;13;6;N;5;77%;44%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;N;18;82%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Pleasant and warmer;15;8;Mainly cloudy;21;9;NNE;11;63%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSW;13;87%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;A t-storm around;37;24;NNE;13;48%;42%;10

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;16;2;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;1;SSW;22;35%;25%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A t-storm around;34;24;SSW;8;61%;75%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;35;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;SE;7;62%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Brief p.m. showers;13;4;Showers around;11;6;E;15;84%;85%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;21;11;A.M. showers, cloudy;17;9;ENE;9;62%;98%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;10;Spotty showers;16;11;W;23;59%;70%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;25;16;Sunny and nice;27;20;SE;11;59%;29%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower in the p.m.;28;15;Thundershowers;24;15;SE;14;65%;70%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;20;SSE;15;57%;3%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;8;2;A passing shower;10;-1;NNE;16;80%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;23;Warm with some sun;36;27;ESE;9;54%;24%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;ESE;13;62%;20%;4

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;27;22;Partly sunny;26;23;NE;24;67%;34%;5

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;Hazy sunshine;35;21;SE;9;44%;29%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A touch of p.m. rain;31;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;NW;19;67%;66%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;15;9;Low clouds;16;8;NNE;11;81%;10%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;31;24;Thunderstorms;31;24;E;8;74%;75%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;37;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;N;15;41%;41%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Nice with some sun;23;14;N;12;59%;33%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A t-storm in spots;23;11;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;NW;7;54%;81%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;35;25;Partly sunny;35;24;S;9;48%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;26;14;A shower or t-storm;24;13;S;9;75%;67%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;37;20;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;NNW;19;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;17;4;Mostly sunny, mild;20;7;SSE;16;56%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;30;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;17;54%;42%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;33;23;Couple of t-storms;29;23;NNE;10;72%;85%;3

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;12;67%;63%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;NE;6;66%;78%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;3;Partly sunny, mild;16;0;NE;15;47%;4%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSW;12;73%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Some sun, pleasant;24;19;SSE;8;75%;33%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;8;A passing shower;14;10;NW;14;59%;84%;5

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;12;9;Spotty showers;13;9;ENE;14;84%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Sunny;32;17;SSE;9;30%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;32;24;Some sun, pleasant;30;26;SW;12;72%;78%;11

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;15;5;Spotty showers;8;6;SW;16;72%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;ESE;7;66%;70%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon rain;29;24;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;ESE;8;81%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;33;25;E;14;52%;63%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;30;13;Partly sunny;24;14;E;10;63%;5%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Turning cloudy;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;ESE;8;26%;44%;13

Miami, United States;Afternoon t-storms;29;23;Mostly sunny, warm;31;22;WSW;18;65%;34%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mild with sunshine;17;4;Partly sunny;18;8;S;17;63%;27%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some brightening;37;27;Sun and clouds, nice;31;26;SE;9;68%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rather cloudy;23;18;Humid with some sun;26;21;NE;11;75%;36%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cold;1;-6;Becoming cloudy;3;-5;N;4;37%;26%;5

Moscow, Russia;Milder;9;3;Not as cool;16;6;SW;15;64%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;26;Hazy sun;33;26;NW;13;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;16;A little a.m. rain;25;15;NNE;12;67%;77%;10

New York, United States;Turning cloudy;8;0;Inc. clouds;8;3;S;11;27%;57%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as warm;23;11;Thunderstorms;20;12;WNW;10;72%;74%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;SSE;18;85%;79%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cool;13;6;Partly sunny;16;5;NNE;15;53%;27%;8

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;6;2;Spotty showers;5;0;NNE;8;80%;78%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-7;Turning out cloudy;3;-4;SE;14;40%;28%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;28;24;Downpours;29;25;NW;10;82%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;NW;13;63%;44%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;Showers around;30;23;ENE;13;77%;81%;8

Paris, France;A shower or two;23;12;Spotty showers;16;10;S;10;77%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;S;15;61%;8%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;S;10;48%;14%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;32;24;Becoming cloudy;32;23;N;13;72%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;22;A shower in the p.m.;34;22;E;8;45%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the a.m.;13;4;Partly sunny, warmer;21;9;SE;9;59%;4%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. rain;11;-1;Clearing;16;6;SE;9;49%;4%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Rain and drizzle;20;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;20;12;E;11;65%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;17;10;Rain and drizzle;16;9;SW;22;62%;67%;8

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;SE;13;80%;87%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;7;2;Partly sunny;6;3;ESE;16;56%;27%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;6;WSW;13;67%;63%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;NE;10;70%;4%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;20;A t-storm in spots;33;20;NNW;16;28%;64%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;23;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;10;S;18;82%;65%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Not as cool;15;0;NW;16;70%;65%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;21;12;WSW;11;70%;12%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;Sun and clouds;28;18;ENE;10;65%;33%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;24;E;21;70%;59%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;W;7;94%;42%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;25;10;Partly sunny;24;10;E;8;38%;36%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;SW;7;53%;44%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;29;22;Partial sunshine;29;22;NNE;9;72%;31%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;13;6;Spotty showers;12;9;NW;12;71%;86%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Partly sunny;17;10;E;8;69%;34%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;9;0;Partly sunny;15;7;SE;6;54%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Sunny and warmer;26;16;SSE;15;47%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;14;74%;74%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;21;5;Mostly sunny;23;7;SSE;13;50%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;Partial sunshine;29;24;ENE;23;69%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;11;4;Spotty showers;10;1;NE;8;79%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunny and very warm;32;19;S;14;44%;16%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;26;17;Sunny;29;17;SE;12;42%;1%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;13;5;Spotty showers;14;0;NE;14;70%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;19;11;Clearing;18;8;SE;13;47%;10%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Clouds and sun, nice;17;9;E;15;64%;34%;3

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the a.m.;21;13;Partly sunny;21;13;SE;12;35%;34%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;22;14;Sunshine and nice;21;14;SE;14;55%;56%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;27;12;Partly sunny;25;10;E;8;45%;30%;6

Tokyo, Japan;More sun than clouds;17;7;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;NNW;22;40%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;2;-5;Cloudy and cold;3;-2;NNW;8;51%;43%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;33;15;Sunny and cooler;21;14;E;13;68%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;22;12;SSE;13;55%;2%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some brightening;14;-1;Cloudy and cooler;8;-6;NNW;15;40%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;12;8;Cloudy;14;10;NE;7;61%;74%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and breezy;21;11;Partly sunny, warm;24;11;SSE;23;53%;26%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;High clouds;33;20;ENE;6;47%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and warmer;20;8;Partly sunny;20;8;S;17;63%;77%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer with sunshine;24;10;Partly sunny, warm;25;9;SSE;20;47%;13%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;11;Overcast, a shower;18;10;NE;12;72%;90%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;23;Clouds and sun, warm;36;24;WSW;8;43%;17%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;24;7;Partly sunny;22;6;NE;6;40%;7%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius