Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, April 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;15;81%;81%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;35;27;A t-storm in spots;38;25;NNW;22;26%;40%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny;28;11;WNW;16;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;More sun than clouds;19;12;Partly sunny;17;11;ESE;13;67%;5%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;14;7;Mostly sunny, nice;18;9;S;17;62%;5%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;9;0;Mostly sunny;9;2;ENE;11;49%;9%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Inc. clouds;14;6;SSW;13;39%;9%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;13;2;Becoming cloudy;8;-1;NE;9;52%;36%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;30;20;E;13;59%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;22;11;Hazy sunshine;23;13;SSE;9;59%;3%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;20;17;Partly sunny;23;15;WNW;22;73%;63%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;A t-storm around;28;15;Sunny and nice;29;15;S;15;35%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;NNW;8;71%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;33;22;Some sun, less humid;35;22;SE;10;45%;17%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;36;27;A t-storm around;33;26;S;12;67%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A little a.m. rain;16;12;Partly sunny;20;13;WNW;12;69%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;25;12;SSW;10;40%;4%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a shower;23;12;Partial sunshine;22;13;NNW;6;63%;44%;5

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;14;8;Some sun and nice;19;8;E;10;63%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;20;11;A little a.m. rain;19;10;SSE;8;72%;84%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;16;ESE;18;79%;68%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;20;12;Thunderstorms;20;11;N;20;71%;71%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;16;7;Nice with sunshine;17;9;S;11;61%;2%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy, comfortable;20;6;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;E;9;57%;18%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;20;12;Thunderstorms;22;12;ENE;10;77%;76%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;26;19;Cloudy;26;20;NE;13;70%;9%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower in the a.m.;26;17;Mostly cloudy;32;16;ENE;8;42%;84%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;17;10;Rather cloudy;18;10;NNW;13;65%;15%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;33;22;Sunshine, summerlike;36;19;NE;13;10%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Not as warm;23;15;NW;17;72%;27%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ESE;6;63%;72%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;28;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;SSE;15;65%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;A little snow, cold;3;-1;Partly sunny;5;1;NE;16;60%;24%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;10;75%;81%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, not as cool;14;6;Low clouds;13;7;WSW;13;73%;13%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;NNW;16;86%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warmer;26;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;18;S;25;49%;18%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy thunderstorms;26;23;A shower or t-storm;28;23;S;15;90%;86%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;39;23;Hazy and very warm;39;24;NNW;13;28%;40%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;24;9;Windy and cooler;16;0;WNW;27;23%;21%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;39;27;SSE;13;53%;60%;11

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;35;24;Nice with some sun;33;24;SSE;11;65%;37%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;12;10;Spotty showers;15;10;S;31;75%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain tapering off;16;11;Morning rain, cloudy;16;7;SSW;10;71%;100%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;20;12;Partly sunny;19;15;E;11;66%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Decreasing clouds;24;20;SSE;5;69%;64%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Clouding up;23;12;E;6;61%;44%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;ENE;18;53%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Brief a.m. showers;12;5;Cloudy with mist;11;5;NNW;16;74%;74%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;36;27;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SE;10;60%;63%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;22;18;Cloudy and warmer;25;20;E;10;72%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;23;Breezy with some sun;28;22;ENE;29;62%;31%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;37;24;A t-storm in spots;39;25;ESE;9;33%;41%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers this morning;27;18;A t-storm around;30;18;NNW;14;52%;44%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;22;12;Showers around;19;11;N;13;67%;61%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;11;67%;63%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;Sunny and beautiful;33;26;N;16;42%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;W;11;63%;39%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Couple of t-storms;16;9;A p.m. t-storm;18;9;N;13;65%;86%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;36;25;Hazy sun and warm;37;26;WNW;21;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;A p.m. t-shower;25;14;SE;9;65%;56%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;24;Mostly sunny;40;25;N;11;6%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;22;9;Periods of sun, mild;21;11;W;14;49%;42%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;8;65%;63%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;22;A t-storm around;34;23;WSW;8;63%;71%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;38;26;A t-storm around;39;27;SSW;15;52%;41%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;7;72%;65%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;17;0;Mostly sunny, mild;16;1;E;13;46%;42%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;33;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SSW;12;74%;84%;10

Lima, Peru;Not as warm;22;19;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;SSE;14;77%;34%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;21;11;NNW;9;66%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;15;9;Periods of sun;17;9;S;24;61%;7%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Windy this afternoon;18;9;Sunny;21;12;SSE;12;36%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Partly sunny;31;26;SSW;10;75%;39%;10

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;19;9;Partly sunny, warm;22;12;NW;4;49%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;6;72%;90%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. rain;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;7;79%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;E;14;51%;7%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;20;11;Cloudy and cool;15;6;SE;13;61%;2%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;25;11;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;7;29%;29%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;NE;17;41%;1%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Warm with some sun;22;12;Thunderstorms;21;6;NNW;12;80%;75%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning t-storm;35;27;A morning t-storm;33;27;SSW;13;69%;79%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;25;16;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NNE;13;71%;29%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Snow and rain, cold;3;0;WSW;6;77%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;19;10;Showers around;17;10;SE;8;75%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;29;Hazy sun;35;28;WNW;14;58%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;23;15;SW;16;72%;60%;6

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;6;Cooler;10;3;W;27;48%;50%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;W;13;26%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;11;0;A snow squall;3;-5;WNW;27;57%;57%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;18;11;Rain and drizzle;17;13;NE;14;63%;93%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;10;4;Cloudy;12;4;S;7;73%;67%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and ice;4;0;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;SW;16;79%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;E;13;79%;66%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;16;69%;74%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;30;23;Clouds and sun;30;23;ENE;13;70%;63%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;22;11;ESE;9;62%;1%;5

Perth, Australia;Warm with some sun;33;16;Partly sunny, cooler;23;15;SSW;15;63%;56%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;9;62%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;33;25;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;13;75%;71%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;Partly sunny;32;22;ESE;9;49%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler with rain;15;9;Periods of sun, nice;17;8;N;11;72%;8%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;20;1;Plenty of sun;20;0;NNE;9;38%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;12;Afternoon showers;21;12;WNW;11;68%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;10;Sunshine and nice;23;11;N;13;63%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;28;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;SE;10;67%;38%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and mild;12;8;A little rain;10;6;NE;18;67%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;20;7;Cloudy and cooler;9;4;WNW;14;71%;56%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;22;Partly sunny;26;21;ENE;10;62%;28%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;33;21;Sunny and beautiful;33;20;NE;15;21%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;22;12;Severe thunderstorms;22;12;WNW;10;82%;87%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cooler;13;5;Low clouds;12;4;NNW;7;70%;34%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;13;8;Mostly sunny;15;9;WNW;13;59%;5%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ENE;16;68%;51%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;Periods of sun;29;23;SSE;19;71%;66%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;26;18;NNE;11;58%;19%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;Nice with some sun;25;14;W;7;26%;13%;7

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;WSW;6;48%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;NE;10;69%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;6;Partly sunny, warmer;23;10;N;9;58%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;10;6;A little rain;11;6;SSW;17;68%;73%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;21;7;WNW;9;44%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;SE;10;41%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;29;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;11;73%;83%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;Spotty showers;21;10;SE;10;66%;85%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;Spotty showers;29;22;ESE;18;69%;86%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;12;3;Low clouds;17;7;WNW;9;62%;6%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;18;Showers around;20;17;SSE;25;67%;67%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;23;16;Showers around;21;17;E;12;72%;60%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;17;4;Cloudy, mist, cooler;9;4;WNW;16;75%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;20;12;A little a.m. rain;15;7;SE;13;76%;91%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;11;3;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;10;55%;25%;7

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;12;6;A shower or two;15;8;ENE;13;38%;82%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Mostly sunny;28;19;ENE;13;38%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;24;13;Thunderstorms;22;12;NE;7;72%;73%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;17;12;Rain and drizzle;17;12;SE;13;59%;84%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain/snow showers;3;-1;Snow showers, cold;4;1;WSW;27;69%;78%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;Partly sunny, warmer;26;15;ENE;16;47%;50%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;24;13;Spotty showers;20;13;WNW;11;73%;87%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;16;-2;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;0;NNE;19;34%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;9;6;Sun and clouds;11;6;S;10;56%;66%;5

Vienna, Austria;A bit of a.m. rain;21;12;Periods of sun;21;10;N;18;59%;28%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;22;A t-storm or two;31;23;NE;10;62%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;22;12;Showers and t-storms;18;6;NW;12;77%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds, warm;24;13;A morning t-storm;17;7;NW;18;65%;60%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;19;15;Partly sunny, windy;19;12;NW;40;82%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Lots of sun, warm;38;25;W;13;45%;16%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;19;4;Mostly sunny;16;5;ENE;8;36%;11%;8

