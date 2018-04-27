Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 27, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Sunshine, pleasant;32;26;WSW;17;74%;65%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Lots of sun, warm;36;28;Sunny and hot;39;27;NE;15;26%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Spotty showers;26;16;N;13;59%;75%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;17;12;Sunshine and warmer;21;14;SE;11;61%;27%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;15;9;Spotty showers;15;7;SW;21;75%;66%;3

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;8;2;Rain and drizzle;8;4;ESE;14;58%;65%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;30;15;Partly sunny;30;17;ESE;15;25%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Sun and clouds;15;5;NNE;28;61%;7%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;E;10;51%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;Periods of sun, warm;28;16;NNW;14;41%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;20;17;Downpours;19;17;NE;29;79%;99%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, not as warm;27;16;A shower or t-storm;26;17;SE;16;62%;69%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SSW;8;73%;51%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;36;22;Clouds and sun, nice;35;22;SE;11;43%;10%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Spotty showers;29;25;SSE;10;76%;85%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;21;15;Showers and t-storms;20;14;SSE;12;74%;84%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Partly sunny, warm;27;17;SW;15;45%;3%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler but pleasant;22;12;A t-storm, warmer;28;17;SE;17;55%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;22;11;NW;14;51%;27%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;18;9;A t-storm in spots;18;10;SSW;9;79%;78%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Partly sunny;27;14;ESE;13;61%;30%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;20;10;A t-storm, warmer;26;14;SE;17;55%;73%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;17;9;Spotty showers;16;8;SSW;16;65%;70%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;26;10;SE;13;53%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;21;10;A shower or t-storm;27;16;SE;12;49%;73%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A heavy thunderstorm;27;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;20;E;17;81%;85%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;18;WSW;7;56%;90%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;WSW;15;53%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mainly cloudy;32;21;ENE;9;20%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;18;13;Mostly sunny;18;10;ESE;18;58%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;6;65%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, humid;37;27;Turning sunny, humid;36;28;SSE;16;64%;26%;13

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;15;4;Mostly sunny;9;2;N;23;57%;7%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;10;76%;70%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;13;7;Partly sunny;14;8;SW;12;72%;64%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Sunshine, pleasant;24;19;N;17;84%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;Sunny and delightful;28;14;ESE;8;43%;1%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;14;75%;80%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;39;28;A t-storm around;42;27;SE;13;33%;40%;11

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;23;6;Mostly cloudy;24;10;SSW;11;33%;39%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;SSW;11;60%;83%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;22;Clouds and sun, nice;33;22;S;10;48%;6%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;9;2;Spotty showers;10;3;ENE;15;66%;76%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;25;13;Sunshine and warm;29;14;N;9;28%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;25;14;Not as warm;19;12;W;24;68%;61%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain;27;23;Periods of sun, nice;29;23;SE;8;76%;44%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;E;7;49%;2%;8

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;NNE;11;75%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;10;2;Spotty showers;10;3;WSW;16;76%;70%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;35;27;A t-storm around;36;27;ESE;15;60%;72%;13

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;Partly sunny;27;23;E;15;76%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;20;A morning shower;26;18;NNE;15;49%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;38;25;Hazy sunshine;40;26;S;9;30%;10%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;38;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;21;NNW;14;24%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;25;15;Sunny, nice and warm;22;13;ENE;21;61%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Afternoon showers;33;25;NNE;10;70%;81%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;33;22;N;18;36%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;25;10;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;NNW;9;50%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;28;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;NNW;8;22%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;35;26;Humid with hazy sun;36;26;W;19;58%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;25;13;A morning t-storm;23;13;S;10;73%;78%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and pleasant;37;22;Abundant sunshine;38;24;NNE;17;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;18;6;Partial sunshine;20;11;S;8;47%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;21;56%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;32;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;SSE;6;75%;71%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSW;18;56%;34%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;7;73%;55%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;3;A t-storm in spots;15;1;NE;13;61%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;10;72%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Clearing, pleasant;23;19;Partly sunny;23;19;S;12;76%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, cooler;18;11;Spotty showers;15;10;WNW;14;68%;86%;6

London, United Kingdom;Rain at times;12;7;A shower or two;11;5;N;15;80%;73%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;21;12;Clouds breaking;22;12;SSW;25;54%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;A morning t-storm;31;25;S;10;75%;73%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and pleasant;24;11;Not as warm;19;7;WSW;13;47%;62%;9

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;Spotty showers;32;27;WNW;7;70%;74%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;24;ESE;8;81%;100%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine, less humid;34;26;A morning shower;35;27;E;15;52%;62%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;SSE;8;73%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;13;Partial sunshine;25;14;S;10;42%;44%;12

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;SSE;12;56%;28%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;14;2;Partly sunny;16;9;SSE;10;58%;37%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds, a t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;16;76%;73%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Low clouds;21;17;E;16;82%;65%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;16;8;A passing shower;14;5;WSW;3;63%;91%;3

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;15;5;A shower or two;14;5;W;14;59%;69%;5

Mumbai, India;Sunny and humid;32;27;Humid with hazy sun;33;27;WNW;14;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;Couple of t-storms;24;16;NE;14;82%;86%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Partly sunny;20;9;WNW;13;57%;66%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;19;High clouds and warm;31;18;NW;14;33%;7%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;10;1;Increasing clouds;12;2;ENE;15;56%;57%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Mostly sunny;23;11;NNE;9;47%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;A thundershower;11;1;Spotty showers;12;0;SSW;7;63%;64%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;16;6;A couple of showers;14;2;W;13;66%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;28;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;26;E;7;76%;66%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;9;74%;66%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;29;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;E;12;82%;96%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;20;9;Spotty showers;17;8;WSW;14;57%;86%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;15;Plenty of sunshine;27;19;E;15;59%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;8;68%;82%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;SE;22;77%;81%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;S;8;52%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;18;9;Pleasant and warmer;24;11;ENE;8;45%;45%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;25;6;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;SSE;11;39%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;Periods of rain;19;12;SW;11;76%;86%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;21;12;Clouds and sun;18;10;W;14;73%;56%;9

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;Morning showers;28;23;SSE;12;80%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;6;2;Sun and clouds;6;1;WNW;12;61%;27%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;12;3;A shower in the p.m.;15;7;SE;8;59%;58%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;22;Clouds and sun;29;21;ENE;9;69%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;34;21;NNW;10;22%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;SE;11;51%;73%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly cloudy;10;2;Clouds and sun;11;4;SW;15;67%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;17;11;Clouds and sun;16;11;WNW;16;71%;33%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ENE;10;65%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in places;30;23;SE;21;67%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;19;Periods of sun;25;19;N;9;89%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, a t-storm;26;12;Showers around;24;12;NW;7;47%;66%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;24;8;High clouds;26;8;SW;4;35%;3%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Partly sunny;29;22;E;12;73%;35%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cooler;18;8;Afternoon rain;15;7;W;11;69%;89%;6

Seattle, United States;Cooler;18;9;A few showers;13;8;E;11;79%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;SW;8;53%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;Partly sunny;26;18;SE;11;54%;3%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and drizzle;30;25;A t-storm in spots;33;28;SE;11;72%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;25;11;Showers and t-storms;25;9;SE;17;59%;76%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;E;20;65%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;12;3;Spotty showers;13;5;SSW;12;62%;84%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with some sun;21;17;A shower or two;20;16;S;21;66%;81%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Considerable clouds;26;22;Partly sunny;29;22;SE;14;59%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;10;3;Spotty showers;12;5;SSW;14;76%;78%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;ENE;12;31%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy;24;11;Cloudy and warm;24;13;NNW;13;45%;71%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;27;17;Mostly cloudy;25;14;NE;12;25%;66%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;22;18;Turning sunny;25;18;SE;14;61%;23%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;A shower or t-storm;31;17;E;6;40%;73%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;21;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;S;18;43%;26%;10

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;11;5;Rain and drizzle;6;0;WNW;22;66%;79%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;29;17;Sunny, not as warm;23;16;W;23;76%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;25;15;Sun and some clouds;24;14;WNW;18;58%;21%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;6;Spotty showers;11;-5;NNW;13;74%;73%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;21;10;Rain developing;12;9;SSE;8;70%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;20;10;Showers and t-storms;26;15;SSE;15;57%;76%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WNW;9;62%;60%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;13;3;Periods of sun;16;7;SE;12;57%;29%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;17;7;Warmer;26;11;NW;19;42%;41%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;16;14;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;12;S;20;80%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;38;26;Some sun, a t-storm;34;25;S;10;54%;71%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;A t-shower in spots;21;11;NNE;7;54%;55%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather