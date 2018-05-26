Global Forecast-Celsius
Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, May 26, 2018
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;SW;16;83%;79%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;39;31;Sun and clouds, warm;39;31;NNE;15;35%;0%;11
Aleppo, Syria;A shower in the p.m.;31;20;Warm with some sun;34;21;NNW;13;25%;16%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;23;18;A p.m. shower or two;22;16;E;13;84%;95%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with clearing;27;16;A shower or t-storm;26;17;SSE;17;60%;80%;7
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Sun and clouds;16;9;SE;10;60%;57%;5
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;40;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;16;N;23;35%;64%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;30;6;Rain and drizzle;9;0;N;32;72%;69%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;Brilliant sunshine;28;18;Warm with some sun;30;19;NE;17;59%;2%;4
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;A thunderstorm;28;20;N;25;51%;60%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;12;A shower or two;16;8;SSW;29;73%;69%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Lots of sun, warm;40;22;Mostly sunny, warm;42;26;NNE;10;16%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;SSE;8;78%;73%;7
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SSE;9;67%;71%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;8;73%;63%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with some sun;22;17;Partly sunny, breezy;23;18;E;27;67%;44%;10
Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;30;17;Partly sunny;32;17;SSW;15;18%;0%;10
Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;28;16;A shower or t-storm;29;17;ESE;8;65%;73%;9
Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;26;14;A strong t-storm;27;18;ESE;8;57%;43%;7
Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;10;Partly sunny;17;10;SE;9;83%;44%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;SE;16;57%;1%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Pleasant and warmer;26;15;Periods of sun;28;17;ENE;7;59%;33%;8
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;A strong t-storm;27;17;S;9;71%;80%;5
Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;28;15;Partly sunny;25;13;E;14;51%;20%;9
Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Thunderstorms;28;17;ESE;6;67%;66%;8
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;NE;7;79%;62%;1
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;29;16;A little a.m. rain;29;18;NNW;7;47%;83%;4
Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;26;17;Mostly cloudy;25;18;SW;12;64%;15%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NNE;11;31%;2%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;Mostly cloudy;20;12;NW;8;71%;1%;2
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SE;7;58%;55%;10
Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;35;29;A t-storm around;37;30;SSE;14;61%;64%;9
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSE;9;50%;2%;10
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;19;83%;93%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;21;13;A shower or t-storm;20;14;E;12;72%;73%;4
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;21;Sunshine, pleasant;25;21;NNW;15;77%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Sunshine and warm;36;23;ESE;11;53%;3%;12
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;S;18;72%;51%;8
Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;46;30;Hazy sun and hot;45;29;ESE;10;11%;1%;12
Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;33;16;A t-storm around;32;13;NNW;13;21%;55%;11
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;Couple of t-storms;35;27;SSE;11;70%;65%;11
Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;SE;10;63%;44%;8
Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;18;11;A heavy p.m. t-storm;18;11;NNE;20;76%;74%;6
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;32;15;Partly sunny;30;16;NNE;13;33%;44%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;A t-storm in spots;22;16;W;17;72%;41%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;37;26;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;14;74%;72%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;A stray t-shower;22;11;ESE;8;60%;55%;5
Havana, Cuba;Heavy thunderstorms;27;24;Thunderstorms;28;23;S;13;82%;87%;9
Helsinki, Finland;Sun and some clouds;24;11;Mostly sunny;21;8;NNE;14;33%;2%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;7;75%;81%;10
Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;33;27;Showers around;33;27;SW;12;68%;76%;12
Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;29;23;More clouds than sun;29;23;ENE;22;59%;57%;5
Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;39;26;A t-storm around;39;26;SE;8;38%;54%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with some sun;40;27;Hazy sun and hot;40;24;N;17;19%;0%;12
Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Showers and t-storms;22;17;NE;20;80%;66%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;10;74%;78%;3
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Summerlike;42;31;Sunny and hot;40;30;NW;15;30%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;NW;11;38%;3%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;29;12;Plenty of sun;29;12;NNW;9;24%;2%;12
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;Hazy, breezy, warm;38;29;W;28;48%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Mostly sunny;31;18;SW;10;56%;55%;13
Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sunshine;40;29;Clouds and sun;40;29;WSW;18;20%;30%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;E;12;32%;0%;8
Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy thunderstorm;31;27;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;29;72%;80%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Partial sunshine;33;23;WSW;10;66%;65%;9
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Sunshine and warm;35;26;S;12;64%;8%;13
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;7;81%;70%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-4;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;ENE;10;34%;27%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SW;9;77%;65%;4
Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;S;12;76%;3%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;21;14;A t-storm in spots;21;13;NNW;14;72%;55%;11
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;26;16;A heavy thunderstorm;23;15;E;11;78%;68%;6
Los Angeles, United States;Sun and clouds;21;14;Low clouds, then sun;23;14;S;9;60%;1%;10
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;22;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;S;10;74%;10%;7
Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;23;12;Clouds and sun;25;14;W;7;48%;66%;11
Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;30;27;A t-storm in spots;29;27;W;28;81%;100%;5
Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;Showers around;29;25;NNE;7;82%;75%;7
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;ESE;10;52%;56%;9
Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;19;9;Clouds and sun;20;14;NNE;23;60%;19%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;26;11;Partly sunny;29;12;NE;9;19%;0%;14
Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;Wind and rain;27;24;SSE;27;82%;92%;3
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;23;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;E;10;46%;2%;7
Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;30;26;SSW;21;66%;64%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;20;12;Showers around;21;15;NE;8;75%;67%;3
Montreal, Canada;Morning t-storms;22;13;Mostly cloudy;21;14;SSE;13;53%;55%;2
Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Sunshine and nice;23;9;NNW;18;39%;5%;6
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;30;Hazy sunshine;34;30;WNW;17;67%;9%;12
Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;24;13;Mostly cloudy;24;12;S;12;68%;44%;6
New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;19;A morning t-storm;20;13;NE;13;87%;90%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;WNW;11;42%;3%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;10;5;Cool with low clouds;10;4;NNE;21;75%;74%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing;26;17;Mostly cloudy;27;18;WSW;10;55%;3%;5
Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;ESE;11;34%;6%;5
Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;11;Mostly cloudy;24;15;SSE;18;57%;70%;7
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;27;Clearing;30;26;NNE;16;78%;77%;4
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;28;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;SSE;13;83%;85%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty p.m. showers;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;14;76%;66%;9
Paris, France;A severe t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;28;18;NW;11;59%;80%;7
Perth, Australia;Brief showers;19;12;Spotty showers;21;11;SW;21;75%;84%;2
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;SW;6;71%;84%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;31;24;Windy in the p.m.;32;24;SE;25;73%;44%;2
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Partly sunny;35;24;SE;10;45%;35%;13
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Clouds and sun;27;15;E;9;42%;11%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Cloudy, not as warm;25;11;NNW;9;47%;7%;4
Quito, Ecuador;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;Afternoon showers;19;11;S;10;75%;93%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;14;69%;57%;8
Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;SSE;16;69%;84%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;13;4;Rain;10;6;SE;19;84%;94%;1
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;26;13;Some sun and warm;26;14;NNE;6;49%;3%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;NE;9;68%;6%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;37;24;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;E;15;10%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Sunny and humid;28;18;Hazy sun and humid;29;16;N;9;69%;29%;9
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;25;11;Sun and clouds;21;9;NNE;12;42%;3%;4
San Francisco, United States;Clearing;18;12;Turning sunny;20;12;SW;16;69%;0%;10
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;SSE;7;82%;87%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;ESE;16;76%;76%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy;24;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;WSW;6;96%;87%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;NE;14;24%;2%;14
Santiago, Chile;Cooler;17;4;Rather cloudy;20;6;W;5;36%;10%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Partial sunshine;29;23;NNE;11;76%;66%;13
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;21;12;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NNW;11;70%;42%;10
Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Clouds breaking;22;11;NE;8;59%;26%;8
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Mostly cloudy;25;15;WSW;8;48%;14%;5
Shanghai, China;Cloudy;25;20;Cloudy;26;19;SE;8;77%;37%;3
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SSE;8;80%;89%;4
Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;25;12;A thundershower;23;12;ESE;13;62%;63%;10
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;16;74%;76%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;27;10;Mostly sunny;23;7;NE;15;30%;2%;5
Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;Clouding up;21;12;NNW;12;63%;1%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Unseasonably hot;36;26;Unseasonably hot;37;26;NNW;11;46%;48%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;24;10;Mostly sunny;21;9;ESE;16;47%;0%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Unseasonably hot;36;10;NW;22;17%;67%;6
Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower or two;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;ESE;14;64%;72%;7
Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;NW;16;23%;2%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;28;20;Sunny and nice;29;20;N;17;52%;0%;12
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny;32;18;E;5;42%;4%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Not as warm;24;17;Clouds and sun;26;19;S;13;60%;32%;11
Toronto, Canada;Warm with clearing;24;12;A p.m. t-storm;21;15;ENE;12;77%;73%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;27;19;Mostly cloudy;28;21;ESE;19;53%;0%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Hot with some sun;33;20;S;22;36%;2%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;14;2;Clouds and sun, cool;14;0;NNW;21;33%;12%;5
Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;19;10;Clouds breaking;21;11;ESE;8;51%;14%;7
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;27;13;Partly sunny;28;16;ESE;8;52%;29%;8
Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;8;66%;64%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Episodes of sunshine;25;11;Partly sunny;25;11;SSE;9;45%;2%;7
Warsaw, Poland;Severe thunderstorms;20;14;Partly sunny;26;15;ESE;12;60%;5%;7
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;12;8;Rain and drizzle;13;7;SSW;36;68%;93%;1
Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;32;26;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;12;78%;85%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Mostly sunny;27;13;NE;5;42%;29%;11
