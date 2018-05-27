Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, May 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;27;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;12;80%;65%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;32;Mostly sunny, warm;40;31;NNE;11;38%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Thickening clouds;35;23;A t-storm in spots;31;19;ENE;15;39%;44%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. shower or two;24;17;Showers around;19;15;ESE;12;76%;79%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;25;16;Severe thunderstorms;26;18;NE;8;75%;86%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;Partly sunny;16;9;SSW;12;65%;58%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;33;15;Nice with sunshine;28;16;ESE;14;29%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow and rain;7;-1;Mostly sunny;19;11;SW;25;39%;22%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;Sunny and very warm;30;19;NE;21;51%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;A thunderstorm;27;20;Partly sunny, breezy;28;19;NNW;23;41%;10%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;14;7;Mostly sunny;13;7;SSE;19;61%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;42;25;Mostly sunny and hot;44;30;NW;6;16%;3%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Cloudy and humid;34;24;SSW;7;68%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;30;21;SSW;9;71%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;S;7;68%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;23;17;Partly sunny;22;17;S;14;80%;44%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;32;19;Sunny and very warm;30;16;NE;20;12%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;30;17;A shower or t-storm;29;17;ESE;11;50%;80%;9

Berlin, Germany;A strong t-storm;26;17;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;ESE;14;42%;42%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;18;10;Rain and drizzle;17;10;SSE;9;79%;79%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;E;18;59%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;27;17;A thunderstorm;28;17;ESE;12;65%;73%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A strong t-storm;26;16;A severe t-storm;28;18;NE;7;76%;85%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;25;13;Nice with some sun;26;12;NE;15;44%;3%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;28;16;A shower or t-storm;29;17;E;10;54%;80%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with some sun;21;18;Thunderstorms;22;20;N;14;82%;87%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A bit of a.m. rain;30;17;Clouds and sun;29;16;NNE;8;38%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;23;18;Mostly cloudy;22;18;S;10;79%;41%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;33;23;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;N;12;31%;23%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;21;13;Rain, breezy, cooler;16;10;W;35;77%;94%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SE;7;52%;42%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;36;29;High clouds;38;30;SSW;17;56%;30%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;32;19;ESE;10;49%;4%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a t-storm;31;26;A couple of t-storms;29;26;SW;19;84%;88%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;19;14;Severe thunderstorms;23;16;E;14;72%;86%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and pleasant;25;21;Sunny and beautiful;25;21;NNW;13;75%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;ESE;10;51%;0%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSE;19;66%;4%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;45;28;Hazy sun and hot;44;30;SSE;10;16%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;30;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;10;WNW;11;48%;80%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and some clouds;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;9;65%;71%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;35;23;Sunshine, pleasant;32;22;SSE;8;55%;20%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Thunderstorms;18;12;A t-storm in spots;19;11;NE;15;78%;53%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A t-storm around;30;16;A morning t-storm;22;11;NNE;11;57%;53%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;23;15;Partly sunny;22;16;W;22;72%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;8;71%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;23;9;NE;9;53%;11%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;28;23;Thunderstorms;27;23;SSE;14;85%;86%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;SSE;13;37%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;Showers around;33;25;ESE;9;78%;76%;12

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SW;12;69%;64%;13

Honolulu, United States;Variable cloudiness;29;23;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;NE;10;62%;69%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;39;26;A t-storm around;38;26;SSE;8;37%;46%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;41;26;Hazy sun and hot;41;24;NNE;18;19%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;22;18;Some sun, pleasant;22;18;NNE;17;69%;44%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;33;26;Mostly cloudy;33;24;NW;10;67%;41%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, summerlike;43;30;Partly sunny and hot;39;31;N;18;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;7;Sunshine and nice;21;9;NNW;12;50%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Abundant sunshine;31;11;Sunshine;28;9;NNW;16;22%;8%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;38;29;Hazy and hot;40;27;SW;24;47%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;31;15;A strong t-storm;29;18;SSE;9;58%;58%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;40;28;Partly sunny;38;28;S;18;29%;27%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;NE;10;33%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;ESE;25;71%;65%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;A t-storm around;31;23;W;11;67%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;37;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;SSW;12;64%;23%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;7;77%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;0;A t-storm in spots;15;-4;N;11;43%;40%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing, a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;11;75%;78%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;S;12;75%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;21;14;Partly sunny;19;13;NW;18;70%;42%;11

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNE;10;73%;61%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;14;Partly cloudy;24;15;S;9;64%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;22;Turning sunny;29;23;SSE;12;75%;14%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;26;14;A t-storm in spots;21;13;WSW;8;78%;60%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;28;W;30;79%;65%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Showers;29;23;NNE;7;83%;85%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;E;12;48%;44%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;20;13;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;N;27;59%;83%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;30;13;NNE;10;21%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Wind and rain;27;25;Heavy thunderstorms;28;25;SE;28;81%;91%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;25;11;Partial sunshine;26;14;E;9;48%;3%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;33;24;Partly sunny;30;25;SSW;23;72%;63%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;22;14;A t-storm in spots;22;17;NNW;13;82%;65%;2

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;19;15;Showers around;24;17;WSW;7;64%;88%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;24;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;NNE;15;33%;0%;6

Mumbai, India;Nice with some sun;34;28;Hazy sun;34;29;W;19;70%;13%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;WSW;15;56%;8%;10

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;19;14;Decreasing clouds;22;18;SSE;9;72%;30%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;18;WNW;10;43%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;9;5;Low clouds;8;6;S;17;82%;45%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;28;17;More clouds than sun;27;17;SW;10;61%;21%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;26;13;Some sun, pleasant;25;13;ESE;9;33%;23%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy;23;13;A t-storm in spots;28;14;WNW;14;72%;64%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;26;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;NNW;14;77%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;E;9;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;30;23;Some sun, a shower;30;23;ENE;12;75%;67%;10

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;27;17;Thunderstorms;27;17;ENE;10;74%;89%;6

Perth, Australia;A few showers;20;8;Partial sunshine;18;9;ENE;10;64%;16%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;7;76%;72%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;32;24;Windy in the p.m.;32;23;SE;24;75%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;9;53%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with some sun;27;15;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ESE;12;47%;65%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;29;13;Nice with sunshine;28;14;SW;10;58%;27%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;12;Afternoon rain;20;10;WSW;11;74%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;22;12;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;NNW;14;71%;59%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;23;A little p.m. rain;28;23;SSE;16;79%;86%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;5;Low clouds;9;7;SE;11;63%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;A p.m. t-storm;24;11;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;E;6;39%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;19;ENE;9;72%;26%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;37;25;Mostly sunny;40;26;E;17;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Humid with hazy sun;28;17;Partly sunny, humid;27;17;NW;8;66%;6%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and some clouds;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;W;9;34%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;WSW;15;66%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SSW;4;82%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A shower or two;28;25;ESE;18;76%;73%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;SE;5;97%;84%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;12;Clouds and sun;29;12;NNE;12;19%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;20;7;Inc. clouds;14;8;ESE;5;54%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;31;23;Brief p.m. showers;29;23;NNE;9;80%;87%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;20;12;A t-storm in spots;19;12;NNW;13;68%;77%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;22;11;Some sun returning;18;9;NE;8;71%;34%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;26;15;Clouds and sun;29;16;WSW;7;52%;5%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;24;19;Partly sunny, warmer;29;21;SSE;9;63%;15%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A morning t-storm;32;27;S;11;77%;81%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;24;12;Nice with some sun;24;11;ESE;12;59%;32%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;19;69%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;SSE;12;37%;3%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NNW;10;67%;6%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, hot;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;NNE;13;62%;62%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;SE;12;42%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;36;10;Sunshine and cooler;22;12;ESE;12;38%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;23;14;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;NE;8;45%;28%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sun, some clouds;34;18;Not as hot;30;20;SE;13;28%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;NNW;15;56%;12%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;34;18;Partly sunny;32;19;E;6;44%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Cloudy;26;19;S;17;67%;29%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;N;9;71%;7%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;22;46%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot with some sun;34;20;More sun than clouds;31;19;SE;21;45%;12%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;S;9;32%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;11;Nice with some sun;19;8;W;8;56%;8%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;29;16;A t-storm in spots;29;17;SE;12;59%;65%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A morning t-storm;30;23;NNE;8;80%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;E;8;42%;1%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Lots of sun, warmer;27;15;Sunny and very warm;27;15;ESE;15;48%;0%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, mainly early;10;6;Very windy, showers;11;8;S;53;72%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;29;25;A t-storm or two;28;25;S;18;89%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;NE;5;41%;29%;11

