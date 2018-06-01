Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, June 1, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;11;80%;76%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Sunny and hot;42;31;NNW;9;28%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;28;18;Mostly cloudy;29;18;W;14;48%;35%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;21;17;A t-storm around;22;17;ESE;14;79%;64%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;19;14;Couple of t-storms;19;14;WNW;13;89%;82%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;SE;11;52%;15%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter;42;23;Clouding up, cooler;30;19;N;15;36%;44%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;26;16;A shower in the p.m.;23;5;WNW;28;52%;82%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A few showers;15;10;Cloudy and cool;16;7;S;18;74%;18%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;N;20;32%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;10;Cloudy with showers;16;13;ENE;24;69%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;40;23;Sunny and very warm;41;27;N;11;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SSW;7;67%;47%;6

Bangalore, India;A heavy thunderstorm;32;22;Showers and t-storms;29;21;W;10;75%;84%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;8;65%;70%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;ESE;12;72%;35%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very hot;36;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;SE;15;22%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;33;17;A t-storm in spots;30;18;W;8;55%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;31;19;Thunderstorms;23;17;WNW;14;77%;85%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;SE;10;72%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;25;11;Sun and clouds, nice;26;11;ESE;8;48%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;28;17;WNW;15;62%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;18;13;Couple of t-storms;20;13;NW;11;80%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;32;14;Partly sunny;29;14;SSE;10;42%;11%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;30;18;A t-storm in spots;29;19;WNW;10;58%;74%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little a.m. rain;12;6;Partly sunny;12;5;S;12;62%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;16;Some sunshine;31;18;N;8;35%;38%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;Mostly sunny;28;19;WSW;12;54%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;32;21;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;NNW;12;32%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;13;Cloudy, p.m. showers;17;11;SW;31;68%;93%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;SE;7;59%;37%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;29;A t-storm or two;37;29;WSW;10;66%;66%;10

Chicago, United States;Cooler with some sun;20;13;Clouds and sun;22;17;NE;14;71%;66%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A couple of t-storms;28;25;WSW;16;82%;93%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;N;8;54%;66%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;SW;10;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;37;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;NNE;16;52%;28%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Periods of rain;28;24;A shower or two;31;22;S;15;77%;63%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny and seasonable;41;28;A p.m. t-storm;42;31;ESE;15;42%;55%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;32;10;Sunny, not as warm;26;12;SE;12;23%;7%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;11;75%;73%;11

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;33;22;Sun and clouds;31;22;SE;10;64%;35%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thunderstorms;19;13;A heavy thunderstorm;20;10;S;12;80%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;33;16;Warm with some sun;33;20;NNE;10;27%;6%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Periods of sun, nice;21;16;WSW;15;63%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;32;26;A couple of t-storms;33;26;ESE;9;77%;82%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;25;11;Sunny and delightful;25;10;ENE;9;41%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;10;72%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;22;12;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;NW;17;51%;9%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;Heavy p.m. showers;31;22;WSW;6;92%;95%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;17;69%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;30;23;Some sun, a shower;30;24;ENE;25;57%;57%;7

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;WSW;9;63%;85%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;42;27;Hazy and very hot;43;25;NNW;17;25%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;27;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;ENE;17;65%;25%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Increasing clouds;33;25;Some sun, a shower;32;24;E;11;66%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;39;26;Sunny and very warm;38;27;N;15;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;21;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;NW;8;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;14;Sunshine, very hot;35;16;NW;10;17%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;35;28;Hazy sunshine;35;29;WSW;17;59%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;27;19;Thunderstorms;26;18;SSE;8;78%;96%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;27;Turning sunny;42;27;NNW;14;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and cooler;21;10;Clouds and sun;26;15;S;12;29%;25%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunny intervals;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;20;57%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;31;23;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;WNW;10;67%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain and drizzle;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;27;SSW;13;77%;72%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NE;4;73%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-1;Spotty showers;13;-1;ESE;11;50%;83%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SW;9;76%;79%;6

Lima, Peru;A shower in the a.m.;19;15;Mostly sunny;19;16;S;9;75%;12%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;19;14;A t-storm in spots;20;13;NW;19;69%;55%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;23;13;WSW;12;68%;14%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;23;15;Plenty of sun;26;15;SSW;10;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Sunny and nice;29;22;S;10;69%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;25;13;Showers and t-storms;22;13;E;7;69%;84%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Cloudy with a shower;30;27;WSW;24;77%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;More sun than clouds;32;24;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;ENE;8;72%;39%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSE;11;58%;70%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;15;6;S;9;81%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine;29;12;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;NNE;11;32%;7%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;13;70%;68%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Nice with sunshine;23;8;Periods of sun, warm;25;13;SW;11;37%;32%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;SSW;22;65%;67%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;12;10;A touch of rain;13;9;S;16;59%;82%;2

Montreal, Canada;A passing shower;29;16;Nice with sunshine;24;11;NE;13;41%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds may break;15;7;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;W;21;39%;11%;7

Mumbai, India;Increasing clouds;34;28;Humid with sunshine;34;29;W;12;69%;28%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;13;A t-shower in spots;24;15;SSE;11;72%;65%;7

New York, United States;Fog, then cloudy;27;21;Showers and t-storms;29;17;E;11;70%;82%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;WNW;12;60%;66%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and warmer;23;13;High clouds, breezy;25;16;SSE;25;48%;25%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;26;15;Nice with sunshine;27;16;WSW;9;49%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Periods of sun, warm;29;15;SSE;8;39%;27%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;27;13;Nice with sunshine;25;9;ENE;17;44%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower or two;31;28;E;21;74%;60%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;12;85%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ENE;13;83%;66%;7

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;23;14;Sun and some clouds;24;14;ENE;8;63%;7%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny;19;8;ESE;11;57%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;7;83%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;29;23;Windy in the p.m.;30;24;SE;30;75%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;7;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Thunderstorms;26;15;WNW;13;55%;84%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Mostly sunny;29;11;WSW;8;48%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;21;12;Afternoon rain;21;11;SSW;11;68%;79%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;21;12;Decreasing clouds;20;13;NNE;14;62%;5%;11

Recife, Brazil;A bit of a.m. rain;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;ESE;12;73%;76%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds breaking;12;5;A little p.m. rain;10;6;WSW;14;78%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and nice;24;12;Sunny and warm;25;14;NW;8;45%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;30;21;WSW;9;56%;13%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Warm with sunshine;43;31;S;16;14%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;29;15;NNW;8;55%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;13;W;16;64%;23%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;WSW;13;64%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;28;17;Couple of t-storms;26;18;E;10;77%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;25;Some sun, a shower;30;25;SE;15;71%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;ESE;8;100%;71%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;28;16;Downpours;25;13;NNW;11;62%;80%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;13;2;Mostly sunny;16;3;WSW;5;38%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;ESE;10;76%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, cool;18;12;A shower or t-storm;21;11;NNW;13;74%;56%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Nice with some sun;23;12;NNE;8;57%;29%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Mostly sunny;30;15;W;9;38%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sun and some clouds;27;20;ESE;12;51%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;NE;14;75%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;28;12;Some sun, a t-storm;28;13;SSE;12;48%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Episodes of sunshine;29;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;15;69%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Clouds and sun, warm;27;13;SSW;9;38%;13%;6

Sydney, Australia;Brief showers, windy;17;11;Windy;17;15;SSW;41;63%;76%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;27;22;Cloudy;29;24;E;19;68%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and delightful;23;11;Partly sunny;23;12;W;16;56%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny, warm;34;17;ESE;16;30%;57%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, breezy;25;17;Showers and t-storms;21;12;ESE;16;69%;88%;9

Tehran, Iran;Not as hot;34;21;Increasing clouds;32;18;NW;15;22%;55%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;N;14;49%;46%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;32;20;A shower or t-storm;32;18;ENE;7;53%;80%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;S;14;58%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Clouds rolling in;28;14;Partly sunny, cooler;20;14;NE;14;68%;5%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Clouding up, breezy;29;21;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;23;44%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouding up;27;18;Mostly cloudy;31;20;ESE;14;44%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hot with some sun;32;7;Showers around;9;4;NW;25;64%;87%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Low clouds may break;20;12;N;7;55%;36%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;28;17;A shower or t-storm;28;17;WNW;15;52%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;NW;7;63%;80%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and delightful;24;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;12;W;10;50%;45%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;Showers and t-storms;27;17;WNW;8;63%;70%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;11;8;Mostly sunny;13;9;ESE;15;81%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;32;26;A shower or t-storm;30;24;SSW;11;79%;69%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;26;14;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NE;5;53%;77%;10

_____

