Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;15;79%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;43;31;Sunny and very warm;41;32;WSW;15;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Hot with sunshine;37;22;Sunshine and hot;38;23;NW;14;18%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;21;14;Sunny and nice;24;19;ESE;13;55%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy p.m. t-storms;28;17;Thunderstorms;25;17;N;14;73%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds limiting sun;18;9;Rather cloudy;18;10;S;10;58%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and very warm;36;23;WSW;10;20%;42%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;30;18;A p.m. shower or two;26;9;N;18;54%;67%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;19;5;Plenty of sun;19;10;ENE;11;61%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunshine;32;20;SSE;12;49%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;10;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;ESE;11;73%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;28;Sunny and hot;45;28;N;18;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;36;23;High clouds;35;24;SSW;13;59%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;A shower in the p.m.;24;21;WSW;25;84%;70%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;WSW;15;79%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;22;16;Sun and some clouds;23;18;SW;12;73%;24%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;20;SW;9;24%;51%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;30;20;Clouds and sun, warm;32;19;ESE;15;48%;67%;10

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;E;12;43%;1%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;10;A morning shower;17;11;SE;10;79%;57%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;26;14;Increasing clouds;26;14;E;7;61%;20%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;Thunderstorms;28;18;ENE;16;76%;84%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;16;N;9;77%;82%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;29;17;Partly sunny;31;17;SE;13;56%;16%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;27;18;Thunderstorms;27;19;E;10;67%;85%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;13;6;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;13;68%;13%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;30;16;Sun and some clouds;30;16;NE;8;39%;42%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;28;18;Clouds and sun;28;19;ENE;13;61%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and hot;39;23;N;17;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds;19;12;Variable cloudiness;19;13;NNW;12;77%;33%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;ESE;7;48%;4%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing, not as hot;36;30;High clouds, breezy;37;30;SW;25;52%;39%;5

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;23;15;Showers and t-storms;22;17;NNE;12;78%;83%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;30;26;Showers around;29;26;SW;24;81%;99%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Mostly sunny;25;13;SE;10;54%;0%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;28;23;Sunny and beautiful;28;23;N;12;74%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;S;16;50%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;S;19;60%;3%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;42;31;Hazy sun and warm;41;29;ESE;14;49%;44%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;33;15;Partly sunny and hot;34;16;S;10;16%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;A t-storm in spots;35;28;SSE;8;71%;71%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;33;21;Showers around;32;21;SSE;9;64%;70%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;21;10;A shower or t-storm;19;9;NE;16;70%;73%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Partly sunny;32;17;N;9;31%;32%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;23;17;A shower or t-storm;23;16;W;19;67%;80%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;SSE;7;54%;14%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;19;3;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;ESE;8;44%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WNW;11;71%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;16;7;Clouds and sun;15;7;E;15;42%;5%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;Cloudy with showers;33;25;WSW;18;81%;94%;4

Hong Kong, China;Heavy showers;30;26;Cloudy with t-storms;30;27;SE;17;83%;97%;3

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;29;23;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;22;62%;69%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;WSW;8;71%;66%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;42;30;Hazy sun and hot;43;29;ENE;15;36%;17%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;Sunshine and humid;28;20;ENE;13;67%;1%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;33;25;NW;11;66%;63%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;Sunny and very warm;36;29;WNW;13;49%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;S;9;38%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;18;Warm with sunshine;35;15;NNW;19;15%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;35;29;A morning shower;34;28;SSW;23;71%;49%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;29;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;S;8;77%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;42;28;Sunny;42;30;NW;13;10%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Nice with sunshine;22;10;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;SSE;12;38%;41%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;32;27;Partial sunshine;33;27;E;23;59%;28%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;31;18;Clouds and sun;32;19;SSW;10;51%;4%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;36;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;S;11;71%;72%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon rain;33;24;A shower;33;24;E;6;78%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;-3;Partial sunshine;12;-2;NE;16;51%;44%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;9;76%;65%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;16;Partly sunny;20;16;S;10;78%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;18;15;A shower or t-storm;19;14;W;13;71%;80%;11

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;Showers and t-storms;21;12;NNE;11;70%;76%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;24;16;Sunshine;27;17;S;9;51%;2%;12

Luanda, Angola;Warm with sunshine;33;19;Sunny, low humidity;31;19;E;11;60%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;23;14;A t-storm, cooler;19;12;SW;11;73%;83%;5

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;30;28;A t-storm around;30;27;SW;26;73%;87%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;ENE;7;85%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;29;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SW;12;81%;87%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;16;12;Spotty showers;15;11;N;21;76%;93%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;15;A t-storm in spots;27;16;ESE;10;42%;64%;11

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SE;11;68%;71%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny, warmer;24;10;WNW;12;40%;5%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;29;25;A downpour;29;25;SSW;21;76%;83%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;13;6;Turning sunny;14;7;NW;16;66%;10%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;WSW;5;41%;7%;9

Moscow, Russia;Thickening clouds;15;8;Showers around;17;5;NW;24;54%;91%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SW;18;82%;94%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A passing shower;21;12;An afternoon shower;22;12;N;11;69%;63%;7

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;22;16;Warmer;28;18;SW;10;54%;10%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;35;23;Sunshine, very hot;36;23;WNW;12;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Sunlit and very warm;27;15;E;8;45%;1%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and warmer;27;20;Cloudy and humid;27;21;SW;9;75%;74%;6

Oslo, Norway;Warmer with sunshine;26;11;Mostly sunny;27;11;S;9;39%;4%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SSW;12;46%;2%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;E;19;74%;63%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNW;8;84%;65%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;31;24;Downpours;29;24;ENE;13;83%;97%;4

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;24;16;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NE;7;68%;73%;9

Perth, Australia;Showers;16;7;Partly sunny;16;12;NNW;11;70%;56%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;15;77%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;29;22;Cloudy;30;23;SE;29;75%;38%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;36;24;ESE;9;48%;9%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;A shower or t-storm;26;18;E;9;54%;80%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;W;10;63%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;12;A shower in the p.m.;24;12;SW;11;54%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;WSW;14;65%;34%;12

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;ESE;14;66%;5%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;12;8;Cloudy;11;9;SE;11;86%;56%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;22;15;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;N;13;52%;56%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;26;21;Cloudy with a shower;23;18;WSW;14;78%;60%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Sunny and hot;45;30;N;19;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A severe t-storm;29;18;A severe t-storm;26;16;WNW;9;75%;82%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;14;6;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;6;WNW;15;56%;9%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;17;12;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;W;20;63%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;ENE;11;73%;66%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Some sun, a shower;30;25;E;21;67%;68%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;19;Showers and t-storms;25;20;NE;9;91%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;28;16;ESE;13;34%;14%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;19;9;ENE;6;39%;25%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Partly sunny;30;23;NNE;11;71%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;17;12;Showers and t-storms;18;11;WNW;9;77%;85%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;An afternoon shower;19;11;S;12;70%;86%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;29;17;Sun and clouds, nice;28;18;W;9;59%;4%;11

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;29;22;Mostly cloudy;28;23;ESE;11;69%;34%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;28;A morning t-storm;32;27;S;15;75%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;27;14;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;SSE;10;58%;22%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;22;68%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warmer;27;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;SE;9;42%;18%;6

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;13;Cloudy;20;14;NNW;15;67%;72%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;E;18;55%;16%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;19;11;Periods of sun;17;8;W;12;44%;6%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;23;Partly sunny;34;21;ESE;14;30%;5%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;29;16;A thunderstorm;24;15;NNW;8;67%;69%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;38;21;Sunshine, not as hot;33;21;NE;11;20%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Plenty of sun;32;23;SW;11;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;31;20;Partly sunny;38;21;NE;5;37%;27%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;28;20;Periods of sun;28;21;SW;19;61%;6%;11

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;22;14;Clouds limiting sun;21;15;ENE;11;73%;10%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;Not as warm;26;20;E;14;73%;25%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;27;18;Sunshine, pleasant;28;17;WSW;19;48%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;22;6;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;SE;10;29%;4%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;19;13;Rain;15;10;SE;10;72%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;Thunderstorms;29;18;SE;10;71%;84%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Heavy thunderstorms;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;W;11;71%;84%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny, warmer;24;11;WNW;14;39%;5%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and nice;23;12;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;E;9;45%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;11;10;Partly sunny;13;8;N;22;74%;25%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Heavy showers;27;25;SW;13;90%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;14;A t-storm in spots;26;12;NE;6;52%;63%;10

_____

