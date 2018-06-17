Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, June 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;WSW;18;86%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, warm;39;27;Sunny and very warm;41;28;WNW;10;29%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;31;19;Sunshine and breezy;30;19;W;29;49%;6%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and delightful;23;17;Nice with sunshine;23;17;ENE;19;61%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;18;13;Periods of sun;20;16;SW;22;86%;50%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Periods of rain;16;10;SE;17;72%;86%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;40;26;Lots of sun, warm;37;24;W;12;22%;9%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Afternoon showers;21;9;WNW;12;56%;94%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cool;18;8;Sunny and warmer;21;12;E;5;56%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;S;10;70%;66%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;11;Spotty showers;17;13;WNW;19;83%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;NW;23;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;13;73%;79%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;W;18;67%;56%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;14;70%;70%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;W;14;68%;6%;11

Beijing, China;Showers around;28;22;A t-storm or two;30;21;SSE;11;58%;84%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;Couple of t-storms;26;17;NW;10;76%;80%;10

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;26;14;Periods of sun;24;17;WSW;14;47%;22%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;9;Cloudy;16;9;SE;12;84%;55%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;9;Mostly sunny;25;8;E;15;50%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;28;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;21;58%;39%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Periods of sun;21;13;WSW;15;71%;47%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Couple of t-storms;26;16;ESE;10;81%;77%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;29;17;Partly sunny;27;18;NNE;13;50%;56%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;14;8;Sunny;17;9;N;13;68%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouding up;31;16;Some sun, pleasant;30;16;NNE;8;35%;33%;9

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;26;20;Partly sunny;27;19;SSE;12;62%;24%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;37;25;NE;10;25%;3%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain this afternoon;16;13;A shower in the p.m.;16;12;NW;18;63%;81%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;S;6;65%;64%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;39;28;A t-storm around;39;29;SW;14;44%;51%;10

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;19;N;17;64%;82%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;31;26;A t-storm or two;29;26;SW;14;84%;96%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;20;12;Partly sunny;20;13;WSW;17;58%;73%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;26;23;Clouds and sunshine;26;23;NNW;21;75%;5%;8

Dallas, United States;An afternoon shower;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;16;65%;73%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;31;21;SSE;17;70%;27%;7

Delhi, India;A thunderstorm;37;28;Hazy, blowing dust;38;30;NNW;28;53%;33%;12

Denver, United States;Afternoon t-storms;22;13;Warmer;27;15;NNW;12;55%;66%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;25;Very hot;37;28;SSE;16;69%;44%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;21;More sun than clouds;32;23;SE;11;60%;39%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;19;10;Mostly cloudy;19;8;W;28;73%;52%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;18;Mostly sunny;33;19;NNE;11;26%;3%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;23;19;Nice with some sun;23;18;ENE;15;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SSE;9;75%;64%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;ENE;8;46%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;10;67%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;23;14;Clearing;19;11;SW;23;63%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;19;88%;88%;10

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Cloudy;32;28;SW;13;72%;56%;6

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;31;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NE;14;49%;16%;13

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;37;22;A t-storm around;33;23;W;13;57%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;26;Partly sunny;35;24;N;16;55%;15%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;20;Showers around;27;20;NNE;9;74%;70%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;14;60%;49%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;43;31;Sunny and hot;41;29;N;14;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;W;10;48%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;33;17;Mostly sunny;32;16;N;11;27%;8%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with clearing;34;29;Breezy with hazy sun;34;27;WSW;24;61%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;26;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;19;SSE;10;71%;51%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;29;Mostly sunny;41;29;SW;18;25%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun, a shower;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;16;SE;10;48%;22%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;22;59%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;WSW;11;61%;17%;8

Kolkata, India;A shower in the a.m.;39;29;Hazy sun, very hot;40;29;SW;11;50%;13%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;6;80%;72%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-3;Partly sunny;12;-5;NE;10;49%;42%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;WSW;12;79%;82%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Decreasing clouds;19;15;S;13;76%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;Hot with some sun;34;20;N;10;45%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Sunshine and warmer;23;15;WSW;20;64%;29%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;20;14;Clouds, then sun;23;15;SSW;10;61%;4%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;22;SSW;10;71%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;31;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;NE;10;30%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;High clouds;30;27;Spotty showers;31;27;SSW;5;72%;78%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A downpour;28;24;Downpours;28;23;ESE;5;85%;91%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;W;16;75%;77%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy with showers;12;8;Partly sunny;12;3;SSE;16;72%;55%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;24;15;Showers and t-storms;23;14;WSW;8;63%;85%;7

Miami, United States;Brief p.m. showers;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;13;72%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;23;15;A t-storm in spots;26;15;NW;9;54%;63%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Clouds and sun;28;25;SSW;20;76%;44%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brilliant sunshine;14;5;Sunshine;15;6;N;12;78%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy, warm;29;22;Severe thunderstorms;29;15;NW;12;79%;81%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;25;15;Sun, some clouds;27;15;SW;8;40%;11%;7

Mumbai, India;Showers;29;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SSW;18;83%;81%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;21;14;Cloudy;21;13;NNW;10;78%;44%;5

New York, United States;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;35;25;SSW;15;53%;57%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;31;20;Partly sunny;28;19;WNW;15;56%;52%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;A morning shower;26;17;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;16;ENE;8;54%;3%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun;28;20;Morning rain;26;20;NE;19;71%;76%;11

Oslo, Norway;Heavy showers;16;10;Periods of sun;19;11;SSW;17;63%;55%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;30;21;Severe thunderstorms;29;12;NW;23;84%;67%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;Partly sunny;29;27;ESE;21;74%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;W;8;85%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;ENE;10;78%;84%;5

Paris, France;Variable cloudiness;21;14;Partly sunny;22;14;NW;10;70%;42%;4

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;23;12;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;11;SW;22;62%;72%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Downpours;31;24;Showers around;28;25;SSW;12;88%;84%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;20;81%;55%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;7;50%;38%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Not as warm;24;15;NNW;10;40%;28%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;29;17;Partly sunny;28;14;NNW;7;63%;8%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Mostly cloudy;22;11;S;14;47%;15%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;24;18;Mostly sunny;26;16;SSE;14;63%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;29;23;Lots of sun, nice;29;23;SSE;13;70%;29%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;8;A thick cloud cover;12;7;NNW;21;65%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;26;12;A t-storm in spots;25;13;WSW;10;54%;48%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;19;Sun and clouds;24;20;E;8;74%;76%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;38;26;Sunny, breezy, warm;43;28;NNE;25;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;29;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;NE;9;53%;42%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;24;15;Partly sunny;25;13;WNW;12;59%;63%;6

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;19;13;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;WSW;16;69%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;29;17;Couple of t-storms;27;18;SW;8;73%;83%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;31;25;Sunshine and nice;30;26;SE;16;71%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy;23;19;A shower or t-storm;24;19;WNW;8;96%;86%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;28;14;Mostly sunny;30;14;NE;14;15%;9%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny;23;6;NE;5;30%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ESE;9;71%;33%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;29;16;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;NE;10;48%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;28;15;Sunshine and warm;29;16;SSW;10;48%;11%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Partly sunny;30;19;WNW;7;52%;5%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Cloudy and very warm;30;22;ESE;20;65%;44%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;16;77%;75%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;24;14;Couple of t-storms;23;15;NNW;12;72%;77%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ESE;19;68%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;21;10;Some sun, pleasant;22;14;SW;15;50%;26%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;16;9;Windy with showers;16;11;SSW;36;68%;94%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;NW;12;71%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;25;14;Mostly cloudy;21;12;SW;15;60%;28%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;34;21;Sun, some clouds;35;22;E;10;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A t-storm in spots;27;16;S;9;60%;90%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;37;24;Brilliant sunshine;36;23;N;12;17%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;30;21;Abundant sunshine;29;22;NNE;13;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A shower or t-storm;30;20;ENE;7;57%;63%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;25;18;Periods of rain;22;19;ENE;13;80%;90%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;28;20;Strong thunderstorms;28;17;NNW;26;73%;86%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;28;21;Sunshine, pleasant;26;21;NW;13;64%;27%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;29;18;Clouds and sun;28;19;WNW;29;50%;11%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Downpours;17;5;Mostly sunny;21;5;NNE;16;41%;1%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;28;18;Sunny;30;18;ESE;8;40%;4%;9

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Mostly sunny;27;17;NW;16;51%;33%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;WNW;8;76%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;27;13;A t-storm in spots;27;12;NW;9;43%;64%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;A t-storm in spots;27;17;NNW;10;49%;49%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;13;10;Mostly cloudy, rain;14;8;SSE;18;90%;96%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;SW;10;82%;80%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;NE;5;36%;28%;12

