Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;26;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;19;82%;75%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;31;Sunny and very warm;41;30;WNW;10;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;20;W;27;46%;4%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;23;17;Sunny and nice;24;18;ENE;15;66%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;W;21;76%;62%;8

Anchorage, United States;A touch of rain;16;10;Some sun, a shower;20;12;SE;11;68%;84%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;Sunny and nice;36;24;W;12;18%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;22;12;More sun than clouds;25;14;SW;16;41%;10%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;ENE;14;62%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NNW;21;45%;45%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;16;9;Breezy with rain;14;10;ESE;23;75%;96%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;41;23;Plenty of sun;42;27;NNW;18;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Showers around;32;24;SE;8;78%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;29;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;WSW;15;72%;79%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A p.m. t-storm;32;28;WSW;12;71%;67%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;26;19;Sunny and delightful;27;20;E;13;61%;2%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;S;8;37%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;27;17;A t-storm in spots;30;19;ESE;7;64%;41%;10

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;24;15;Sunshine and warm;28;18;SW;10;47%;28%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;8;A t-storm in spots;17;8;ESE;11;74%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;24;12;A shower in the a.m.;24;11;E;17;58%;56%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;Sunny;29;19;SSW;8;50%;5%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the a.m.;20;14;Warmer with some sun;24;14;WNW;9;68%;27%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and warmer;31;18;Mostly sunny;32;20;NNE;12;45%;13%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;NNE;8;46%;13%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;18;11;Clouds and sun, mild;19;13;NW;9;74%;64%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;29;16;Mostly cloudy;30;17;NNW;8;34%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;26;19;Mostly cloudy;27;19;WSW;11;63%;7%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;37;25;Sunny and very warm;37;25;NE;12;27%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower;18;10;Mostly sunny;17;7;ENE;13;74%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SSW;6;69%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;29;SSW;19;49%;58%;7

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;Mainly cloudy;22;18;NE;13;85%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;Spotty showers;30;25;SW;20;77%;95%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;21;11;Breezy with some sun;23;14;WSW;22;54%;39%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;27;23;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;NW;18;74%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;S;14;76%;83%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;SSE;16;76%;64%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;40;29;Hazy and very warm;41;30;WSW;11;41%;6%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;26;13;Mostly cloudy;25;12;NNE;14;47%;17%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with some sun;36;25;A t-storm around;36;28;S;15;71%;88%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;32;22;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;SE;11;66%;39%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;23;14;Clouds breaking;17;6;WNW;21;67%;6%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;Not as hot;31;18;NNE;13;26%;20%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;ENE;22;74%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;High clouds and warm;37;28;SE;9;66%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;E;10;42%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;S;6;72%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Increasingly windy;17;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;10;WSW;27;43%;57%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;25;A shower or t-storm;33;25;SW;15;83%;68%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;SSW;13;75%;75%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, mild;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;E;16;53%;19%;13

Hyderabad, India;Sunny intervals;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;WSW;10;58%;77%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;38;28;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;NE;15;41%;4%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny intervals;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;NE;16;68%;29%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;E;13;60%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;30;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;NW;15;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;N;9;27%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;34;15;Brilliant sunshine;33;16;N;16;13%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;35;29;Hazy sun and breezy;35;28;WSW;25;60%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;A t-storm in spots;31;19;NNE;9;63%;58%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;38;27;Mostly sunny;39;27;S;19;37%;31%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;27;16;NNW;15;48%;5%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;23;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;12;65%;19%;8

Kolkata, India;Increasing clouds;39;30;Partly sunny and hot;38;30;SSW;13;60%;44%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;7;76%;72%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-3;Partly sunny;13;-2;NNE;10;43%;30%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A shower or t-storm;28;24;WSW;10;77%;81%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;16;Areas of low clouds;18;15;SSW;8;79%;27%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and cooler;28;19;Partial sunshine;30;20;NNW;11;54%;44%;11

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;25;14;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;NNW;19;68%;56%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;23;17;Low clouds, then sun;28;17;S;9;57%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;26;21;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;SW;11;66%;30%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;ESE;9;35%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;WSW;10;72%;57%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NE;5;85%;84%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;W;12;71%;79%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;14;4;More sun than clouds;14;5;N;14;70%;6%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;22;14;SSW;8;62%;84%;6

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Clouds and sun;32;26;SSW;12;66%;44%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;27;11;Partly sunny;24;10;WNW;17;48%;1%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;33;22;Partial sunshine;29;25;SSW;21;71%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;17;9;Partial sunshine;18;12;NNW;8;80%;66%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;27;11;NNW;8;47%;64%;10

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;WNW;22;37%;7%;7

Mumbai, India;An afternoon shower;31;28;Clouds and sun;32;28;W;11;73%;62%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;20;13;A shower or t-storm;22;12;ENE;11;69%;73%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;31;20;Inc. clouds;28;19;E;10;52%;76%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;29;19;Sunshine and nice;31;20;WNW;14;50%;3%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. thunderstorm;24;11;Mostly sunny;22;13;SW;19;61%;24%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with rain;24;21;Rain, heavy at times;25;20;WSW;13;89%;99%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;19;7;Rain and drizzle;14;7;SSW;14;58%;66%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Partly sunny;28;8;N;15;48%;14%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;Partly sunny;29;26;ENE;13;81%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;SE;13;82%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;E;10;72%;44%;11

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;26;15;Lots of sun, warm;28;15;NNE;8;66%;5%;9

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;18;11;Spotty showers;19;11;SSE;10;77%;78%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;15;71%;68%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;SE;26;79%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;8;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;23;16;Plenty of sun;28;17;SE;6;47%;3%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Variable clouds;29;16;Decreasing clouds;27;14;W;13;71%;1%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;10;A t-storm in spots;23;10;S;14;45%;48%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;WSW;14;68%;11%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower or two;28;22;SSE;18;68%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;7;5;Sunny;12;5;WNW;18;54%;4%;5

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;22;12;Sunny and delightful;22;15;SW;20;44%;36%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Sunny and delightful;25;18;NNE;7;70%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;27;Sunny and very warm;43;28;NNE;17;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;31;18;NW;10;49%;42%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty p.m. showers;21;11;Breezy with sunshine;19;12;W;29;62%;11%;6

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;18;12;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;W;20;69%;4%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;NE;8;81%;78%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or two;29;26;SE;15;77%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;SSE;6;100%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;13;Some sun;29;14;NE;20;13%;5%;13

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;19;7;Partly sunny;18;5;E;3;48%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSE;7;80%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;17;A strong t-storm;30;19;NNW;9;59%;78%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Clouds and sun;30;15;NNW;9;52%;39%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;29;18;Clouds and sunshine;29;17;W;11;59%;25%;11

Shanghai, China;Showers around;33;23;Heavy morning rain;25;22;NNE;20;80%;86%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;31;27;A morning shower;31;27;SE;16;76%;84%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;26;13;Sun and some clouds;27;14;SSE;13;53%;31%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;29;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;E;17;65%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, breezy;21;11;A p.m. shower or two;21;10;WSW;19;44%;74%;6

Sydney, Australia;Morning t-storms;17;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;11;SW;18;65%;74%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;32;27;A shower or two;35;26;SW;13;59%;67%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this afternoon;19;13;Sunny and breezy;18;12;SW;29;50%;57%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and some clouds;37;24;Lots of sun, nice;33;20;ENE;17;33%;26%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;NNE;9;52%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;38;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;E;12;18%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;30;23;Sunny and nice;30;22;NNE;14;47%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;32;19;A t-storm in spots;32;20;E;6;45%;57%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;26;18;Pouring rain;22;20;N;17;86%;97%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and cooler;20;13;Partial sunshine;23;14;NW;8;59%;9%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;E;10;68%;60%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunny and delightful;30;19;NE;17;54%;21%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;5;Warm with some sun;30;13;ESE;17;24%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;7;45%;15%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;SE;8;40%;12%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;Clouds, a t-storm;32;24;WSW;8;73%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;24;13;Partly sunny;23;11;WSW;19;41%;3%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;SSW;14;49%;9%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;12;6;Sun and clouds;11;8;SSE;33;70%;62%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WSW;10;82%;72%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;31;17;A t-storm in spots;27;15;NE;7;45%;50%;12

