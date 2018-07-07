Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Morning rain, cloudy;27;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SW;11;85%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;45;33;Sunny and hot;45;32;N;12;27%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;21;W;23;31%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;29;22;Turning cloudy;29;19;ENE;17;68%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;NNW;13;59%;50%;8

Anchorage, United States;Becoming cloudy;24;13;Showers around;18;12;SSE;25;64%;85%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;46;28;Sunny and hot;43;28;WSW;12;13%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;E;13;52%;28%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;22;10;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SSW;17;85%;82%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;34;22;Severe thunderstorms;31;22;S;11;71%;66%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;14;10;Cloudy;17;12;NW;17;74%;85%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;27;Sunny and hot;46;28;NNW;14;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;11;70%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;26;21;W;20;80%;86%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;Decreasing clouds;34;26;W;11;63%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny;29;23;WSW;14;59%;8%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;29;23;A t-storm around;30;23;S;7;75%;76%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;26;17;A shower or t-storm;25;16;WNW;13;68%;84%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;N;11;61%;53%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;18;9;Mainly cloudy;18;9;SE;12;72%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;10;Nice with sunshine;28;10;SE;7;42%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;26;18;A shower or t-storm;25;16;NNW;18;46%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;27;16;Sun and some clouds;26;13;N;9;45%;11%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;Thunderstorms;25;18;NE;10;82%;86%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and a t-storm;26;17;A shower or t-storm;26;15;NNW;11;50%;66%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;13;9;Variable cloudiness;13;6;SSE;13;61%;46%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;31;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;NNW;7;30%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Breezy with some sun;21;19;Mostly cloudy;24;21;NE;25;75%;66%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and hot;38;25;NNE;11;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny, nice and warm;23;13;ENE;11;52%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;E;5;64%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;35;27;Turning cloudy;36;29;WSW;23;52%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;S;11;48%;10%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;32;27;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;W;21;78%;82%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny;23;14;NW;9;73%;27%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;25;A t-storm around;29;25;NNE;8;81%;55%;6

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;12;58%;66%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A few showers;28;21;A little a.m. rain;28;21;S;19;78%;58%;7

Delhi, India;Some sun;38;29;Hazy and hot;40;30;E;7;48%;6%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;19;Mostly sunny;35;19;S;15;30%;45%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;36;29;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SSE;16;76%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SE;11;58%;12%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Fog, then some sun;23;14;Sun and some clouds;24;13;NE;13;60%;22%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;40;23;Hot with sunshine;39;23;NNE;10;19%;4%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;NE;12;74%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;ESE;6;86%;77%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;18;10;Clouds and sun;19;9;SE;13;67%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;15;73%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A thundershower;25;14;Partly sunny;21;13;N;19;69%;44%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A couple of t-storms;33;26;SW;17;80%;74%;8

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Considerable clouds;32;27;ESE;12;77%;83%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;30;24;Spotty showers;30;24;ENE;27;60%;83%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;23;W;14;81%;77%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;Hazy sun and hot;40;29;NE;15;40%;10%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;NE;14;64%;15%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;E;10;56%;38%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, hot;40;30;Partly sunny, warm;39;29;N;15;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;14;3;Partial sunshine;16;4;N;8;47%;25%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;38;18;Sunny and hot;37;19;NNW;8;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;34;28;Hazy sun;34;28;WSW;20;57%;5%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;30;22;A morning t-storm;27;21;S;7;82%;84%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;Mostly sunny;39;27;SSW;24;34%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;27;15;Sun and some clouds;26;16;NW;14;52%;30%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with some sun;33;26;Sunshine and warm;33;27;NE;23;56%;29%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;30;20;Sunshine, pleasant;32;20;W;8;57%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;35;28;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SSE;13;77%;74%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;A thunderstorm;31;23;ESE;7;82%;86%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;-4;Clouds and sun, mild;15;-3;E;10;23%;5%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Brief p.m. showers;29;22;A t-storm around;29;23;SW;9;77%;67%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Mostly sunny;19;16;S;10;70%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;NNW;13;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Some sun and warm;30;15;Periods of sun, warm;29;18;SE;13;45%;7%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Very hot;39;23;Partly sunny;35;21;S;9;41%;1%;12

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;SSE;11;63%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;35;20;NNE;7;34%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Heavy a.m. showers;30;27;Cloudy;31;28;W;15;66%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;7;70%;64%;7

Manila, Philippines;Morning showers;31;25;Downpours;29;25;SE;11;82%;89%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;12;8;Spotty showers;13;9;WSW;28;72%;87%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;S;9;65%;82%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;E;13;65%;73%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;22;11;Partly sunny;24;13;NW;14;64%;35%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;34;22;Partly sunny;28;25;SSW;21;74%;68%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;13;10;Rain and drizzle;13;6;SSE;15;66%;59%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;27;18;Partly sunny;29;18;WSW;12;43%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;23;14;Brief a.m. showers;21;14;NW;12;74%;75%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;30;27;Rain, some heavy;29;26;WSW;12;82%;94%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;22;9;Becoming cloudy;22;11;SSE;10;67%;55%;5

New York, United States;Sunshine, less humid;25;18;Sunny and nice;28;19;S;10;41%;1%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;37;22;N;13;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Abundant sunshine;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;NE;18;59%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;SSE;7;76%;42%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Partly sunny;27;14;S;11;34%;12%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;29;14;Clouds and sun;30;15;SW;20;43%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;25;A t-storm around;28;25;ESE;30;81%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;11;77%;80%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;34;24;Showers around;32;23;E;10;72%;70%;9

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;Some sun and warm;29;16;NE;9;44%;11%;8

Perth, Australia;Sun and clouds;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;ENE;20;65%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;26;WSW;13;66%;77%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;SE;33;77%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;SE;10;41%;8%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;WNW;12;46%;47%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;28;18;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;8;62%;66%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;23;10;Partly sunny;23;10;SE;13;45%;35%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;WNW;12;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;Brief a.m. showers;28;22;SSE;16;69%;64%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;7;A little p.m. rain;12;9;SSE;22;72%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Partly sunny;20;13;NW;17;70%;47%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;27;19;Mostly sunny, warm;30;20;SW;8;51%;60%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;41;29;Sunny and seasonable;44;29;ENE;11;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;32;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;WSW;12;40%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;21;14;A little a.m. rain;21;13;NW;14;74%;66%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then some sun;21;14;Fog, then sun;22;14;W;19;57%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;ENE;12;65%;80%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sunshine;30;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;E;26;78%;79%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;N;9;76%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Mainly cloudy;29;15;W;13;22%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;ENE;4;34%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;13;66%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;NNW;10;69%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;NNE;10;56%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;29;18;Clouds and sun;29;20;SSE;7;54%;32%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;26;Showers around;31;27;SSE;17;84%;81%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Partly sunny;31;26;SSE;14;74%;84%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A drenching t-storm;22;15;Thunderstorms;22;14;W;11;86%;88%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A brief a.m. shower;30;25;Heavy showers;30;25;E;28;73%;89%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;23;13;Periods of sun, nice;24;12;SSE;12;40%;9%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and windy;19;8;Sunny and windy;17;10;WSW;34;53%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;Brief p.m. showers;34;25;SE;10;61%;80%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;A morning t-shower;25;15;Partly sunny;21;14;ENE;14;73%;44%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;40;25;Sunny and hot;41;26;ESE;11;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;29;21;Partly sunny;30;21;N;13;66%;48%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;43;30;Sunny and hot;40;28;E;11;12%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;NE;12;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A shower or t-storm;30;20;E;9;56%;73%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy with some sun;29;22;Periods of sun;30;23;S;19;66%;31%;10

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and less humid;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SW;12;56%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;ESE;7;56%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;NNE;14;45%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Occasional p.m. rain;20;4;Rain and drizzle;16;4;NNE;13;54%;68%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;21;13;Variable cloudiness;24;15;N;8;56%;10%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds breaking;28;16;A shower or t-storm;26;16;NW;15;43%;80%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;High clouds, warm;31;25;WNW;10;71%;55%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;24;13;Partly sunny;24;12;NW;15;62%;33%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;27;15;Partly sunny;27;13;N;14;54%;30%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;14;12;Very windy, rain;15;10;NNW;47;86%;99%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;28;26;A t-storm or two;29;25;SW;12;82%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;35;19;Lots of sun, warm;32;20;NE;6;38%;19%;11

