Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, July 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;13;84%;64%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;32;Mostly sunny, warm;43;31;E;12;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;35;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;22;WSW;31;46%;4%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;28;23;Clouds and sun;30;22;SW;11;65%;5%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;NNE;11;57%;28%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;SW;12;65%;18%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;45;30;Sunny and very hot;44;30;S;18;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning out cloudy;29;17;Sun and some clouds;30;18;E;11;34%;31%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;32;14;Cooler with rain;16;5;SSW;21;79%;70%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSW;13;45%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;16;9;Mostly sunny;15;7;NW;10;68%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;44;28;Sunny and breezy;44;27;NW;23;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;34;25;Cloudy;33;25;SSW;17;62%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;24;70%;55%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A.M. showers, cloudy;33;27;A few showers;33;27;WSW;15;69%;80%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;28;21;Sunshine and nice;29;21;WSW;13;66%;28%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;29;26;Partly sunny and hot;33;27;SSE;15;68%;35%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the a.m.;25;18;Partly sunny;29;18;W;13;54%;11%;9

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the a.m.;26;14;Sun and some clouds;27;14;NE;11;45%;2%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;A shower or two;18;11;ESE;12;72%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;E;13;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;28;17;NE;16;56%;28%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;27;13;Periods of sun;26;16;NNE;7;48%;44%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;NW;8;68%;74%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;27;18;Nice with some sun;28;17;NW;13;56%;29%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of rain;14;9;A shower in the p.m.;11;4;WSW;24;68%;60%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;NE;8;31%;13%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;33;24;Sunny and very warm;33;25;E;9;61%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;14;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;14;Sun and clouds;19;12;SSW;15;65%;11%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ESE;7;62%;48%;10

Chennai, India;Rather cloudy, warm;36;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;27;W;21;50%;28%;6

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;29;21;Showers and t-storms;25;20;W;18;80%;89%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;30;26;Cloudy;30;26;WSW;17;75%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;NNW;15;54%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;NW;11;76%;42%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;42;28;Mostly sunny and hot;42;28;SSW;14;35%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;29;20;Some sun, a shower;28;21;SSE;21;73%;44%;8

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;38;30;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;29;S;9;75%;84%;4

Denver, United States;A morning shower;37;19;Mostly sunny;35;20;SSW;13;24%;32%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;38;28;A t-storm in spots;36;27;SSE;9;69%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;Humid with some sun;31;24;SE;11;68%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;20;11;A little a.m. rain;19;11;NW;18;82%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very hot;42;23;Sunny and hot;40;23;NNE;9;16%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;21;Plenty of sun;29;19;WSW;22;56%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, downpours;29;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;SE;8;88%;92%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;17;5;Clouds and sun;19;7;ESE;11;48%;15%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;10;63%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;More sun than clouds;28;19;Brief p.m. showers;23;17;N;13;76%;81%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;31;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;21;84%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;32;26;A brief shower;32;26;E;18;75%;73%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;ENE;23;57%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;31;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;W;16;71%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A thunderstorm;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;ENE;13;71%;73%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;A t-storm in spots;27;21;NE;12;70%;59%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;9;58%;35%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;41;29;Mostly sunny, warm;40;30;WNW;13;41%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;NNW;8;50%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;36;20;NE;8;24%;19%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;28;Partial sunshine;34;28;SW;20;58%;20%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;31;22;A t-storm or two;29;21;S;7;80%;89%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Episodes of sunshine;38;27;Partly sunny, nice;37;28;S;23;39%;28%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable clouds;27;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;WNW;13;74%;77%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;28;E;23;60%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;30;20;Sunshine, pleasant;30;20;WSW;9;59%;20%;9

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;36;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;ESE;10;74%;66%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;Showers around;32;25;SE;7;75%;84%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;-2;Spotty showers;10;-1;SSE;10;57%;87%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;SW;12;82%;93%;7

Lima, Peru;Some sun;19;16;Areas of low clouds;19;16;S;12;79%;16%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Sunny and nice;25;17;NNW;19;61%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;26;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NNW;9;50%;73%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, humid;31;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;SW;10;59%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;25;20;Mostly sunny;27;19;SSW;11;68%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;NNW;9;30%;21%;10

Male, Maldives;A morning shower;30;27;A morning t-storm;30;26;W;17;79%;90%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;6;72%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;30;26;Showers, some heavy;30;26;WSW;17;80%;98%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;16;6;Partly sunny, breezy;12;6;W;28;67%;63%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NW;8;48%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;12;68%;73%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A heavy p.m. t-storm;23;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;N;13;82%;77%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;28;24;SSW;21;70%;54%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;19;9;Cooler with a shower;11;6;W;21;62%;79%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;5;42%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;24;19;Cloudy with showers;25;19;SE;11;83%;89%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers;31;27;Clouds, showers;30;27;WSW;21;84%;94%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;22;10;Mostly cloudy;22;12;SE;10;61%;22%;6

New York, United States;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;SE;11;50%;6%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;NW;13;43%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun, some clouds;26;15;Increasing clouds;24;12;NNE;8;66%;40%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;WSW;9;55%;31%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;29;14;Partial sunshine;27;12;SSE;9;50%;6%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;16;ESE;12;43%;3%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;ESE;18;84%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;NW;10;84%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;E;9;73%;65%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;30;18;A t-storm in spots;27;16;NNW;9;59%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;15;NNW;20;65%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;17;73%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;Cloudy;30;22;SSE;21;78%;27%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SE;10;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;27;14;Partly sunny;28;14;E;8;30%;29%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;32;21;Low clouds;32;20;NW;7;65%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;23;11;Clouds and sun;23;11;S;14;48%;57%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;W;13;65%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;27;22;SSE;16;68%;55%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;14;9;Cloudy with showers;12;10;SE;17;82%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;24;17;Partly sunny;26;17;NW;9;68%;38%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;NNW;7;62%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;40;29;Plenty of sun;42;29;NNW;17;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;N;11;48%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun, some clouds;27;19;A shower in the p.m.;26;19;ENE;13;70%;70%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;15;Low clouds breaking;23;16;WSW;19;73%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;A shower or t-storm;25;19;ENE;13;72%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;30;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;26;E;24;70%;57%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;27;19;Nice with some sun;26;19;N;10;70%;28%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;27;16;Partly sunny;27;14;W;11;34%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cold with some sun;8;-3;Plenty of sun;12;3;ENE;5;40%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;7;76%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;Mostly sunny;25;14;NW;13;65%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;22;13;Sunshine and nice;23;13;NNE;9;55%;6%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;Decreasing clouds;34;23;NW;6;62%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;E;15;58%;33%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SSW;12;75%;72%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;20;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;W;19;70%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;26;69%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;29;16;Partly sunny;28;16;SSW;9;43%;20%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;22;12;Windy in the p.m.;19;8;WSW;27;40%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny;34;26;ENE;13;59%;67%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;23;18;NNE;14;81%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and hot;40;25;Sunny and hot;40;25;SSE;13;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;NNW;17;51%;62%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;42;28;Sunny and hot;41;29;ENE;11;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;WSW;16;51%;4%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;31;20;Brilliant sunshine;33;20;E;9;44%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny intervals;33;26;Clouds and sun;34;27;S;23;63%;26%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;26;20;Partly sunny;27;22;SSE;17;64%;18%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;35;27;Sunny and pleasant;33;25;E;12;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;26;SSE;12;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;11;ESE;15;65%;62%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;N;10;56%;9%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;N;11;44%;6%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, downpours;27;25;Showers and t-storms;28;25;W;8;91%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Showers and t-storms;26;17;NW;11;76%;76%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Partly sunny;27;16;WNW;17;64%;30%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;11;NNW;25;79%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;29;26;Spotty showers;30;26;SSW;14;83%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;37;18;Sunny and very warm;35;18;NE;5;33%;6%;11

