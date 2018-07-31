Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 31, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SW;13;74%;36%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;41;32;Mostly sunny;41;31;W;11;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;35;23;Sunny, breezy, nice;34;23;W;35;46%;4%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;ENE;16;62%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;24;13;Clouds and sunshine;25;14;N;11;57%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Rather cloudy;19;12;S;7;78%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;41;24;Sunny and very warm;39;25;S;14;14%;4%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;20;12;Showers around;21;12;NE;18;56%;64%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny;20;8;SSE;9;62%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;SSW;10;58%;27%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;16;10;A shower or two;17;8;SSW;7;83%;58%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;42;27;Sunny and breezy;42;27;WNW;22;22%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;35;23;High clouds;32;23;SSW;9;59%;38%;5

Bangalore, India;Spotty a.m. showers;28;21;A t-storm around;28;20;W;20;66%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;32;27;Cloudy with showers;32;26;WSW;15;70%;86%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;30;24;Humid with sunshine;31;25;WSW;13;62%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;35;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SE;9;63%;62%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;31;21;Heavy thunderstorms;29;21;ESE;7;78%;74%;6

Berlin, Germany;Very hot;36;21;A strong t-storm;33;21;NNE;5;54%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;8;SE;11;71%;80%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;9;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;SW;7;33%;19%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;NE;8;50%;44%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;27;14;Clouds and sun, warm;28;15;N;5;48%;8%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;28;22;Heavy thunderstorms;29;21;E;12;79%;85%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;31;20;Heavy thunderstorms;32;21;ENE;9;68%;88%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;10;4;Plenty of sunshine;12;5;NNE;10;60%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;19;A shower in the a.m.;30;17;NNW;7;34%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;32;26;Sunny and very warm;34;26;NE;15;62%;9%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Sunny and very warm;37;25;N;12;30%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;17;10;A shower or two;16;9;SE;19;75%;56%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ESE;7;71%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Rather cloudy, warm;38;28;High clouds and warm;37;28;SW;15;55%;62%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower in the p.m.;26;19;Mostly cloudy;28;20;WSW;9;58%;34%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;26;Showers;30;26;SSW;13;77%;94%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thunderstorms;28;19;A strong t-storm;25;16;NNW;11;65%;67%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;30;27;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;WSW;16;77%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;32;20;Sunny;34;21;ENE;10;45%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;29;21;Humid with some sun;30;20;SSE;16;74%;33%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;WSW;14;66%;23%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;30;14;Partly sunny;29;16;S;11;34%;29%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;33;27;Thunderstorms;32;27;S;11;76%;86%;3

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;35;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;SE;9;58%;46%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;19;11;Showers;18;14;S;18;79%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;38;18;Mostly sunny;34;18;NNE;10;16%;6%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;29;22;Clouds and sun;27;23;ENE;22;67%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;SE;8;75%;66%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;8;NE;6;32%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;8;64%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;Sunny and humid;27;18;SSW;12;69%;23%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower;33;26;Afternoon showers;34;26;WSW;17;76%;76%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;33;28;SW;10;70%;64%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;25;Breezy with some sun;30;24;ENE;30;58%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;31;22;Cloudy;31;22;W;14;60%;32%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;NE;14;51%;44%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;29;24;A t-storm around;31;25;NE;14;69%;46%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;32;23;Variable cloudiness;33;23;NNW;9;59%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;31;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;30;N;16;44%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Mostly sunny;23;7;NW;15;32%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;17;Sunny and not as hot;35;18;N;12;10%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;WSW;25;63%;26%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;27;20;Afternoon t-storms;26;20;ESE;8;88%;88%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Partial sunshine;36;26;S;13;45%;41%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm or two;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;NE;12;55%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;19;58%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;WSW;11;58%;15%;10

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SW;10;81%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;SE;4;82%;75%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;14;-2;Periods of sun, mild;15;-1;NE;11;38%;5%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;SW;13;77%;80%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Turning sunny;19;16;S;15;69%;15%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;N;14;51%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;SW;11;52%;5%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;32;21;Partly cloudy;31;21;SSW;9;50%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;SSW;11;65%;4%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;ENE;7;29%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Partly sunny;31;28;SSW;7;67%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;NE;6;75%;63%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;WSW;14;76%;83%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A little p.m. rain;15;8;Mostly sunny;14;7;N;12;66%;5%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NNE;11;46%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;27;SE;18;75%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;More sun than clouds;27;16;Partly sunny;27;14;E;11;60%;2%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SSW;18;69%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;2;Plenty of sun;11;3;NE;8;68%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;28;21;A thunderstorm;28;22;S;4;72%;89%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and beautiful;25;15;Sunny and very warm;28;16;ENE;9;51%;2%;6

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;31;27;A few showers;31;27;SW;21;80%;88%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A t-storm in spots;23;12;NE;10;70%;49%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;27;22;A shower or t-storm;29;23;SW;14;83%;81%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;W;13;48%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Turning cloudy;20;9;NNW;11;74%;76%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;WSW;11;61%;29%;11

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;29;16;Periods of sun;26;14;SSE;11;64%;9%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;27;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;SSW;10;81%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;28;24;Brief p.m. showers;28;25;ESE;9;80%;82%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WNW;9;83%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;E;8;78%;74%;11

Paris, France;Partial sunshine;29;17;Partly sunny;30;17;NNE;8;49%;10%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;13;Cloudy, downpours;16;9;SSW;26;73%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;33;25;Showers around;32;26;WSW;11;69%;73%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;23;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;22;79%;86%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;36;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;S;11;46%;65%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;NE;8;36%;18%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very hot;36;25;Very hot;37;26;NNE;5;69%;38%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;12;Cloudy;21;11;SSW;12;57%;44%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;WSW;10;62%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;22;A shower or two;28;22;SE;12;73%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;14;9;Mostly cloudy;14;9;WNW;13;72%;42%;3

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;E;7;51%;5%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;24;19;Brief a.m. showers;22;18;W;12;71%;91%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;Mostly sunny;42;31;E;8;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;Sunny and hot;36;20;SSW;10;41%;3%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sun;28;17;Sunny and very warm;29;18;ESE;9;57%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;20;12;Partly cloudy;18;12;WSW;16;72%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SW;8;78%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in spots;30;25;ESE;21;71%;76%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;E;9;89%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NNW;11;33%;27%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;17;2;Mostly sunny;17;2;E;5;45%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;23;N;10;77%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;15;Sunshine;34;18;N;10;54%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Warm with sunshine;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;SSW;9;67%;27%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, very hot;38;26;Sunny and very hot;38;28;W;5;51%;5%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;28;Partly sunny and hot;34;28;NNE;15;65%;70%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;31;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SSE;8;77%;76%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Drenching t-storms;24;17;Heavy thunderstorms;25;19;SE;8;83%;91%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;31;26;A shower in spots;30;26;E;23;67%;55%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Heavy thunderstorms;30;20;Thunderstorms;30;21;SSE;11;73%;79%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;20;8;SW;18;41%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;36;28;Inc. clouds;37;29;WSW;13;51%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;30;19;Sunny and very warm;29;19;ENE;9;62%;35%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with some sun;36;21;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;SE;14;21%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;36;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;NNE;16;27%;30%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hotter;42;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;ESE;10;11%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;26;WSW;14;50%;41%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;A t-storm or two;35;24;E;7;50%;64%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;Partly sunny;35;27;S;16;64%;35%;11

Toronto, Canada;A passing shower;24;20;A morning shower;25;21;SW;14;87%;71%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;10;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;W;15;54%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;27;15;Partly sunny;27;16;NNW;16;62%;66%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;27;16;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;ENE;9;57%;29%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;NW;11;51%;44%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;W;8;76%;69%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;27;16;More sun than clouds;28;16;SE;10;56%;7%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;ESE;9;58%;44%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;13;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;11;NNW;29;76%;6%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, some heavy;30;25;Cloudy with t-storms;30;25;WSW;14;80%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;39;21;Warm with some sun;35;19;NE;8;31%;33%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather