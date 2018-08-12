Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;WSW;16;79%;77%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;40;33;Plenty of sunshine;40;32;WSW;13;49%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;22;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;W;25;33%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;SE;13;56%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warmer;26;17;Showers and t-storms;22;16;WSW;20;77%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;20;12;Breezy with rain;17;11;S;23;77%;87%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;36;19;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;S;14;13%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, breezy;19;7;Sunny and beautiful;24;11;SSE;11;42%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;ENE;16;40%;56%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;NNW;19;39%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;8;A touch of p.m. rain;15;11;NNW;18;73%;94%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;25;Sunny and breezy;42;28;WNW;25;20%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;High clouds;34;24;SSW;17;53%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;24;20;Cloudy with a shower;25;20;W;24;76%;88%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SW;16;74%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;29;23;Periods of sun;29;21;ENE;14;69%;71%;7

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;NE;8;77%;83%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;32;19;Sunny and very warm;33;20;SE;10;38%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;26;15;Partly sunny;32;17;WSW;11;35%;62%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;18;8;Clouds and sun;18;9;ESE;11;69%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;9;Sunny and nice;30;11;E;8;25%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;16;51%;14%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;26;17;Showers and t-storms;21;16;WSW;15;77%;85%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;32;16;Mostly sunny;31;16;S;7;49%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;16;A t-storm around;33;19;SSE;10;38%;45%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;More sun than clouds;17;13;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;SW;10;77%;80%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;18;Nice with some sun;29;17;NW;8;29%;10%;10

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Mostly cloudy;34;27;NW;9;67%;28%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;13;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A touch of rain;14;10;Partly sunny;15;7;SW;13;56%;5%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ESE;6;65%;67%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;35;26;Cloudy;35;26;SW;17;59%;63%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;22;SSW;9;55%;6%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A shower or two;29;25;WSW;16;81%;93%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;19;13;Mostly cloudy;21;16;ESE;14;71%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;29;24;Clouds and sun;29;24;SW;5;67%;25%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SSE;14;73%;85%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the a.m.;29;20;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;SSE;17;72%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;34;27;S;8;73%;64%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;33;15;Partly sunny;32;16;NNE;10;33%;13%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SE;11;73%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy and very warm;36;19;Not as warm;31;22;SE;10;60%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;19;13;Mostly cloudy;20;13;WSW;18;70%;64%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;Mostly sunny, nice;34;19;NE;10;29%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Partly sunny;29;21;WSW;17;69%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;Hot with high clouds;36;27;SW;10;66%;37%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;NE;13;39%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;11;62%;55%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;18;12;Thundershowers;20;10;WNW;24;61%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;20;81%;57%;5

Hong Kong, China;Periods of rain;30;28;A t-storm in spots;31;27;E;17;80%;68%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers around;32;25;ENE;22;57%;63%;11

Hyderabad, India;Showers, some heavy;25;22;Rain and drizzle;27;22;W;16;74%;89%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;34;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;ESE;17;74%;83%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;19;50%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;32;26;A t-storm around;34;24;E;10;61%;51%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;40;30;Plenty of sun;38;29;N;16;54%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;Partly sunny;25;10;N;12;40%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;18;Sunny and hot;36;16;N;9;16%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;31;28;Clearing;31;27;SSW;16;67%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;27;21;Thunderstorms;27;20;SE;9;88%;94%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Mostly cloudy;36;27;SSW;16;44%;55%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A morning t-storm;27;13;Partial sunshine;28;18;SSE;9;42%;3%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with some sun;34;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;18;62%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;30;21;Nice with some sun;31;22;W;11;57%;36%;4

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;9;76%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sun and clouds;34;25;Clouds and sun, warm;35;25;E;7;61%;33%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;14;-1;A shower;13;-3;W;11;35%;74%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;Couple of t-storms;27;24;SW;16;83%;80%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Turning sunny;18;14;S;15;74%;27%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;NNW;17;60%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;19;15;A t-shower possible;23;14;WNW;17;70%;60%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;30;21;SSW;10;59%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;24;21;Partly sunny;26;20;SSW;11;74%;13%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and very warm;34;19;N;7;32%;11%;9

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;SSW;17;74%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Spotty showers;30;25;E;6;76%;80%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain;28;25;Cloudy with showers;29;26;SW;13;82%;98%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;13;9;Mostly cloudy;14;8;NW;17;68%;27%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;20;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;SSE;8;50%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;12;69%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;22;11;Partly sunny;24;13;WSW;13;40%;64%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;Partly sunny;28;24;SSW;20;70%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;17;11;Clouding up;19;11;NW;10;76%;62%;4

Montreal, Canada;Some sunshine;29;19;Clouds and sun;30;22;ENE;2;60%;35%;6

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;28;11;Not as warm;22;12;W;19;41%;18%;4

Mumbai, India;A downpour;29;26;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;25;81%;92%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;22;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;SE;13;55%;26%;12

New York, United States;Thunderstorm;30;22;Thunderstorms;27;23;SSE;9;82%;86%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;WNW;14;29%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;20;11;Spotty showers;16;9;NNW;7;78%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;11;61%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Clouds and sun;21;10;SSW;8;52%;3%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;28;17;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;19;ENE;9;63%;36%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little p.m. rain;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;E;8;77%;70%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;9;85%;77%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;10;69%;10%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warmer;30;17;Showers and t-storms;24;15;WNW;15;66%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;22;13;NW;26;49%;98%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;19;77%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;SE;24;73%;34%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ESE;10;42%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;28;14;A t-storm around;33;17;W;10;34%;76%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thundershower;33;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;E;8;80%;82%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;24;10;Becoming cloudy;23;11;ENE;15;47%;65%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;28;19;Lots of sun, nice;27;17;W;11;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;22;A morning shower;29;22;ESE;12;71%;77%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;9;Becoming cloudy;14;10;ESE;18;66%;19%;3

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;20;14;Periods of sun;22;14;E;15;56%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun;22;18;A shower in the a.m.;23;17;NW;12;72%;73%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;27;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;N;21;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;SSW;12;52%;12%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;18;11;Partly sunny;20;13;W;19;61%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;14;Partly cloudy;19;13;WSW;19;76%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;10;71%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;22;76%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ENE;8;86%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Afternoon showers;25;16;Afternoon showers;25;15;WSW;11;59%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;15;4;S;6;60%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;11;75%;77%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;28;16;Nice with sunshine;25;14;NNW;13;57%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Clearing;25;14;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNE;11;60%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;Mostly cloudy;34;26;NNW;7;59%;43%;5

Shanghai, China;Periods of rain;28;26;Showers around;33;28;SE;31;76%;86%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;33;28;SSE;17;70%;48%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;Sunny and beautiful;28;13;SSE;9;54%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;E;20;69%;73%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;18;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SW;12;55%;11%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;17;8;Mostly sunny;20;9;WSW;20;44%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;34;26;ESE;12;66%;72%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;19;14;Thundershowers;20;13;WNW;23;62%;64%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as hot;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;SE;10;30%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy;23;18;Partly sunny, warmer;28;16;NNW;17;55%;16%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;39;27;Sunny and very warm;38;26;ESE;12;19%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;SW;16;51%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;E;8;43%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SSW;14;76%;81%;5

Toronto, Canada;Some sun;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;N;10;74%;39%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;33;27;ESE;14;55%;15%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;23;Becoming cloudy;32;22;S;10;58%;27%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Couple of t-storms;23;12;Nice with sunshine;26;13;ESE;12;55%;32%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;23;15;Sunny;28;18;N;8;55%;1%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;Sunshine and warm;32;20;S;9;44%;26%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A t-storm or two;29;24;SSW;8;78%;92%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;21;12;A little a.m. rain;21;13;ENE;10;62%;62%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;18;SSE;13;51%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;13;8;Inc. clouds;13;9;NE;25;74%;65%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Cloudy with t-storms;28;24;SW;13;85%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;33;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;NE;9;39%;5%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather