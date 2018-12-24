Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;SW;11;75%;75%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;24;17;Partial sunshine;24;16;NW;21;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;14;4;A passing shower;12;7;E;11;86%;73%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;20;9;Partly sunny;17;9;E;12;72%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;8;3;A quick shower;8;4;SW;15;93%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-7;-10;Cloudy;-4;-6;NNE;13;85%;14%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;9;2;Decreasing clouds;9;0;SSE;6;69%;18%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and colder;-20;-31;Mostly sunny, frigid;-24;-29;ENE;10;73%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;NE;12;69%;50%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;17;10;Cooler with rain;11;5;NNE;16;80%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid with rain;21;18;Rain tapering off;22;18;SW;19;78%;86%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;16;5;Mostly sunny;17;5;E;5;72%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Overcast, a shower;31;23;SW;8;73%;63%;4

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;28;17;Becoming cloudy;29;16;ESE;11;55%;13%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;35;23;Clouds and sun;34;21;N;9;52%;9%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;18;9;Partly sunny;15;8;W;11;75%;29%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;2;-8;Plenty of sun;3;-8;NNE;17;15%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;15;-3;A snow shower;2;0;NW;15;52%;63%;0

Berlin, Germany;A thick cloud cover;3;2;A little rain;6;4;WNW;18;67%;75%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;20;7;Mostly cloudy;20;6;ESE;10;65%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;17;A shower or t-storm;27;17;W;11;67%;80%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Afternoon snow;5;0;A snow shower;3;1;NW;24;80%;66%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds breaking;7;-1;Fog, then sun;5;-2;SSW;6;92%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;7;-1;Clouds breaking;3;-6;N;7;51%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;1;NW;14;63%;52%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Sunny and beautiful;30;21;ENE;14;62%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;30;19;Inc. clouds;30;18;SSW;6;46%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;7;-2;Partly sunny;9;2;NNW;8;46%;11%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;NW;9;53%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;27;16;Partial sunshine;24;19;NNW;19;56%;54%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Nice with some sun;27;17;E;6;55%;27%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;9;71%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;2;-2;Cloudy;5;0;SSW;8;64%;30%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;30;23;E;9;78%;71%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;2;1;Clouds and sun;6;3;WNW;21;81%;24%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;20;High clouds;27;20;NNE;14;52%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;16;11;Cloudy;18;15;SE;11;81%;70%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;32;26;NE;22;76%;75%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;21;5;Hazy sun;21;5;WNW;11;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;-4;Rather cloudy;5;-6;N;8;57%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NNW;9;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;8;75%;63%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;9;8;Cloudy and misty;11;8;SSW;10;92%;54%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, milder;8;0;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;2;NNE;11;35%;28%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;18;14;Partly sunny;18;14;E;20;73%;1%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, nice;24;18;Turning cloudy, warm;26;19;SE;9;70%;6%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;29;16;A t-storm in spots;28;17;NE;8;55%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;26;19;A stray shower;27;21;ENE;17;62%;45%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and cold;-8;-12;Some snow;1;-2;WNW;21;95%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;6;77%;83%;3

Hong Kong, China;Rain and drizzle;22;17;Low clouds;24;19;ENE;12;67%;30%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;21;NE;19;66%;66%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;17;Sunshine;30;18;ESE;7;41%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;18;3;Hazy sun;19;3;NNE;7;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Cooler, morning rain;7;2;NNE;20;82%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;14;73%;89%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;N;10;56%;6%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;NNW;13;27%;14%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;7;-9;Mostly sunny;7;-7;NNW;5;32%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny, nice;25;11;Hazy sun;26;12;N;9;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;2;NW;7;55%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and pleasant;33;19;Sunny;33;19;NNW;16;36%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of wet snow;1;-4;A bit of snow;-3;-7;NNW;23;75%;64%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;23;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;13;61%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;WSW;9;73%;79%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Hazy sun;25;11;N;9;53%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Spotty showers;33;24;NW;10;75%;75%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;14;4;A shower or t-storm;14;3;E;15;64%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;33;24;A morning shower;33;25;SW;8;71%;78%;8

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;24;20;Variable cloudiness;24;20;SSE;13;72%;31%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;16;8;E;6;82%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;7;2;Low clouds and fog;8;5;SSW;8;88%;41%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;20;11;A shower in spots;18;7;N;10;43%;41%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Nice with some sun;29;25;W;9;76%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;14;2;Partly sunny;14;1;ENE;5;68%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;E;7;68%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;Downpours;29;23;E;10;81%;94%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;29;24;A passing shower;32;24;E;8;71%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;33;16;Sunshine and nice;28;13;S;15;53%;9%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;22;6;Nice with some sun;23;7;SSE;6;38%;17%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;24;19;Variable cloudiness;25;21;ENE;18;60%;61%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;-3;-6;Cloudy and cold;-5;-8;W;11;83%;66%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;21;65%;31%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Sunny and beautiful;29;18;NE;13;59%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;-5;-12;Abundant sunshine;-6;-11;W;2;60%;8%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-9;Low clouds and cold;-8;-10;NNE;8;78%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;32;19;Hazy sun;32;17;N;14;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;25;13;Clouds and sun;26;14;NE;23;58%;9%;8

New York, United States;Rain/snow showers;7;0;Partly sunny;6;0;NW;11;46%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;6;Clouds and sun;18;12;S;8;72%;34%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, much colder;-28;-31;Sunny, but very cold;-26;-32;NNE;12;83%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;11;1;Partial sunshine;11;3;NE;6;56%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;-4;-5;Partly sunny;3;-3;NW;7;78%;6%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Overcast;-6;-13;Mostly sunny;-8;-12;WSW;11;67%;26%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Couple of t-storms;29;26;A thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;16;79%;85%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;17;64%;30%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;23;Nice with some sun;30;23;ENE;16;72%;31%;7

Paris, France;Low clouds breaking;8;0;Mostly sunny;7;-3;E;7;79%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Sun and some clouds;31;18;S;16;42%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, less humid;33;24;Clouds and sun;32;25;SE;9;62%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;17;69%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;ESE;9;45%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Snow showers;4;0;W;17;64%;84%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;3;-4;Mainly cloudy;5;-11;NW;8;62%;7%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;21;12;A touch of rain;22;12;SSW;16;51%;67%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;22;9;Clouds and sun, nice;21;8;ESE;4;66%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;29;26;A morning shower;30;25;E;15;58%;53%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;5;3;Clouds, p.m. showers;7;5;S;33;88%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-1;-4;Rain and snow shower;1;0;WSW;12;89%;77%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;Mostly cloudy;27;22;NNE;12;75%;66%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;21;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;SE;10;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;17;4;Mostly sunny;13;0;ENE;9;53%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-7;Low clouds;-3;-4;SSW;13;85%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Afternoon rain;15;10;Clearing and windy;15;8;NNW;29;67%;4%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;ENE;20;58%;2%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A stray shower;28;23;E;18;68%;72%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;N;12;77%;29%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;22;3;Mostly cloudy;22;2;E;8;27%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;33;15;Plenty of sun;33;15;SW;11;35%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;29;20;Partly sunny;28;20;N;11;73%;60%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;18;6;ESE;7;71%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;4;Partial sunshine;7;3;SE;8;73%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;5;-5;NNW;7;59%;20%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;12;8;Rain and drizzle;13;10;NE;13;61%;85%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNW;12;75%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;9;-3;A snow shower;0;-4;W;22;69%;60%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;28;22;ENE;19;67%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cold;-4;-7;Not as cold;3;1;WNW;12;77%;34%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;26;18;Plenty of sun;29;20;NNE;20;55%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;19;Occasional rain;25;21;ENE;18;74%;67%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;-3;-6;Rain and snow shower;3;1;WNW;17;76%;75%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;7;-2;Increasing clouds;9;1;E;7;68%;51%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;10;-1;Cloudy;7;1;N;6;65%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;10;3;Abundant sunshine;11;3;NNE;14;36%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;12;S;7;71%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;17;3;Clouds breaking;13;-3;ENE;7;36%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;8;2;Mostly cloudy;9;2;NNE;11;52%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;3;-4;Cloudy;2;-2;W;11;72%;58%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny;19;12;Increasing clouds;19;13;NNW;26;60%;51%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;20;12;A morning shower;17;7;NNE;18;77%;50%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with some sun;-14;-34;Colder with some sun;-23;-36;NW;9;49%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;8;0;Partly sunny;5;2;E;5;68%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;6;0;A snow shower;4;1;WNW;22;46%;60%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and very warm;31;16;NE;6;56%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;-2;-7;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-5;SW;8;83%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-3;Rain/snow showers;3;2;WNW;14;91%;83%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;19;17;Rain;20;15;SSW;22;91%;96%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;W;7;57%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;4;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;E;4;68%;44%;1

