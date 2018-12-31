Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 31, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSE;9;77%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NNE;9;63%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;9;4;A little a.m. rain;8;5;ENE;27;92%;91%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;15;8;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;ESE;8;73%;55%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Misty this afternoon;10;6;Spotty showers;10;4;NNW;27;81%;61%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;6;0;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;SE;15;74%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Clearing;8;1;ESE;9;78%;8%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-16;-20;Areas of low clouds;-15;-21;S;13;79%;29%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and humid;33;24;A t-storm around;34;26;NE;16;66%;71%;13

Athens, Greece;Cool with rain;10;7;Chilly with rain;10;6;N;26;78%;77%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;24;18;Clouds breaking;24;19;SSW;19;72%;30%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;17;6;Mostly cloudy;18;8;ESE;7;67%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Increasing clouds;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;10;69%;63%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;E;10;41%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Thickening clouds;32;20;Mostly cloudy;30;20;NNE;11;51%;4%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;15;5;NW;12;67%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;-2;-9;Sunny, but chilly;1;-10;W;15;25%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;Fog;4;-1;SW;7;70%;62%;0

Berlin, Germany;Showers around;7;6;Spotty showers;8;0;NW;30;69%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;6;Mostly cloudy;20;6;ESE;12;63%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm or two;27;17;N;12;71%;72%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds breaking;6;-1;Cloudy;7;3;WNW;16;84%;72%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty drizzle;9;6;Decreasing clouds;9;3;NNW;14;87%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;5;-2;Partly sunny;3;-1;WSW;7;70%;14%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;8;-4;Turning cloudy;4;2;W;9;79%;72%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;A strong t-storm;29;26;NNE;14;81%;91%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;18;W;7;44%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;7;-2;Sunshine, but chilly;6;-2;WNW;15;51%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly cloudy;19;11;SW;13;39%;5%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;An afternoon shower;24;16;S;17;51%;73%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;28;18;Sunshine and nice;25;18;E;6;57%;56%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNE;12;59%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain;5;0;Morning flurries;1;-4;NNW;21;71%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;32;23;Sunny and nice;31;22;NNE;19;65%;5%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;7;4;Partly sunny;6;-1;NNW;38;62%;32%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;26;21;Mostly cloudy;27;22;NNE;16;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;16;1;Cooler;6;1;NNE;17;74%;57%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;34;25;Brief a.m. showers;32;25;SSE;9;76%;81%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;22;5;Hazy sun;22;6;ENE;6;62%;2%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;-6;-16;Cold with some sun;-8;-14;SSW;8;81%;16%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;15;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NNW;7;52%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;11;79%;84%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;10;7;Variable cloudiness;10;2;N;11;90%;10%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cool;12;4;Showers around;11;2;ENE;11;44%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, breezy;17;13;Partly sunny;17;11;N;17;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;14;11;A morning shower;15;11;NNE;13;63%;58%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun;29;17;A t-storm in spots;29;18;NE;11;57%;64%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;E;13;57%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;0;-1;Rain and snow;4;-1;ENE;22;98%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;31;24;A little rain;28;23;N;19;77%;87%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;17;12;NNE;13;66%;72%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;24;63%;11%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunlit and nice;27;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;E;9;32%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Cloudy;19;6;NE;5;59%;71%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;4;Cloudy;8;5;ENE;19;69%;36%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;32;24;Some brightening;32;25;WSW;21;69%;44%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;27;21;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;N;9;56%;10%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;21;15;A couple of t-storms;20;15;NNW;11;87%;87%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;12;-1;Cooler;6;-4;E;6;52%;84%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;28;12;Hazy sunshine;27;15;W;9;41%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;2;Plenty of sunshine;18;3;WSW;6;47%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and nice;32;16;NNW;18;21%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;0;-2;Low clouds;2;0;SW;12;88%;78%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;NE;16;61%;4%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;23;Cloudy;32;23;WNW;8;67%;69%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;24;11;Hazy sun;25;11;NNW;10;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;8;73%;55%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;13;4;A p.m. t-storm;15;5;ENE;13;65%;74%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Nice with sunshine;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;8;73%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;21;Mostly cloudy;24;20;S;14;72%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;Sunny;15;6;NNE;7;76%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;10;6;Periods of sun;10;1;NNW;15;84%;2%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;17;5;Sunny and breezy;16;3;N;22;23%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SW;11;68%;39%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;13;-1;Plenty of sun;14;-2;N;4;65%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Sunshine, pleasant;31;28;NE;18;64%;57%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A.M. showers, clouds;30;23;ESE;10;79%;97%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;28;24;A morning shower;30;24;E;10;74%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;30;14;Sunshine, pleasant;27;16;SSE;13;49%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;7;Partly sunny, mild;24;7;NNE;6;30%;7%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;23;Some sun, a shower;27;22;E;14;73%;80%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A thick cloud cover;1;-3;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;-1;SW;19;80%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;ENE;18;67%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;26;19;A strong t-storm;29;23;NNE;13;75%;78%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;0;-3;Snow;0;-18;WNW;16;82%;79%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;-3;-5;Low clouds;-4;-5;S;15;74%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;16;Hazy sunshine;32;16;N;7;34%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NE;17;59%;27%;11

New York, United States;Afternoon rain;8;7;Partly sunny;15;1;NW;29;54%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;15;9;Heavy showers;13;8;E;11;85%;88%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-10;-20;Partly sunny, colder;-17;-22;SSW;12;83%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;8;-2;Mostly sunny;9;3;W;9;61%;74%;3

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;3;2;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;N;17;53%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A thick cloud cover;0;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-22;NW;24;77%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;27;A shower;30;27;NNE;24;80%;90%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;25;Partial sunshine;33;24;N;20;62%;23%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;12;73%;56%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then cloudy;10;6;Low clouds and fog;10;2;N;10;82%;28%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;SW;17;47%;25%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;33;23;Cloudy;31;23;NNE;18;50%;66%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;34;25;Hot with some sun;36;23;N;26;55%;61%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;19;E;10;45%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds breaking;6;3;Spotty showers;7;0;WNW;24;65%;84%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;0;-13;Decreasing clouds;-3;-14;WNW;9;38%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;24;11;Turning cloudy, warm;26;12;SSE;16;40%;25%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;20;6;Mostly sunny;19;6;SSE;6;69%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;ESE;15;67%;79%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and colder;1;-5;Rain and drizzle;5;4;SSE;27;59%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Dull and dreary;1;0;Rain tapering off;5;0;W;22;93%;86%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;W;9;72%;72%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;21;14;SE;13;59%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;1;NE;9;62%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder this morning;-2;-7;Afternoon flurries;1;0;S;21;77%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;12;5;NW;12;42%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;20;61%;60%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower;28;23;E;23;71%;75%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;13;73%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;26;5;Sunshine and nice;25;4;ENE;11;21%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Mostly sunny;33;14;WSW;11;30%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;N;12;74%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;18;2;Sunny and nice;17;1;NNE;6;66%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;7;0;Mostly cloudy;6;1;SSE;5;69%;7%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;1;-10;Sunny;0;-10;NW;8;50%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;5;3;Partly sunny, chilly;6;3;N;15;52%;9%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;WNW;15;72%;83%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;Partly sunny;2;-5;W;11;78%;18%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;A stray shower;27;22;ENE;19;69%;70%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow to rain;2;1;Spotty showers;5;-2;N;14;74%;69%;1

Sydney, Australia;Turning cloudy;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;ENE;18;55%;5%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;16;Rain and drizzle;17;16;ENE;22;82%;78%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;0;-2;A little a.m. rain;5;1;W;20;94%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;7;1;Showers around;5;0;S;7;81%;81%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Mostly sunny;6;-3;NNW;10;72%;24%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;9;1;Mostly sunny;11;2;N;12;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;16;11;Sunshine;20;10;SSE;9;57%;13%;3

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;10;-1;Partly sunny;13;-2;ENE;5;45%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;7;0;Turning sunny;10;1;SSE;12;53%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;4;2;Colder in the p.m.;3;-10;N;25;69%;25%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;16;11;Rainy times;14;12;NNW;40;73%;89%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;9;Mostly sunny;16;10;W;21;63%;12%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-19;-30;Sunny, but cold;-18;-31;ESE;8;71%;15%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Some sun;5;0;ENE;4;62%;41%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds breaking;6;3;Mostly cloudy;8;2;WNW;21;65%;68%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;E;8;52%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;1;-4;A little a.m. rain;3;-1;WSW;25;74%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;5;0;Spotty showers;6;1;W;25;90%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;N;11;77%;32%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Morning showers;31;19;Partly sunny;31;19;WNW;9;63%;27%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A little a.m. snow;-1;-4;Clouds and sun;2;-7;ESE;4;67%;44%;2

_____

