Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, February 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;Clouds and sun;32;25;SW;16;77%;38%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;22;16;Sunshine, pleasant;23;15;NW;17;49%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;14;5;Sunny and breezy;14;6;ENE;25;57%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cool with some sun;13;6;Sunshine;13;8;SW;12;57%;14%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow, then rain;3;2;Milder;7;4;S;14;90%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;-3;-6;A little a.m. snow;0;-6;NE;4;82%;58%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Snow and rain;4;2;Clouds and sunshine;6;-3;SSW;10;56%;27%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-16;-20;Snow to flurries;-19;-35;NNE;32;62%;86%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;33;19;SE;12;55%;8%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;16;13;Spotty showers;18;9;E;19;61%;92%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;S;9;58%;1%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;NW;11;45%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;34;23;Downpours;33;23;ESE;10;73%;80%;5

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;ESE;12;46%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny, humid;34;26;S;11;65%;35%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;12;5;Mostly sunny;14;7;NNW;11;55%;10%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;4;-6;Sunshine;5;-5;E;7;35%;14%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;5;2;A passing shower;5;3;NNW;6;84%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Increasing clouds;5;0;Rain and snow shower;4;0;W;13;69%;49%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;22;9;Clouds and sun;20;10;ESE;10;71%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;30;19;A t-storm around;29;19;W;10;61%;75%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;3;-3;Mostly sunny;4;-3;NW;7;76%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Snow, then rain;3;1;Clouds breaking;6;3;SSW;10;87%;45%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;5;Cooler;9;2;NE;16;74%;28%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;5;-1;Partly sunny;5;-3;NW;7;66%;25%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;ENE;12;57%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;32;18;A stray thunderstorm;35;17;SW;6;43%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;9;0;Mostly sunny;11;3;NNW;8;41%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;26;15;Sun, some clouds;31;14;WNW;13;32%;39%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;17;Sunny and nice;26;17;SSE;24;63%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partial sunshine;28;19;E;6;57%;29%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;22;NE;16;67%;6%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;-5;Partly sunny, colder;1;-2;NE;16;74%;78%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NE;12;78%;74%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow to rain;1;1;Showers around;5;0;W;17;79%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Sunny and delightful;23;18;N;18;74%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Increasing clouds;27;17;Areas of morning fog;24;19;S;16;68%;39%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, less humid;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;23;75%;57%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;21;10;Hazy sun;23;13;ESE;8;66%;66%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;14;-2;Partial sunshine;11;-4;SSW;14;41%;46%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;14;Hazy sunshine;28;14;NW;9;46%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;Showers around;30;24;WNW;11;76%;84%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;1;Rain and drizzle;12;3;SW;24;89%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;10;5;A bit of snow;6;-2;SSW;9;56%;91%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;15;10;Mostly sunny;17;11;N;11;61%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;26;20;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;SSE;9;74%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;28;18;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;11;75%;66%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Sunshine and nice;27;18;E;14;62%;18%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-4;-8;Breezy with snow;1;-2;SSW;30;92%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;33;25;Partly sunny;35;24;SE;13;53%;29%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;23;19;E;13;74%;50%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;A shower or two;27;20;ENE;18;64%;81%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;SE;9;38%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;18;11;Spotty showers;19;9;NNE;9;62%;87%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, nice and warm;18;8;Mostly sunny, mild;14;9;NE;12;76%;25%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;30;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;WSW;14;73%;71%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;22;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;E;11;56%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Mostly cloudy;25;16;NNE;12;67%;44%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Snow and rain;4;-9;A little snow;3;-3;WSW;7;65%;79%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;25;14;Hazy sunshine;26;14;W;10;47%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;6;Clouds and sun;21;5;NW;7;60%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;39;23;Sunshine, summerlike;39;22;NNE;17;16%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog this morning;7;-2;A bit of ice;1;0;S;7;80%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;29;22;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;NE;8;60%;85%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSW;9;71%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;E;10;40%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NNE;6;67%;47%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;14;4;E;13;74%;75%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;9;73%;46%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;27;23;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;SSE;9;73%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Episodes of sunshine;13;4;Mostly sunny;16;6;NNE;6;74%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Occasional a.m. rain;9;1;A little p.m. rain;9;7;SSW;12;87%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;8;Occasional rain;12;4;NNW;12;58%;58%;2

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;32;26;Mainly cloudy;32;26;SW;9;69%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Milder;11;-1;Mostly sunny;15;1;NW;5;69%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;27;Morning showers;31;27;NE;19;75%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;A morning t-storm;29;24;SSE;8;83%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;E;10;54%;0%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;26;16;Partly sunny;28;19;ESE;15;63%;68%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;25;10;Partly sunny;27;10;NE;6;29%;4%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;NE;13;63%;29%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;1;-7;Dull and dreary;-3;-6;SSW;8;79%;50%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;36;24;Not as warm;31;25;ENE;23;65%;25%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;ENE;12;61%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;Icy mix;1;0;Colder in the p.m.;4;-13;NW;14;78%;16%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;2;-2;Decreasing clouds;0;-10;S;13;70%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sun;31;22;N;10;51%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;30;15;High clouds;28;13;NE;25;45%;3%;7

New York, United States;Sunshine and mild;14;4;Areas of morning fog;14;1;NW;10;58%;5%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;18;11;ENE;17;60%;56%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and colder;-28;-39;Frigid with sunshine;-30;-35;NE;12;76%;26%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with a shower;12;4;Plenty of sunshine;12;4;E;8;51%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;An icy mix;-6;-8;Partial sunshine;-1;-13;NNW;10;62%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;2;0;Clearing and colder;2;-15;NNW;24;78%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;27;A couple of t-storms;30;27;NE;27;82%;98%;4

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;33;24;Sun and some clouds;32;24;N;21;65%;49%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;ENE;16;65%;26%;7

Paris, France;Snow, then rain;3;-2;Not as cold;7;3;SSW;8;90%;46%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;31;20;Sunny and very warm;33;21;SSE;18;34%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;24;Sun and clouds, nice;34;24;S;8;53%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;34;26;High clouds, breezy;35;25;N;30;58%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;21;Some sun, pleasant;31;20;ENE;9;54%;55%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;0;-10;Fog, then some sun;-1;-5;WSW;6;75%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;2;-7;Partly sunny;8;1;SSE;11;55%;59%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;19;13;A little p.m. rain;23;15;W;14;52%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;18;6;Sunshine;19;6;ESE;7;63%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;11;79%;79%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and chilly;2;0;A snow shower;5;2;E;40;61%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Morning snow;-1;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;S;20;87%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Afternoon t-storms;29;23;Brief a.m. showers;28;23;ENE;13;63%;87%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;19;9;Mostly sunny;19;8;ENE;10;22%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;15;4;Partly sunny;16;4;NNE;11;64%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A wintry mix;2;-8;Afternoon flurries;0;-3;SSW;13;65%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;10;5;Rain, a thunderstorm;11;5;NW;14;61%;66%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;16;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;18;57%;2%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;ESE;7;71%;64%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;NNW;9;74%;8%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Mostly sunny;23;6;E;8;42%;30%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunny and hot;37;18;SW;9;33%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;N;4;70%;65%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;13;1;Sunshine, pleasant;17;3;NE;5;75%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;A little snow, cold;1;-5;Cold with sunshine;2;-6;ESE;10;63%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;4;-4;Mild with sunshine;9;0;S;11;37%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;12;7;Rain and drizzle;14;7;SSW;13;67%;87%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;Mostly cloudy;33;25;NNE;17;66%;58%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;14;5;Low clouds and fog;11;2;ESE;11;80%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;27;23;A shower or two;28;23;ESE;13;68%;74%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, cool;0;-2;A bit of snow;2;-12;NNW;12;92%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;30;23;Thundershower;27;23;ENE;20;76%;65%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;16;A little a.m. rain;24;17;W;13;75%;70%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A little a.m. snow;-2;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-2;S;20;75%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;11;4;Cloudy and cooler;5;-3;W;12;70%;64%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;10;2;Cloudy and mild;8;-1;N;8;72%;2%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;8;1;Sunny;9;1;E;12;29%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;25;14;Sunny and warm;25;16;ESE;16;48%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy and mild;19;10;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;8;ENE;8;44%;27%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;4;Cooler;10;6;ENE;14;44%;61%;1

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;11;1;Colder;2;-8;NNE;22;66%;15%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A little p.m. rain;12;9;Showers and t-storms;13;11;NNW;25;74%;91%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Periods of rain;14;10;Rain and drizzle;13;9;NW;31;77%;75%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-17;-31;Colder;-22;-39;NNW;15;51%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning flurries;1;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-6;ENE;5;43%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;3;-4;Mostly sunny;5;-2;WNW;6;65%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunshine, summerlike;36;18;NNE;7;44%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain, then snow;0;-4;Cloudy;-1;-3;SSW;14;65%;56%;0

Warsaw, Poland;An a.m. snow shower;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;W;12;84%;51%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;22;19;Strong winds, sunny;23;14;NNW;44;68%;55%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with sunshine;37;18;Plenty of sun;35;17;WNW;8;50%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;6;-8;Partly sunny;7;-8;E;4;41%;1%;3

