Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, February 27, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;31;26;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;14;74%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;16;35%;46%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty a.m. showers;14;6;A couple of showers;10;1;WNW;21;70%;69%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;S;8;54%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and mild;17;5;Cooler;13;5;NNW;17;82%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;-2;-12;Mostly sunny;-3;-10;N;5;72%;3%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;20;10;Mostly cloudy;14;6;ESE;12;58%;36%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. snow;-6;-13;Decreasing clouds;-6;-13;S;11;74%;58%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;31;14;SE;16;42%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower in the p.m.;11;4;Partly sunny;14;6;SW;11;56%;2%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;21;15;Mostly sunny;22;15;ENE;21;46%;4%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;21;8;SW;20;54%;74%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;37;21;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;9;71%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;32;20;Partly sunny;33;19;NNE;9;32%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSW;12;59%;42%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;8;NNE;12;65%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;12;-2;Sunny and mild;14;-1;N;7;37%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;11;2;Sunshine and mild;17;5;W;11;51%;5%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;16;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;2;WNW;17;70%;12%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;10;71%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NW;12;80%;76%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny;17;8;NW;21;48%;26%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;19;6;Cooler;13;7;WSW;16;73%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;9;-1;Partly sunny;13;3;WNW;17;62%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny, warm;17;6;WNW;16;49%;13%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit and pleasant;27;16;Mostly sunny;25;18;NE;8;57%;1%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower in the p.m.;33;18;A t-storm around;33;18;WNW;6;33%;69%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;13;5;Rather cloudy;15;3;N;10;63%;10%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny, breezy;18;11;NW;24;42%;11%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;W;14;69%;24%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;27;18;E;8;49%;9%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;24;Clouds and sun;34;25;SE;16;69%;6%;7

Chicago, United States;Snow;-1;-10;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-6;NE;10;50%;68%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;31;24;Inc. clouds;31;24;SSW;10;67%;30%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and mild;13;4;Mostly cloudy;8;0;NE;10;73%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NE;23;42%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Low clouds and fog;18;2;Mainly cloudy, mist;6;5;WSW;11;83%;51%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;NE;16;75%;55%;8

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;19;6;Partly sunny;21;8;NNW;13;59%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Fog, freezing early;3;-2;Freezing fog;13;0;SSW;11;43%;32%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;24;16;Rain in the morning;24;15;NNE;12;79%;76%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SE;6;77%;77%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, fog early;13;3;A shower or two;10;5;W;12;84%;56%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun;12;-1;Cloudy;13;3;ENE;14;31%;75%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;17;12;Partly sunny, nice;20;13;W;10;59%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and warmer;26;21;Low clouds breaking;27;20;SE;17;78%;36%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunshine;30;14;E;10;42%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;10;65%;5%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;6;0;A snow squall;4;-8;N;26;80%;66%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;SE;15;50%;3%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Sunshine and humid;25;19;E;10;78%;30%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;25;16;Sunshine and breezy;24;16;NNE;23;54%;15%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;N;9;36%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;18;5;Clouding up;18;8;N;12;57%;29%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;6;3;A shower in the a.m.;7;6;SW;14;70%;57%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;9;72%;79%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;23;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;19;N;23;46%;7%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;31;16;Sunny;32;16;W;14;30%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but chilly;7;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-4;ENE;7;32%;86%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;WSW;12;30%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning rain;16;7;Morning t-showers;13;2;N;8;71%;72%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Not as hot;37;20;Sunny, breezy, nice;33;18;N;27;16%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;4;-1;Rain and snow shower;9;1;WNW;20;70%;76%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;29;24;Variable cloudiness;30;24;ENE;15;63%;56%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;11;72%;72%;5

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;27;19;Showers around;26;16;NE;12;70%;68%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;N;6;68%;84%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;12;4;A t-storm in spots;12;4;E;11;72%;59%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm in spots;28;25;SW;9;86%;60%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;27;23;SSE;12;70%;36%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;16;10;Partly sunny;17;10;NNW;12;66%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then sun;18;6;A shower or two;13;7;WNW;17;80%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Occasional p.m. rain;18;12;Clouds breaking;18;12;SW;8;81%;54%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning t-storm;30;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;WNW;11;73%;99%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;21;4;Clouds and sun, mild;20;4;NNE;5;40%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Nice with some sun;31;27;N;8;66%;6%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A few showers;30;24;SE;9;81%;80%;7

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;Partly sunny;32;23;E;11;57%;4%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;NNE;31;29%;1%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunlit and beautiful;26;11;Sunshine and nice;28;11;SSE;7;24%;3%;9

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;WNW;10;68%;38%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;2;-1;Partly sunny;4;-3;NW;17;90%;77%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with sunshine;37;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;E;17;66%;0%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;NE;12;58%;1%;9

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-13;-15;Not as cold;-7;-14;SW;0;56%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-4;Low clouds;2;-2;WSW;13;84%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;29;21;Hazy sun;31;21;N;15;41%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;12;Sun and some clouds;30;13;NE;20;36%;1%;12

New York, United States;A few flurries;0;-2;Turning sunny;4;-1;NNE;15;42%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny, cooler;13;4;W;21;47%;25%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;On-and-off snow;0;-15;Cloudy;-3;-10;ESE;13;89%;68%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;13;9;Rain tapering off;11;6;NW;11;83%;87%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-3;N;7;61%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-14;-17;Not as cold;-7;-16;SSW;9;56%;3%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;28;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;NNE;17;81%;96%;11

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;32;24;Some sun, a shower;34;24;NNW;16;58%;45%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;ENE;17;62%;14%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and warm;21;6;Rain and drizzle;15;8;W;17;71%;85%;2

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;33;19;Not as warm;27;19;SSW;20;66%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;37;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;10;47%;3%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SE;19;71%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;ESE;9;47%;15%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mild with sunshine;16;4;Clouds and sun, mild;15;7;W;19;49%;60%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-5;WNW;8;47%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;20;13;Downpours;22;12;SSW;14;65%;95%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, cooler;18;10;Partly sunny;20;7;SSE;8;70%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;NE;11;72%;74%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the a.m.;7;3;A little p.m. rain;6;5;E;18;71%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;9;2;Sun and clouds;5;-4;NNW;25;77%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;E;10;76%;90%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;28;18;Blowing dust;29;15;WNW;28;29%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, mild;21;3;Plenty of sun;17;6;ESE;8;60%;4%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;3;-2;Becoming cloudy;2;-7;NNE;15;73%;62%;2

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;16;9;Clouds and sun, cool;13;6;NW;11;81%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;ENE;12;63%;63%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;27;23;Some sun, a shower;27;23;ESE;16;73%;46%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;NNW;9;72%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;27;10;Partly sunny, nice;27;9;WSW;10;27%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Sunshine, seasonable;31;13;SW;8;35%;2%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;7;75%;44%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;16;5;Partly sunny;17;5;N;9;66%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Morning snow showers;6;0;A shower in the p.m.;7;0;E;9;65%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rather cloudy, mild;13;-1;Mostly sunny;12;-2;NW;8;46%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Mostly cloudy;11;6;NE;13;68%;25%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;27;Clouds and sun, warm;33;26;NNE;18;65%;44%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow shower;5;-3;Not as cool;12;1;SW;18;56%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;27;22;Partly sunny;28;23;E;19;68%;74%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;9;3;Cooler;6;-4;N;19;58%;20%;2

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;26;20;Mostly cloudy;28;20;NNE;16;59%;9%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;25;18;A little a.m. rain;21;17;E;15;75%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;7;1;Partly sunny, breezy;4;-6;N;27;74%;80%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;14;4;Cloudy;15;6;NNW;14;40%;47%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;10;2;Cloudy;6;-1;NW;17;60%;31%;1

Tehran, Iran;A shower;15;6;A shower in the p.m.;13;4;ENE;16;37%;82%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Afternoon showers;16;11;Rain, heavy at times;15;11;WNW;34;68%;90%;2

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;15;0;Plenty of sun;16;1;ESE;7;44%;3%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;9;8;Cloudy, rain;9;6;NNE;11;83%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cold with snow;-6;-11;Mostly cloudy;-4;-8;S;10;68%;8%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;14;9;A shower or two;15;8;W;7;68%;61%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;16;9;Mostly sunny;18;8;WSW;17;65%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;1;-22;Plenty of sunshine;3;-16;SE;9;47%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;5;0;A snow shower;5;-2;NE;5;64%;63%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, mild;16;4;Partly sunny, breezy;17;8;WNW;24;41%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;NE;8;53%;13%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing;6;1;Partly sunny;7;-4;NW;22;82%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;11;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;0;WNW;25;66%;31%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;10;Sunshine and windy;17;10;SSE;41;57%;7%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;20;W;8;36%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and drizzle;9;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-6;NE;4;67%;66%;1

