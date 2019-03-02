Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, March 2, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;SSW;12;70%;26%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Cooler;21;17;Sunny;22;18;WNW;25;47%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Some sun, a shower;13;7;Cloudy with showers;12;6;ESE;13;91%;96%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;19;8;Sunny;18;10;SSE;8;74%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Periods of rain;13;7;SSW;31;84%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;Turning out cloudy;0;-8;Considerable clouds;0;-9;N;5;82%;12%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny, mild;19;5;W;9;44%;6%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of ice;2;-1;Windy;1;-3;SW;36;69%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;ENE;12;42%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;17;10;Partly sunny;14;6;N;14;63%;14%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Sunny and nice;25;16;SW;11;59%;0%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;19;7;Lots of sun, nice;21;10;ESE;10;44%;7%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;35;23;Partly sunny;33;23;E;10;65%;43%;10

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;31;19;Partly sunny;32;20;ESE;8;49%;7%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;27;Some sun;34;27;S;16;58%;5%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;17;65%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Mild with hazy sun;15;2;Mild with hazy sun;15;2;SE;15;43%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the a.m.;11;3;Mostly cloudy;12;3;SSE;8;60%;14%;1

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;6;4;A little rain;12;8;SW;19;78%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;17;10;A shower;19;10;SE;8;75%;85%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;26;19;E;10;78%;75%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;7;4;Rain and drizzle;15;5;SSW;16;62%;56%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of a.m. rain;10;9;A touch of rain;12;7;SSW;29;76%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;8;0;Partly sunny;9;0;WSW;9;54%;17%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;10;2;Mostly cloudy;12;3;SSW;9;69%;47%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;E;15;57%;55%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;16;Mostly cloudy;33;16;SW;8;42%;59%;6

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;14;8;Inc. clouds;14;8;NE;16;60%;66%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;NW;20;27%;3%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;S;14;63%;7%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;27;18;Some sun;26;18;E;6;66%;28%;10

Chennai, India;More clouds than sun;32;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;ESE;11;65%;6%;10

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;1;-7;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-17;NW;20;54%;69%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NW;11;71%;71%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;4;3;A shower in the a.m.;8;4;SW;25;78%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Sunny and beautiful;24;18;NNE;20;56%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;4;A little a.m. rain;6;-4;NNE;23;74%;65%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;12;76%;65%;3

Delhi, India;Fog with a shower;19;13;A shower or t-storm;22;14;SE;16;79%;80%;4

Denver, United States;Snow this afternoon;0;-14;A bit of snow;-8;-15;NNE;12;97%;68%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;14;Hazy sunshine;29;17;NNW;9;49%;8%;7

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;Downpours;31;24;E;6;78%;90%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;11;4;Periods of rain;8;2;W;22;81%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A little p.m. rain;12;5;Partly sunny;14;3;N;11;48%;46%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;19;13;Sunny and pleasant;19;13;NW;11;71%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;28;21;Nice with some sun;26;20;SSE;10;83%;56%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny;31;16;E;9;39%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;SE;7;56%;8%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow shower;3;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-5;E;13;71%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;33;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;15;57%;2%;6

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;25;20;Brief a.m. showers;23;18;E;10;86%;80%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;26;19;NE;19;56%;36%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;33;22;SSE;8;50%;28%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;13;9;Rain tapering off;15;9;NNW;10;80%;94%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;12;5;Partly sunny;8;1;ENE;16;60%;4%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;9;74%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;N;21;43%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;17;Sunny and very warm;32;17;N;12;37%;12%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cold with snow;2;0;Partly sunny;8;-3;WSW;8;49%;19%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;A p.m. shower or two;26;16;Partly sunny;26;16;NNW;9;52%;3%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Fog this morning;18;8;A stray t-shower;19;8;S;9;60%;63%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Sunny and nice;33;20;NNE;23;10%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning sunny;0;-6;Partly sunny;5;2;SW;15;43%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and clouds;29;23;Partly sunny;30;23;E;16;58%;42%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;WSW;11;63%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, dense fog;27;15;Hazy sun, dense fog;30;17;NNW;9;52%;11%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;Sun and some clouds;34;23;NNE;6;61%;14%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;17;4;A shower or t-storm;14;4;NE;11;67%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;8;79%;52%;5

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;26;22;Clearing, pleasant;26;22;S;12;70%;37%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;20;9;Cloudy;17;12;WSW;10;80%;60%;2

London, United Kingdom;Variable clouds;14;9;Occasional rain;12;5;SW;33;87%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Pouring morning rain;17;13;Partly sunny;17;10;SW;9;76%;64%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Rather cloudy;30;25;S;9;75%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;21;3;Clouds and sun, mild;20;8;SW;9;47%;60%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;N;15;66%;27%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;24;A morning t-storm;32;24;ESE;8;73%;83%;8

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;32;22;Sunny;33;23;E;8;53%;3%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;36;24;A t-storm in spots;35;19;SSW;20;33%;43%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;Partly sunny;29;13;ESE;8;25%;1%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;14;69%;36%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-8;Mostly cloudy;3;1;WSW;17;73%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;37;25;Not as warm;31;26;ESE;14;66%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;22;14;Mostly sunny;25;17;ENE;11;62%;6%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-3;-8;Inc. clouds;0;-6;S;1;65%;72%;3

Moscow, Russia;Colder;-5;-9;Decreasing clouds;0;-10;WNW;24;71%;68%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun with fog;32;24;Hazy sunshine;29;24;WNW;9;56%;3%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny;31;15;NNE;14;41%;41%;13

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Snow and rain;6;0;NE;10;60%;91%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;17;7;Cloudy with showers;14;6;N;11;81%;82%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-3;-13;Becoming cloudy;2;-3;SSW;14;89%;57%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;14;8;Rain and drizzle;12;8;NNE;8;71%;87%;1

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;2;-1;Rain in the morning;5;-3;SSW;6;76%;75%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;-2;-11;Becoming cloudy;-1;-13;WSW;11;65%;78%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;27;Sunny and pleasant;30;27;ESE;17;65%;1%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;33;24;Partial sunshine;33;23;NNW;18;60%;30%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;15;66%;32%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Increasingly windy;16;7;SW;30;65%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;26;12;Clouds and sun;32;23;SE;18;42%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;37;24;Clouds and sun, nice;35;24;S;11;47%;3%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;Cloudy;32;24;ESE;17;71%;52%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;SE;8;44%;14%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy, a shower;5;5;Cloudy;12;7;SSW;18;54%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;14;-4;Turning cloudy;13;-1;NW;7;62%;4%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;18;12;A heavy shower;21;12;S;13;63%;83%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;8;Decreasing clouds;19;11;SW;6;71%;3%;5

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;31;24;Showers;30;25;ENE;10;74%;92%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;0;NE;13;65%;36%;1

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;4;1;Occasional rain;4;2;WSW;14;88%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;NE;7;84%;80%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and cool;20;9;Plenty of sun;24;10;E;13;20%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;18;6;Sunshine and nice;18;5;NNE;9;67%;3%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;0;-8;Low clouds;-4;-10;SE;14;63%;60%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, mainly early;15;12;Mostly cloudy;14;9;SW;16;78%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ENE;13;72%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;ESE;16;68%;44%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;24;17;WNW;8;79%;30%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;28;9;Mostly sunny;27;9;S;11;30%;4%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;13;Mostly sunny;28;12;SW;9;43%;14%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;19;Partly sunny;29;20;E;7;70%;29%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;17;5;Periods of sun;18;9;SW;10;70%;61%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;9;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-2;E;12;49%;15%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;15;1;Turning cloudy;15;3;NW;6;44%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Rather cloudy;10;5;WNW;12;75%;27%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds, warm;34;25;Warm with some sun;33;25;NE;16;60%;8%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;12;0;Mostly cloudy;9;-2;WSW;14;58%;13%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;E;18;65%;60%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;6;1;A little rain;3;0;WNW;13;84%;67%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;27;21;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;NNE;18;63%;56%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;27;19;Rain developing;23;16;NNE;11;87%;95%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this afternoon;4;-5;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;ESE;11;62%;63%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few p.m. showers;13;6;Mostly sunny;15;4;ENE;8;55%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;10;1;Decreasing clouds;7;-2;NW;23;58%;45%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;14;4;Plenty of sun;14;5;NNE;14;23%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower;15;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;SSW;17;45%;28%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mild with clearing;21;3;Partly sunny;20;4;ENE;9;42%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;13;7;Cooler with rain;9;8;N;13;79%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;0;-7;P.M. snow showers;-2;-12;NNW;13;67%;89%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;Mostly sunny;16;9;WSW;11;65%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and breezy;18;10;A passing shower;18;7;W;24;62%;55%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;7;-17;Mostly sunny;3;-13;N;10;49%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;7;-4;Sunny and chilly;5;-5;NE;7;30%;1%;3

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;7;5;Cloudy, not as cool;15;5;SW;17;52%;16%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;34;22;Hot with sunshine;35;23;S;8;50%;3%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;0;-4;A couple of showers;4;2;WSW;19;74%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;2;-3;A few showers;9;7;WSW;17;77%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;16;10;Mostly sunny;21;14;N;10;70%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sunny and very warm;36;20;WSW;8;44%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;8;0;A little wintry mix;7;-2;E;6;61%;67%;3

_____

