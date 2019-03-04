Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, March 4, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;Periods of sun;32;26;SW;16;75%;36%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;15;Plenty of sunshine;24;16;W;23;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;A few showers;13;7;Spotty showers;14;6;NE;14;80%;76%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;21;12;Sunny intervals;18;10;SE;9;71%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;9;5;Spotty showers;10;7;SSW;26;71%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;-1;-9;Cloudy;1;-4;ENE;6;72%;60%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;13;7;Cloudy;14;4;SW;11;61%;41%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-16;Cloudy and breezy;-6;-8;SSW;23;59%;63%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;NE;10;62%;82%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny, nice;18;10;SW;11;65%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;26;16;Mostly sunny;23;15;SSW;21;56%;0%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;Partly sunny;23;10;NNE;7;44%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;36;21;Nice with some sun;34;23;E;9;63%;6%;11

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;33;21;Hazy sunshine;34;21;SW;8;43%;27%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;34;26;Clouds and sun;33;24;S;15;60%;5%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;22;9;Cooler;15;9;NNW;16;65%;14%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;17;4;NNW;17;27%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;20;7;Spotty showers;13;4;WNW;9;61%;68%;1

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;13;6;Spotty showers;9;3;WSW;30;52%;69%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;22;10;A shower in the a.m.;20;9;SE;8;74%;80%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;23;17;A t-storm in spots;25;18;ESE;12;79%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;17;7;Spotty showers;12;3;W;28;46%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;9;4;Spotty showers;10;7;SSW;19;70%;72%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;16;3;Periods of sunshine;17;4;W;20;52%;64%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;18;6;Spotty showers;14;3;WSW;21;45%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;25;19;Clouds and sun;28;22;E;9;68%;55%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;17;Partly sunny;33;17;WNW;7;38%;65%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and mild;15;5;Increasing clouds;16;8;WSW;12;57%;9%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;21;13;Showers and t-storms;19;10;N;13;62%;66%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;S;18;60%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Windy this morning;27;19;Partly sunny;26;18;E;6;66%;33%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;S;16;60%;2%;10

Chicago, United States;Brisk and very cold;-10;-13;Very cold;-6;-11;WNW;29;50%;25%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;32;25;Nice with some sun;31;25;S;10;68%;55%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy with rain;8;3;A touch of rain;4;1;W;16;93%;77%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;N;19;56%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Some sun, very cold;1;-5;Mostly sunny, cold;8;-2;ENE;12;30%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;NE;18;79%;74%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;24;11;Hazy sunshine;23;11;WNW;14;65%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-14;Partly sunny;2;-7;NW;11;58%;8%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;26;18;A little a.m. rain;25;18;ESE;8;72%;62%;6

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;32;24;A downpour;30;24;NW;7;77%;77%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;7;3;Spotty showers;10;5;E;25;70%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, a shower;13;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;NNE;9;40%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;20;13;SSW;13;78%;65%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;24;23;Decreasing clouds;31;20;E;11;76%;35%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;31;16;Clouds and sun;29;17;SE;11;46%;82%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;19;A shower in the p.m.;30;20;NNE;9;64%;73%;7

Helsinki, Finland;P.M. snow showers;-1;-4;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-14;N;28;74%;73%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;22;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;16;55%;1%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;A shower in the a.m.;25;21;S;19;83%;69%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;25;18;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NE;26;56%;36%;3

Hyderabad, India;Fog will lift;37;21;Hazy sun;35;19;NW;9;32%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;20;8;Plenty of sun;21;8;N;10;58%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;8;4;Mostly sunny;13;8;SW;14;59%;24%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;23;A heavy thunderstorm;31;24;NW;11;80%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Plenty of sun;28;18;NNE;14;33%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;30;17;A t-storm around;29;16;NE;11;57%;74%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;WSW;7;25%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Hazy sun;27;17;W;13;51%;25%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;19;6;W;9;53%;3%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and pleasant;35;19;Sunny and pleasant;35;18;NNE;24;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;9;5;Rather cloudy, mild;10;3;WSW;20;64%;41%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;29;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;10;55%;44%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Overcast, a t-storm;32;24;Showers around;33;24;WSW;10;69%;71%;13

Kolkata, India;Dense fog;29;22;Dense fog;28;20;E;9;77%;58%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;33;25;Partly sunny;33;23;WNW;5;66%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;18;4;A p.m. t-storm;15;4;ENE;11;63%;85%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;Periods of sun;32;26;SSW;9;71%;59%;11

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;26;22;Partly sunny;26;22;SSE;12;69%;54%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;17;12;A little p.m. rain;17;11;SSW;22;86%;89%;1

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;10;4;Partly sunny;11;8;S;20;69%;74%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;18;10;Afternoon rain;19;13;E;8;72%;92%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;26;Showers around;30;26;NW;11;76%;80%;9

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;16;7;Sun and clouds;15;9;SW;14;49%;62%;4

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;N;9;68%;22%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;10;72%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;E;16;57%;9%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;32;16;Not as warm;26;13;SSW;13;60%;85%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;26;12;Partly sunny;26;9;NNE;7;40%;35%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;21;Clouds and sun;29;14;NNW;12;64%;47%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;8;6;Spotty showers;6;-3;WSW;24;76%;85%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;37;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;ENE;22;66%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;Episodes of sunshine;26;17;E;11;63%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;More clouds than sun;-3;-14;Turning cloudy, cold;-7;-14;N;5;57%;75%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little a.m. snow;1;0;A bit of a.m. snow;4;1;SW;18;90%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;30;22;Partly sunny;29;21;WNW;12;53%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;30;13;A t-storm in spots;28;15;NE;17;57%;52%;13

New York, United States;Clearing;5;-7;Mostly sunny;0;-7;W;15;43%;16%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;16;6;Showers around;16;6;WNW;12;62%;68%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;4;-4;Clouds and sun;-3;-10;SW;23;77%;59%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;11;2;Not as cool;15;6;E;8;50%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;2;-2;Cloudy;-1;-4;SSE;10;65%;71%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with some sun;-7;-18;Morning flurries;-9;-17;WSW;15;60%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;16;78%;86%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;24;Some sun;32;25;NNW;23;61%;66%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;32;23;ENE;16;63%;33%;11

Paris, France;Winds subsiding;10;5;Spotty showers;12;8;S;18;67%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;39;20;High clouds, cooler;32;20;E;25;42%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;37;23;Mainly cloudy;35;23;SSW;12;45%;0%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NE;16;69%;69%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;22;NE;9;45%;26%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;16;4;Spotty showers;9;2;WSW;25;57%;72%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;Mostly sunny, mild;15;4;WNW;8;63%;58%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;21;12;Afternoon showers;22;12;SW;12;62%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;22;12;SSW;7;68%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SE;16;65%;60%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;1;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-3;NNE;9;66%;26%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;7;4;Spotty showers;6;-5;NNW;21;88%;71%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;30;24;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;10;70%;44%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Sunny and nice;25;13;SE;22;22%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;16;9;Partial sunshine;18;5;ESE;11;64%;8%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partial sunshine;-1;-5;A bit of ice;-2;-13;N;14;83%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Becoming rainy;13;13;S;14;89%;93%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Increasing clouds;28;18;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;17;60%;13%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;23;Partly sunny;27;23;ESE;17;73%;42%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NNE;10;65%;4%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;27;10;Partly sunny;25;9;WSW;11;38%;30%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;Plenty of sunshine;31;12;SW;8;33%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;7;73%;73%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Periods of rain;15;10;SSW;13;88%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Sunny, but chilly;8;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;NNE;11;48%;26%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Foggy with hazy sun;16;3;Fog in the morning;14;3;WSW;10;62%;11%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;11;7;Rain and drizzle;11;8;E;16;83%;98%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;34;25;Warm with some sun;35;27;NNE;12;64%;37%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;16;0;Warm with some sun;17;3;W;11;50%;29%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;28;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;23;64%;73%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;3;-2;Snow showers, colder;-1;-10;W;20;59%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;Windy in the p.m.;30;22;NNE;22;59%;8%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun returning;22;17;Clearing;26;16;WNW;15;66%;74%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-11;NNE;23;77%;65%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;3;N;9;68%;30%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;10;1;Partly sunny, mild;13;1;N;13;41%;1%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;14;5;NE;12;30%;25%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;18;10;Spotty showers;18;10;N;11;57%;70%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;18;5;Nice with some sun;20;8;ESE;9;53%;41%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;9;5;Partly sunny, milder;14;8;SSE;12;52%;56%;5

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-6;-13;Snow showers;-6;-11;W;29;64%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;16;9;Plenty of sun;19;10;SE;2;51%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;ESE;8;49%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;3;-18;Plenty of sun;4;-13;SE;7;39%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and chilly;7;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-2;NNE;6;34%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;18;6;Spotty showers;12;3;W;26;44%;69%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;WSW;8;47%;1%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;8;3;A little rain, windy;6;-4;WNW;34;78%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;16;6;Spotty showers;9;3;W;33;59%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;16;Sunny and nice;21;16;N;30;62%;0%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;36;21;Sunshine, pleasant;34;20;SW;11;52%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower in the p.m.;9;1;Clouds and sun;9;-4;E;5;60%;6%;4

_____

