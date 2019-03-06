Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 6, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;19;77%;69%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;24;17;Mostly sunny;24;17;NW;24;56%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;16;7;A shower in the a.m.;15;3;NW;25;63%;62%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;Cooler;16;9;WSW;17;64%;58%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;11;7;Periods of rain;11;5;WSW;38;73%;85%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;A p.m. snow shower;2;-1;NNE;6;79%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;16;7;ESE;10;60%;65%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-2;-9;Partly sunny;-3;-9;SSW;19;80%;27%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;35;23;A strong t-storm;34;24;NE;18;68%;65%;5

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;20;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;SSW;9;67%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;A few showers;24;18;N;14;70%;82%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;NW;14;44%;73%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;36;22;Nice with some sun;34;23;E;10;62%;8%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy with some fog;35;19;Hazy sun and hot;36;20;WNW;7;24%;2%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and less humid;37;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;S;15;56%;0%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Partly sunny, breezy;17;8;W;24;51%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Brilliant sunshine;11;-2;Sunny and mild;13;-1;SSW;9;20%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny intervals;15;6;Clouds and sun, warm;22;10;SSE;18;48%;7%;3

Berlin, Germany;Not as cool;12;9;A shower in spots;16;7;SW;23;53%;45%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;19;9;Cloudy with a shower;20;9;SE;10;72%;55%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;E;14;74%;61%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;13;8;Periods of sun;19;8;WNW;28;52%;66%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;11;8;Periods of rain;10;5;WSW;28;72%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;17;1;Warm with some sun;18;4;WNW;9;60%;6%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;13;6;Periods of sun, warm;18;6;WNW;19;51%;66%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;20;ESE;10;79%;87%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Mostly cloudy;32;18;SSE;7;38%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;A little rain, fog;16;5;Cooler;12;3;NE;18;55%;55%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;11;Sunny and nice;23;11;NNE;13;43%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;23;16;Spotty showers;22;16;SSE;22;75%;82%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;19;Nice with some sun;27;18;ENE;6;66%;21%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;SSE;22;62%;25%;10

Chicago, United States;Sunshine, very cold;-2;-9;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;ESE;9;60%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;S;11;68%;56%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;6;5;Occasional rain;9;4;SSW;19;86%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;24;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;18;NNE;25;66%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;12;6;Warmer;21;15;SSW;21;68%;4%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;Partly sunny;34;27;NE;21;77%;36%;13

Delhi, India;Fog with hazy sun;24;11;Hazy and foggy;26;13;E;11;46%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;5;-3;Partly sunny;10;-3;SW;11;55%;31%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;28;20;Hazy sun, less humid;30;18;NW;6;49%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;9;77%;83%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;11;4;Partial sunshine;9;0;W;29;69%;30%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;18;4;A shower or two;13;5;NNE;10;45%;75%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;18;11;Partly sunny;17;12;WNW;19;65%;31%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cooler;23;18;A shower in the a.m.;21;18;NE;11;81%;75%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;26;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;SSE;12;56%;65%;6

Havana, Cuba;Not as warm;23;18;Nice with sunshine;26;16;E;18;48%;2%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-4;Breezy with snow;3;2;SSW;23;87%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Nice with some sun;34;25;SSE;14;62%;5%;11

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;24;17;Showers around;20;16;ENE;18;80%;86%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;28;56%;65%;5

Hyderabad, India;Fog with hazy sun;35;18;Hazy sunshine;35;20;NE;8;27%;1%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;21;9;A p.m. shower or two;19;9;NNW;10;58%;62%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Clouds and sun;15;6;ESE;9;66%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;27;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;SSE;8;73%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;N;17;36%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;W;7;58%;66%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny intervals;9;-3;Mostly sunny;9;-3;NW;7;36%;4%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Hazy sunshine;27;17;W;13;51%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;20;6;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;W;8;45%;1%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;16;Sunny and beautiful;32;17;NNE;21;13%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;6;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;9;6;S;16;54%;14%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;57%;44%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly cloudy;33;24;W;11;63%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Dense fog;29;20;Hazy with fog;30;19;E;10;50%;1%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;36;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;SW;6;77%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;17;3;A p.m. t-storm;16;4;NE;11;58%;80%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;SSW;11;73%;70%;7

Lima, Peru;High clouds;26;22;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;SSE;12;73%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little a.m. rain;14;9;Periods of rain;15;10;NNW;14;71%;85%;3

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;13;5;Spotty showers;10;4;W;32;64%;69%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Heavy morning rain;16;11;A passing shower;17;9;W;9;73%;73%;2

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;34;26;A morning t-storm;31;25;W;9;76%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;13;3;Variable cloudiness;13;5;WSW;12;52%;58%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;E;7;67%;10%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;E;10;73%;55%;7

Manila, Philippines;Some sun;33;24;A stray shower;34;24;E;11;58%;43%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A downpour;18;9;Partly sunny;23;14;NNE;10;41%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;ENE;7;29%;5%;10

Miami, United States;Not as warm;21;16;Partly sunny;24;20;ENE;18;54%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;-1;-5;Mostly cloudy;7;5;S;20;65%;47%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny;31;26;Breezy with sunshine;31;26;E;23;64%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Couple of t-storms;30;20;NE;13;72%;90%;8

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-17;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-14;WSW;5;53%;34%;3

Moscow, Russia;Colder with clearing;-2;-11;Becoming cloudy;-2;-4;SSW;16;52%;64%;2

Mumbai, India;Foggy this afternoon;27;22;Fog with hazy sun;31;23;NNW;14;48%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNE;19;39%;7%;13

New York, United States;Very cold;-2;-8;Periods of sun;1;-5;NNW;16;39%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;7;WNW;14;63%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-4;-8;Low clouds;-2;-5;SSW;21;92%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A little p.m. rain;15;8;Spotty showers;11;3;NNW;18;63%;72%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little a.m. snow;1;0;Occasional rain;3;1;S;8;88%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-9;-19;Partly sunny;-8;-15;WSW;16;56%;29%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;15;74%;83%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;34;24;Partial sunshine;33;25;NNW;27;59%;13%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;32;23;A morning shower;32;23;ENE;17;66%;60%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;13;7;A passing shower;11;5;WSW;24;67%;66%;3

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;Cloudy with showers;26;21;WSW;12;69%;92%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;24;S;12;44%;2%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;31;23;Spotty showers;32;23;N;15;75%;87%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;32;22;An afternoon shower;31;21;ENE;8;48%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cool;13;3;Mostly cloudy;16;5;SW;16;57%;34%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with some sun;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;11;-4;W;13;40%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;22;13;A few showers;21;12;SW;11;64%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon showers;20;9;A morning shower;16;8;SSW;8;67%;71%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;Cloudy;31;26;SE;13;64%;60%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;1;-4;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;E;13;51%;8%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;A little rain;6;4;S;22;79%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;10;68%;16%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;11;Sunny and nice;22;9;NNE;14;28%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;19;10;Nice with some sun;20;10;SSE;19;53%;34%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and cold;-5;-10;A little p.m. snow;2;0;S;14;59%;99%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain at times;15;9;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;7;WNW;14;72%;55%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;27;19;Partly sunny, breezy;27;18;ENE;24;55%;1%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;28;22;E;14;73%;41%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;N;14;53%;6%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;SSE;10;37%;9%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;11;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;WSW;8;35%;7%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;29;20;An afternoon shower;30;20;N;8;72%;68%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;11;6;Periods of rain;13;7;NNW;12;79%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;6;2;Spotty showers;7;1;S;12;66%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun with fog;12;3;Hazy sunshine;12;-1;NW;10;52%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;13;6;Partly sunny, windy;10;5;NNE;31;52%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;12;72%;58%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;17;1;Warm with some sun;19;4;S;10;53%;4%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;E;12;67%;55%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;2;0;A little rain;5;3;SSW;12;92%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;18;Cooler;23;20;ENE;24;49%;7%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cooler with showers;19;14;Periods of rain;17;13;ENE;21;73%;93%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-7;Snow, then rain;4;2;SSW;24;85%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;11;5;Periods of sun;15;6;NNE;9;63%;44%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;18;4;Cooler;11;3;NNW;29;57%;65%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;15;6;Increasing clouds;15;7;NE;11;25%;30%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;18;10;Clouds and sun;18;10;SW;12;62%;57%;3

Tirana, Albania;Some sun, pleasant;20;7;Partly sunny, warm;24;9;E;8;44%;5%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A touch of rain;13;8;Rain and drizzle;10;4;N;19;75%;93%;1

Toronto, Canada;Breezy and cold;-7;-11;Not as cold;-4;-11;WNW;22;63%;9%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;Thickening clouds;22;13;SE;5;41%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Partly sunny;24;11;NE;9;48%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;8;-13;Thickening clouds;7;-9;NNW;10;31%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain this afternoon;6;0;Spotty showers;6;-1;ENE;7;61%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Becoming cloudy;14;4;Partly sunny;20;8;W;14;55%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny, low humidity;35;21;Sunshine, summerlike;37;22;WSW;8;39%;2%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;8;5;S;28;64%;55%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;9;3;Rather cloudy;15;6;WSW;18;61%;21%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;20;16;Partly sunny, windy;21;15;NNW;45;68%;76%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny, nice;35;22;W;10;56%;3%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;10;-2;A little p.m. rain;9;-1;NW;5;53%;80%;2

