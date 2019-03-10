Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 10, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;10;77%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;22;16;Sunny and nice;23;17;NW;11;50%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;7;W;19;68%;4%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;E;11;76%;6%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;8;3;Spotty showers;8;4;WSW;39;68%;83%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and snow shower;5;1;Bit of rain, snow;4;-3;SSE;12;78%;66%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;14;4;Sunny and beautiful;18;6;SSE;12;41%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;-2;-12;Cloudy;-2;-12;S;17;87%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;28;19;A stray thunderstorm;30;21;ENE;8;73%;55%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and warm;22;10;Mild with some sun;22;13;WSW;11;57%;25%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;22;15;Nice with some sun;22;15;W;13;62%;42%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;23;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;8;NW;11;35%;2%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSE;8;76%;68%;10

Bangalore, India;More sun than clouds;34;21;Partly sunny;34;19;ESE;11;40%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;25;Sunny;35;24;S;13;57%;0%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny, cooler;15;10;SSW;16;72%;66%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;13;2;Plenty of sun;16;1;NNW;21;20%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;20;7;A little a.m. rain;10;2;NW;13;58%;79%;1

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;8;2;Spotty showers;5;1;WNW;24;77%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;9;Mainly cloudy;19;10;SE;9;74%;69%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;9;76%;60%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;13;5;Periods of sun;10;2;WNW;28;42%;44%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;11;2;Spotty showers;7;3;WSW;26;51%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;21;11;Clouds and sun, warm;18;5;NNW;18;42%;74%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;13;5;Partly sunny;11;0;NW;21;39%;66%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;Some sunshine;24;19;E;14;60%;27%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warmer;30;19;Some sun, very hot;34;18;SW;7;35%;51%;13

Busan, South Korea;Rain, becoming heavy;11;4;Milder;15;6;W;14;55%;10%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;NE;11;42%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;25;17;A morning shower;22;17;SE;19;76%;58%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;24;18;ENE;6;75%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;13;60%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;4;-4;Partly sunny;4;-4;NW;17;51%;1%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NNE;12;65%;33%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;5;-2;Clouds and sunshine;5;-2;NW;8;65%;27%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Plenty of sun;28;20;NNE;17;45%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Cooler;16;10;Showers and t-storms;14;12;E;15;76%;78%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;33;26;Decreasing clouds;34;26;NE;20;70%;29%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun with fog;27;16;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NNE;16;41%;26%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;8;0;NW;9;65%;60%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;22;Turning sunny;34;19;SSW;10;58%;2%;8

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;W;8;78%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;7;1;Afternoon rain;10;5;SSW;22;69%;88%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;15;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;5;N;9;37%;33%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;19;14;Sunny and warm;22;14;ENE;9;63%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;21;16;Low clouds;22;16;SE;9;69%;24%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;Sunshine and nice;29;13;SE;10;43%;2%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;20;Nice with sunshine;30;20;E;17;61%;5%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;0;-8;Snow showers;-3;-7;NW;18;72%;82%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, nice;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;SSE;7;56%;8%;11

Hong Kong, China;Morning rain, cloudy;22;15;Clearing;22;17;E;10;71%;30%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;28;21;A stray shower;27;20;ENE;24;60%;60%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;36;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;SE;9;37%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;13;Cooler with rain;15;9;NNE;17;77%;91%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;16;11;Partly sunny;18;11;SSW;13;57%;30%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WSW;13;83%;88%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Mostly sunny;30;21;N;18;47%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;A t-storm in spots;25;14;ENE;11;71%;56%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;11;0;A little snow;5;-1;WSW;10;65%;75%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;W;15;35%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;W;10;40%;0%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;35;19;Sunny and nice;36;20;N;22;18%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;7;3;Showers around;9;-1;W;30;59%;66%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;NNE;13;64%;76%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;24;Some brightening;33;24;NNE;8;63%;39%;7

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;32;23;Mostly sunny, humid;34;21;SSW;9;64%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;NW;6;73%;62%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;14;3;A p.m. t-storm;14;4;NE;10;65%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;10;75%;50%;6

Lima, Peru;High clouds;26;22;Clouds and sunshine;26;22;S;12;72%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Plenty of sun;21;9;N;15;67%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;10;2;Clouds and sun;10;6;SSW;24;53%;70%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A shower;15;8;A shower;18;11;N;7;60%;82%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;9;74%;53%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;23;8;Sunlit and pleasant;19;5;SW;13;48%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;26;Mostly cloudy;32;27;NNE;8;64%;12%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;31;23;A t-storm or two;28;23;NE;7;84%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;NE;9;57%;4%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;WSW;13;64%;29%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;12;Partly sunny;30;11;S;8;29%;0%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;22;E;13;69%;4%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Snow and rain;2;-5;W;18;78%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;26;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;ENE;23;63%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Partial sunshine;24;17;ENE;15;62%;32%;5

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with snow;2;0;A bit of snow;2;-6;WNW;19;65%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;4;0;A snow squall;3;-5;NNW;10;79%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Foggy with hazy sun;33;23;Hazy sun with fog;30;23;NNW;15;55%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;13;Sunny;29;15;NE;21;40%;6%;14

New York, United States;Morning rain;9;4;Partly sunny, windy;10;1;WNW;35;45%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;N;10;64%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;High clouds;-4;-12;Becoming cloudy;-4;-6;SSW;18;90%;68%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds, p.m. rain;12;10;A little a.m. rain;14;5;NE;20;65%;68%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;2;-9;Partly sunny;2;-11;WNW;8;53%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow, cloudy;3;-2;A bit of snow;1;-9;WNW;28;70%;70%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;A t-storm around;30;26;E;15;78%;75%;12

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with some sun;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;N;24;61%;14%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;23;ENE;16;70%;37%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;14;3;A shower in the a.m.;10;4;SW;23;48%;61%;3

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;ESE;18;59%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and very warm;38;25;SW;11;46%;5%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;NNE;15;81%;92%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;An afternoon shower;32;20;WNW;10;46%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;11;2;Showers of rain/snow;7;2;W;25;51%;84%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;-2;Mostly cloudy;11;0;SW;10;65%;30%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;14;Heavy p.m. showers;21;13;SSE;11;62%;89%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;25;9;Sunny and nice;23;10;ENE;7;62%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;31;26;Cloudy;30;26;ESE;13;71%;55%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;2;-4;Cloudy;5;2;NE;27;51%;51%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain/snow showers;4;-3;Snow showers;1;-4;WNW;18;70%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NW;11;75%;61%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;21;9;Sunshine and nice;26;11;E;12;17%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;8;Periods of sun;18;4;N;11;66%;44%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;-7;A little p.m. snow;-1;-10;WSW;7;63%;63%;2

San Francisco, United States;Heavy showers;13;7;Partly sunny;15;9;WNW;9;71%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;ENE;19;59%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;16;73%;70%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;27;19;N;10;58%;10%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;9;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;SW;14;36%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;SW;9;47%;8%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;20;Brief p.m. showers;29;20;N;11;74%;88%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;19;8;Sunshine and nice;22;6;NNE;8;69%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;11;1;An afternoon shower;11;4;S;13;62%;81%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and mild;15;0;A shower in the p.m.;11;1;WNW;7;63%;73%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Partly sunny, milder;18;8;SSW;18;58%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;Afternoon showers;33;27;NNW;8;76%;92%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;19;4;Afternoon rain;15;1;NNW;11;60%;88%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;17;65%;55%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;1;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-7;NW;16;50%;8%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;22;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;W;20;65%;21%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;14;Partly sunny;21;15;ESE;11;60%;27%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;1;-5;Snow showers;-2;-4;NW;23;67%;84%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;15;4;Sunny and nice;17;6;ENE;10;44%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;15;5;Mostly cloudy;17;4;NNW;30;44%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;15;5;Mainly cloudy;15;6;NE;12;19%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;19;10;ESE;10;67%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;21;9;Afternoon rain;19;9;SW;11;56%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;14;10;A.M. rain, clearing;17;6;WNW;18;73%;87%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;5;0;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-4;WNW;33;67%;71%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;20;13;More clouds than sun;19;13;NNE;13;66%;34%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partial sunshine;21;10;WNW;22;54%;7%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;3;-13;Sunny and colder;-3;-16;WNW;16;32%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Afternoon rain;6;2;E;9;59%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain tapering off;14;4;Cooler;10;2;WNW;26;40%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny, warm;35;20;Sunshine, summerlike;37;21;WNW;9;36%;0%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;5;-1;Snow showers;2;-4;W;20;69%;85%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;8;1;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;W;21;64%;70%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;17;15;Cloudy;20;16;N;12;82%;42%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Sunny and very warm;37;19;SW;9;41%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;-2;Increasing clouds;12;-1;ESE;5;44%;3%;5

