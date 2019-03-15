Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 15, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;16;77%;57%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and clouds;27;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;ENE;19;50%;5%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;15;6;A little a.m. rain;11;5;NW;13;90%;75%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;Sunny and delightful;20;12;SE;10;65%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;14;6;Morning rain;11;6;SW;50;85%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;5;1;Mainly cloudy;6;2;ESE;15;71%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;11;Cooler with a shower;18;9;SE;9;63%;55%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of p.m. snow;4;-10;Sunshine and colder;-4;-17;W;14;77%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;29;21;A t-storm or two;26;21;NE;14;88%;86%;3

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;12;6;Sunny;18;9;WSW;10;58%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;Cloudy;24;18;S;10;72%;16%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;Nice with sunshine;24;10;SE;21;49%;43%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;38;23;Partly sunny, nice;35;23;ESE;15;60%;4%;12

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Hazy sunshine;34;17;ESE;14;22%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;36;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;12;67%;53%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;WSW;16;68%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;14;2;Mild with sunshine;19;2;NNE;17;22%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;14;7;Sun and some clouds;17;6;SW;11;49%;31%;3

Berlin, Germany;Rain;9;5;Morning rain, cloudy;9;6;WSW;17;59%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;19;10;An afternoon shower;20;11;E;9;73%;77%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;WSW;11;72%;79%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;12;7;A shower in the a.m.;11;4;SW;15;75%;59%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain at times;12;10;A shower in the a.m.;12;7;SW;38;75%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;13;2;Clouds and sun;18;5;W;23;52%;44%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;13;7;A shower in the a.m.;12;4;W;19;59%;63%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;26;21;Clouds and sun;26;21;ENE;15;78%;56%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;31;18;Very hot;34;18;W;7;32%;47%;13

Busan, South Korea;A brief p.m. shower;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;6;W;16;50%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny, breezy;20;11;NW;22;39%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;W;12;65%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partial sunshine;25;19;ENE;6;70%;30%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;35;24;Hazy sun;34;24;ESE;12;59%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Showers of rain/snow;5;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;SW;15;49%;27%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;32;24;Sun and some clouds;32;24;WSW;10;67%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;6;4;Periods of rain;7;3;SSE;19;72%;90%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;NNW;15;67%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and cooler;15;3;Clouds and sun;16;5;E;10;37%;5%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;15;69%;8%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun with fog;25;14;Foggy with hazy sun;27;15;NW;12;49%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;6;-7;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-6;S;11;56%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;34;22;SW;9;43%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;24;Thunderstorms;29;23;ENE;7;79%;92%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;9;3;A touch of rain;12;1;W;25;81%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;20;6;Partly sunny, warm;22;11;NNE;13;22%;25%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;19;14;Sunny and nice;20;13;N;11;61%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Not as warm;21;18;A little a.m. rain;21;20;ESE;7;82%;80%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler with rain;21;16;Showers and t-storms;20;17;SE;14;94%;90%;3

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;20;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;E;14;56%;5%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;2;1;Spotty showers;2;0;SW;14;94%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;36;26;Mostly sunny, nice;35;26;SE;8;53%;17%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;21;17;Nice with sunshine;23;19;E;18;55%;24%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;NNW;8;56%;23%;9

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Hazy sun and warm;36;21;SSE;9;21%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;22;10;Increasing clouds;24;12;N;11;50%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Increasing clouds;13;9;SW;16;74%;30%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A couple of t-storms;33;23;NW;10;78%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly cloudy;28;20;N;20;42%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;NNE;8;44%;9%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Abundant sunshine;14;0;Partly sunny;13;2;NNW;8;20%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;30;20;Turning sunny;31;19;NNW;16;23%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;25;10;Mostly sunny;25;10;W;9;41%;25%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;36;18;Mostly sunny;35;18;N;27;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;10;3;Occasional rain;8;3;WNW;22;71%;75%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;E;11;61%;74%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A t-storm around;32;23;SSW;10;69%;76%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy with fog;33;22;Foggy with hazy sun;33;22;SSW;9;54%;8%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Increasing clouds;35;22;Hot with high clouds;37;23;ESE;6;52%;33%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;14;3;A thunderstorm;13;3;S;12;68%;86%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SSW;10;74%;64%;6

Lima, Peru;Variable clouds;26;21;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;SSE;14;73%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Sunshine;21;9;NW;9;64%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;14;9;Spotty showers;12;4;W;46;73%;90%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;NNE;9;26%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Some brightening;33;27;Cloudy and humid;33;26;W;12;73%;72%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Sunny and warm;23;7;WSW;6;32%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;ENE;10;68%;74%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;8;79%;76%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;14;55%;27%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny;28;15;ESE;11;57%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny;25;11;NNE;8;46%;44%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;Mostly cloudy;28;21;ENE;12;66%;70%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;9;2;A little rain;5;0;NW;17;80%;69%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;E;19;65%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;25;19;Thundershower;25;20;ENE;17;70%;87%;4

Montreal, Canada;A downpour;9;0;Colder;2;-7;W;19;59%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;-3;Low clouds;2;-1;SE;14;78%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;36;24;Hazy sun with fog;33;24;NW;13;43%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NE;20;48%;7%;14

New York, United States;Thundershower;18;6;Partly sunny, cooler;10;0;WNW;36;37%;4%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;More clouds than sun;18;9;Morning showers;16;9;W;12;67%;64%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;6;-4;Cloudy and colder;-1;-9;SW;22;82%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;14;4;Rain and drizzle;12;3;NNE;15;58%;54%;5

Oslo, Norway;An icy mix;1;-3;Clouds and sun;4;-1;NNE;6;81%;75%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;8;-2;A little a.m. snow;0;-11;WNW;29;63%;59%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;ESE;9;74%;90%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;25;NW;23;60%;7%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;23;Rain and drizzle;32;23;NE;16;67%;61%;10

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;14;9;Partly sunny, windy;16;9;SW;36;66%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;Sunny and nice;28;19;SE;19;59%;3%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing and warm;37;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;SE;8;52%;57%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;E;20;84%;84%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;32;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;W;9;45%;30%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain, breezy, milder;11;6;Showers around;10;5;WSW;18;66%;64%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;7;-3;Partly sunny;8;-3;W;8;47%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;13;A little rain;21;13;SSW;11;63%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and delightful;24;10;Sunny and nice;24;11;N;7;54%;25%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;26;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;ESE;11;63%;41%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;4;0;Clearing;5;1;SSE;14;59%;72%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;7;2;Spotty showers;6;-1;W;6;88%;77%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;31;25;A little a.m. rain;30;25;NNE;10;75%;88%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;26;12;Clouds and sun;28;18;SE;16;24%;26%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;19;7;Clouds and sun;16;6;E;15;69%;9%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;4;1;Rain and drizzle;3;1;SE;19;69%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;18;10;WNW;10;73%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;30;18;Partial sunshine;28;19;ENE;19;59%;10%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny;27;22;ENE;16;69%;44%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;27;17;N;11;53%;3%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;27;11;Mostly cloudy;26;11;WSW;8;41%;33%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;29;11;Partly sunny;28;10;WSW;7;29%;5%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;20;An afternoon shower;29;20;NNE;8;72%;76%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;24;4;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;NNW;8;56%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;15;4;Mostly cloudy;15;6;NNE;7;69%;17%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Occasional p.m. rain;11;-1;Mostly sunny;9;0;WNW;9;45%;14%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;7;Inc. clouds;18;9;SSE;15;51%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with clearing;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNE;17;71%;58%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Milder;12;0;Inc. clouds;18;3;W;14;46%;15%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;16;62%;2%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;4;1;Periods of sun;5;0;S;11;77%;74%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;24;20;Rain and a t-storm;23;20;SE;26;77%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;20;16;Partly sunny, breezy;23;17;ESE;24;48%;31%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;4;2;Spotty showers;5;0;WSW;11;79%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;23;10;Clouds and sun, warm;24;13;ESE;10;32%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;10;4;An afternoon shower;18;5;NNW;10;54%;78%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;N;19;25%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;11;Downpours, cooler;16;13;W;26;77%;89%;6

Tirana, Albania;Abundant sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny;22;5;E;8;47%;14%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;6;Rain and drizzle;13;5;E;13;63%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;WNW;35;59%;20%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cool;17;11;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;SSE;4;57%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;18;11;Sunlit and warmer;22;9;WSW;18;50%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;8;-10;Sunny and mild;11;-9;SSE;10;36%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and milder;12;5;Inc. clouds;14;6;NE;5;49%;18%;3

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;11;9;Partly sunny;14;3;WSW;27;58%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;E;9;48%;12%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;8;2;Spotty showers;5;0;WNW;17;84%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;8;3;Cloudy with a shower;8;3;SW;29;69%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer with clearing;21;16;Clearing;22;15;SSE;26;79%;44%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;37;21;Sunny and very warm;38;22;WSW;9;46%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cooler;12;2;A p.m. shower or two;11;1;E;6;67%;80%;5

