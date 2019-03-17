Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 17, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;15;74%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;33;19;Sunny and cooler;24;18;NW;22;47%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;5;Mostly sunny;18;7;WSW;16;59%;26%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Cooler;15;9;ENE;18;74%;66%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;8;3;Spotty showers;9;2;WNW;27;67%;63%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain/snow showers;6;2;Mostly cloudy;7;0;SW;9;74%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;12;A little rain;18;9;WSW;13;62%;88%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny;0;-15;Mostly sunny, colder;-5;-16;E;18;88%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;SSE;13;78%;4%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;21;10;Sunlit and nice;20;10;SW;10;59%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with some sun;23;18;A shower or two;23;18;NNE;12;66%;81%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;18;9;Sunny, but cool;19;6;W;21;35%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;An afternoon shower;35;24;ESE;11;59%;61%;12

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;18;Hazy sun;35;19;ESE;9;37%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;S;13;62%;33%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;16;8;Periods of sun;15;7;S;13;51%;32%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;20;5;Partial sunshine;21;6;SW;8;31%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;24;6;Partly sunny, mild;21;5;NW;9;50%;59%;4

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;13;3;Showers around;9;3;W;27;61%;85%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;10;Showers around;20;10;E;10;70%;73%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;S;10;69%;68%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;19;7;Cloudy and cooler;10;3;WNW;18;56%;30%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;10;3;Spotty showers;9;1;WSW;14;65%;62%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;20;5;Sunny and warmer;25;8;ESE;8;58%;26%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;21;7;A little rain;11;4;NNW;18;54%;80%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;25;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;SSE;11;65%;5%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very hot;33;18;Warm with some sun;32;18;W;7;35%;39%;13

Busan, South Korea;Hazy and foggy;15;5;Mainly cloudy, fog;15;6;WSW;14;52%;10%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;NE;13;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;17;Mostly cloudy;25;18;SSE;19;75%;4%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;E;6;55%;7%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;13;56%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;6;-1;Sun and clouds;6;0;WSW;10;57%;12%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A downpour;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;9;73%;74%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;7;3;Cloudy;7;1;NW;21;69%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;12;69%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;9;SE;9;42%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;34;25;Warm with sunshine;34;25;ENE;14;67%;9%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, dense fog;27;13;Hazy sun, dense fog;29;15;NNE;8;41%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Sunshine;9;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;N;10;65%;29%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;29;20;SSW;11;43%;36%;6

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon t-storms;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;10;75%;74%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;9;3;A passing shower;10;5;W;19;84%;75%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with clearing;20;9;Turning cloudy, warm;24;8;NW;15;25%;64%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;23;12;A t-storm in spots;19;13;E;18;69%;66%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;21;20;A shower in the a.m.;26;22;SE;11;79%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers and t-storms;22;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;E;7;73%;55%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;30;20;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;ENE;13;59%;66%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, then rain;3;2;Morning rain, cloudy;4;0;S;23;88%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;SE;13;50%;11%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Mostly sunny, humid;25;20;ESE;13;80%;29%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;17;Breezy with sunshine;27;18;ENE;23;51%;17%;9

Hyderabad, India;Brilliant sunshine;36;20;Hazy sun;36;20;SSE;8;21%;1%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Increasing clouds;25;14;NNE;10;49%;9%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Sunny and pleasant;20;9;SE;10;60%;2%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WSW;14;67%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Sunshine and warmer;32;23;N;15;41%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;28;15;A t-storm in spots;28;14;S;10;47%;50%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;17;4;Cloudy;12;3;NNW;9;38%;83%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;32;19;Hazy sun;32;19;WNW;10;28%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;24;11;A t-storm in spots;22;9;NNE;8;57%;45%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, nice;34;18;Sunny and beautiful;35;19;N;20;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;11;3;Partly sunny, warmer;17;7;S;20;59%;26%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;28;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;ENE;13;60%;81%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;23;Decreasing clouds;34;24;WSW;10;69%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Fog;34;21;Not as warm;29;21;SSW;15;57%;26%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;24;Hot with some sun;36;24;NE;6;58%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;14;3;A t-storm in spots;13;3;ESE;12;70%;71%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;SSW;10;72%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;25;21;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;S;15;73%;38%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Cooler;17;9;Partly sunny;20;9;NNE;15;46%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, a shower;9;3;Clouds and sun;11;3;W;15;60%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;ESE;8;45%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;8;79%;58%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, mild;22;4;Periods of sun;16;4;NNE;12;35%;8%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;28;A shower or two;32;27;NE;11;66%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Sun and some clouds;32;24;E;8;74%;55%;13

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;25;Sunshine and nice;33;25;E;14;59%;27%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;29;16;Mostly sunny;27;18;SE;16;61%;13%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;9;SSE;8;41%;38%;11

Miami, United States;A passing shower;28;21;An afternoon shower;26;20;N;17;75%;79%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;7;4;A little a.m. rain;9;1;SW;16;84%;69%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;27;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;E;20;67%;56%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Heavy showers;23;19;Partly sunny;25;17;SSE;14;77%;25%;7

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;-2;-8;Mostly sunny;-1;-9;NW;6;45%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;1;S;14;79%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Foggy with hazy sun;31;24;Hazy sun;34;24;N;13;44%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;31;14;Partly sunny;30;15;NE;19;44%;4%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;0;Mostly sunny;8;-1;W;10;35%;22%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;20;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;NNE;10;62%;25%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-5;-13;Mostly sunny;-2;-11;W;6;87%;10%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers;11;0;Mostly cloudy;13;5;S;9;48%;55%;5

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;2;0;Plenty of sunshine;6;-5;NW;15;52%;14%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;-2;-12;Sunny;-3;-14;NW;17;54%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;A t-storm around;30;27;E;10;72%;77%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;23;63%;34%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds, nice;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;NE;15;61%;44%;12

Paris, France;Thundershowers;10;3;Partly sunny;12;-1;N;13;57%;27%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;33;21;A t-storm around;31;21;ESE;13;46%;42%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;SSE;9;51%;43%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning downpours;27;24;Showers around;29;24;N;27;82%;90%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;Sunshine and nice;32;21;WNW;8;44%;8%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;17;3;Cooler;9;0;W;19;52%;60%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;13;-3;Thickening clouds;15;4;SSE;13;46%;27%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;22;13;Downpours;20;13;SE;11;71%;91%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny;19;8;NE;9;68%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;32;26;Afternoon showers;31;26;E;10;77%;100%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;4;3;Afternoon showers;7;2;SW;22;88%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of rain;7;3;Clouds breaking;8;2;S;19;74%;65%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;8;72%;64%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;NE;12;19%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;18;8;A shower in the a.m.;17;6;SSE;18;63%;60%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;4;2;Rain and drizzle;5;0;SSW;15;77%;95%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;SW;10;76%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;18;Partial sunshine;27;18;ENE;16;60%;34%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Some sun, a shower;29;22;ESE;15;66%;41%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;N;10;53%;5%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;12;Clouds and sun;25;9;E;10;35%;2%;10

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;29;12;Sunny and nice;29;10;SW;9;36%;8%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;E;7;66%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;17;4;Partial sunshine;19;2;NNE;9;45%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny;20;8;E;11;60%;6%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy with fog;12;-1;Mostly cloudy, foggy;14;3;SSW;7;41%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;10;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SE;15;80%;58%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;NNE;16;60%;11%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Brilliant sunshine;22;3;Sunny;23;5;SW;8;45%;10%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;29;22;A shower in places;29;22;E;18;61%;68%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow to rain;7;2;A little rain;6;0;NNW;11;82%;83%;1

Sydney, Australia;Morning t-storms;23;19;Showers and t-storms;25;20;S;14;69%;88%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, nice;24;18;Decreasing clouds;25;18;ESE;9;72%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;5;3;Some sun returning;6;2;S;22;77%;69%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;24;11;Increasing clouds;27;11;ESE;13;30%;17%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;15;4;A touch of rain;7;1;NW;28;66%;69%;1

Tehran, Iran;Brief p.m. showers;13;7;Decreasing clouds;15;5;NW;21;35%;6%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;NE;10;64%;1%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;22;7;A passing shower;23;7;NE;8;51%;60%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny intervals;13;4;Sun, some clouds;14;8;SSW;14;45%;2%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;2;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-4;N;15;53%;16%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;SE;5;43%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Sunshine;21;10;WNW;18;51%;56%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;10;-5;Partly sunny, mild;11;-10;NNW;16;23%;48%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;NNE;6;43%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Variable clouds;20;5;Cloudy and cooler;9;3;WNW;17;61%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;E;9;46%;13%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;7;4;A little a.m. rain;8;1;SW;13;77%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;16;6;Cooler;10;1;SW;17;58%;29%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;18;13;Plenty of sunshine;21;14;ENE;8;71%;8%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Sunny and very warm;38;23;WSW;10;46%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and drizzle;10;0;An afternoon shower;7;-3;ESE;6;50%;71%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather