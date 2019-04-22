Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 22, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;SSW;18;75%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;Mostly sunny, cooler;30;23;NW;30;41%;2%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, cool;17;7;Sunny;19;7;NW;14;44%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Showers, some heavy;17;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NW;13;53%;60%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;25;11;Partly sunny;22;12;E;25;49%;4%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and snow shower;6;-2;Rain and snow shower;5;-2;SW;9;57%;75%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;18;10;Cool with rain;16;7;NNW;15;68%;85%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;11;-3;Mostly cloudy;12;0;SW;14;42%;6%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Episodes of sunshine;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;S;11;75%;51%;3

Athens, Greece;Turning cloudy;19;11;Showers around;20;13;SE;13;56%;83%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with showers;17;12;Spotty showers;19;13;SSW;8;73%;65%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny;24;11;NW;19;36%;2%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;Spotty showers;33;25;ESE;8;69%;72%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;A t-storm around;33;22;E;8;51%;50%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;SSW;14;60%;31%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Windy with rain;18;13;Showers and t-storms;18;13;SSE;14;76%;69%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;14;Warm with some sun;28;16;SE;15;52%;19%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Showers around;16;11;SE;29;61%;79%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and nice;18;10;Increasing clouds;20;12;ESE;25;38%;24%;5

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;17;10;Cloudy with a shower;18;11;NE;7;81%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ESE;10;75%;56%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;22;10;Showers and t-storms;14;9;ESE;30;69%;85%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;26;11;Sunny, nice and warm;22;14;SE;11;49%;26%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;16;3;Partly sunny;16;6;ESE;18;55%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Turning out cloudy;19;9;Spotty showers;13;10;ESE;19;60%;88%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;21;13;Sun and some clouds;19;13;E;12;60%;28%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast and warmer;30;19;Cloudy;31;20;S;7;40%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;22;13;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;16;E;9;67%;95%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunny and nice;27;15;NE;18;27%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;23;16;Sunshine and breezy;22;15;SE;38;58%;20%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;24;19;A shower or t-storm;24;19;ENE;5;79%;80%;13

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;36;29;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;ESE;12;61%;7%;13

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;25;10;Clearing and cooler;13;6;SE;23;70%;25%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;Showers around;33;25;SE;10;72%;77%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;14;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;E;25;50%;25%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;24;18;Nice with some sun;23;18;N;16;80%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Some sun returning;26;18;Mostly cloudy;25;17;SE;13;72%;75%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;S;17;86%;72%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;39;24;Hazy and very warm;39;25;NE;11;31%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Cloudy and cooler;10;4;Mostly cloudy;19;6;SW;9;52%;14%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;33;25;Hot with hazy sun;38;27;WSW;6;48%;4%;11

Dili, East Timor;Sunlit and very warm;36;23;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;SSE;11;65%;3%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A stray t-shower;18;8;Thundershower;17;8;E;13;77%;83%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Variable cloudiness;21;14;A t-storm in spots;23;12;NNW;12;48%;84%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A thundershower;19;12;Showers and t-storms;17;12;WSW;26;68%;72%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, hot;35;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SSE;14;77%;19%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;ESE;8;55%;12%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;19;ENE;17;50%;25%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;16;4;Partly sunny;15;3;WSW;17;58%;1%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;SE;16;53%;30%;13

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;S;10;76%;74%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;ENE;26;58%;19%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;35;23;Hazy sun;37;24;SSE;9;39%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;35;20;Increasing clouds;34;22;NNE;11;37%;5%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun, some clouds;12;6;Rather cloudy;16;10;ENE;12;65%;56%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;11;72%;87%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Sunny and delightful;33;24;NNW;21;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;A t-storm in spots;18;11;N;14;76%;55%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;27;11;Mostly cloudy;23;12;N;7;41%;62%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;Sunny and nice;35;26;W;18;52%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;14;A t-storm in spots;25;14;SE;8;70%;59%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;36;20;Sunny and pleasant;37;21;N;19;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun, some clouds;17;4;Mostly cloudy;19;4;SE;9;35%;1%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;9;63%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;SW;7;66%;74%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;SSE;12;67%;47%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;24;NNW;6;74%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;15;2;Showers and t-storms;14;4;E;13;70%;84%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;12;75%;57%;6

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;23;20;Nice with some sun;24;20;SSE;11;68%;26%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;20;9;Spotty showers;13;10;WSW;17;68%;90%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, mild;22;12;Clouds and sun, mild;21;11;ENE;15;54%;31%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Sunny;28;15;S;9;45%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;A t-storm around;32;26;S;11;75%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;A thundershower;19;10;Spotty showers;14;5;SW;19;54%;78%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;29;Cloudy;34;29;NNW;11;57%;42%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;A t-storm around;30;24;ESE;7;82%;67%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;E;17;44%;28%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;19;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;S;12;68%;5%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Sun and some clouds;28;15;S;7;30%;27%;14

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;NE;16;54%;3%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;17;0;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;4;SE;11;36%;1%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A thunderstorm;32;26;SE;13;73%;74%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;18;10;An afternoon shower;19;13;ENE;10;58%;59%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and nice;16;4;A little p.m. rain;16;6;NE;4;51%;88%;3

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;18;7;Cloudy and mild;18;8;NW;16;41%;37%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;NNW;16;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;27;17;A shower or two;27;17;ENE;11;69%;85%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;19;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;15;S;11;54%;55%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;WNW;10;36%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny;9;-4;Mostly sunny;10;0;WNW;9;43%;10%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Mostly cloudy;26;16;ESE;9;50%;66%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and mild;18;1;Sunny and mild;18;4;ESE;8;49%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;18;4;A little p.m. rain;15;4;E;21;55%;91%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm around;29;25;E;11;80%;73%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Periods of sun;34;24;NNW;17;59%;27%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;31;24;Heavy showers;30;25;ENE;11;80%;84%;8

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;26;11;Showers and t-storms;24;14;SSE;8;60%;70%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Sunny and nice;26;15;SE;13;45%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and hot;38;27;Turning sunny, hot;38;28;SSE;10;44%;20%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;17;72%;43%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;31;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;E;8;63%;64%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;18;10;Partly sunny;17;10;SE;23;42%;40%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;27;9;Not as warm;23;12;WNW;9;62%;44%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;13;Heavy showers;19;13;NW;9;73%;86%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;20;12;Cooler with rain;16;10;SW;17;75%;79%;2

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;12;79%;78%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun, some clouds;9;4;Cloudy, p.m. showers;8;5;SSE;12;72%;98%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, mild;20;4;Sunny and mild;19;6;SSE;10;38%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;NW;9;69%;55%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;26;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;NE;16;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;P.M. rain, cooler;22;14;Showers and t-storms;20;11;SSE;16;75%;70%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;18;6;Partly sunny;16;5;W;18;53%;5%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;WSW;11;66%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;ENE;12;61%;80%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;22;A shower in places;28;22;ESE;10;64%;49%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;WNW;8;89%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Heavy p.m. showers;24;13;Nice with some sun;25;13;ENE;11;51%;26%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;21;6;Increasing clouds;22;9;WSW;6;47%;53%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;ENE;7;68%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;20;6;Showers and t-storms;12;7;S;14;80%;89%;3

Seattle, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;11;A shower or two;15;7;NE;11;71%;61%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;13;A bit of p.m. rain;24;16;E;6;57%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;21;19;Rain and drizzle;28;19;WSW;15;78%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A t-storm in spots;33;28;NW;9;76%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;21;6;Showers around;13;5;SSE;20;71%;66%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;E;8;58%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with sunshine;16;5;Sunny and mild;18;5;SE;14;47%;0%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;27;18;A morning shower;25;18;NNE;12;72%;62%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;25;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;NW;11;65%;34%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, nice;19;6;Sunshine and mild;18;5;E;13;49%;1%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;Afternoon rain;21;12;NNE;10;70%;88%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and chilly;8;4;Mostly cloudy;14;4;NNW;14;62%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Spotty showers;19;5;A few showers;15;4;NNW;16;32%;62%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cool with some sun;18;10;Mostly sunny;21;13;NNE;13;50%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;22;14;Showers and t-storms;25;13;ESE;13;41%;70%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;23;15;Turning cloudy;23;16;S;15;48%;10%;9

Toronto, Canada;Lots of sun, milder;13;6;A heavy thunderstorm;13;4;W;21;84%;63%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and warm;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;ESE;15;37%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;Mostly sunny;26;14;NW;12;48%;4%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;12;-3;Cooler;8;-7;NE;16;35%;48%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;10;9;Showers around;14;6;WNW;8;64%;65%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Showers and t-storms;15;10;SE;27;68%;85%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;38;27;Unseasonably hot;38;26;SE;7;45%;44%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;3;Turning cloudy;19;7;ESE;14;34%;0%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;18;8;Sun, some clouds;19;10;ESE;35;29%;4%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;15;13;A morning shower;16;13;SSE;25;92%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;40;26;Mostly sunny and hot;40;26;SW;11;44%;5%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and drizzle;13;0;Mainly cloudy, cool;12;0;ENE;5;56%;44%;5

_____

