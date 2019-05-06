Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 6, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;14;80%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and less humid;35;25;W;18;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;29;14;Sunshine and breezy;24;11;W;26;52%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;19;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;S;10;74%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;11;2;Spotty showers;11;7;ESE;9;69%;87%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;13;7;A shower or two;14;6;SW;20;59%;74%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;S;11;35%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny, warm;26;11;NW;8;35%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NE;7;84%;79%;2

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;20;11;NW;16;54%;61%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;19;13;Sun and clouds;19;14;NE;14;65%;8%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;34;21;Inc. clouds;36;21;NNW;10;25%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;Sun and clouds, nice;33;24;SW;11;63%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;A t-storm around;33;22;SW;13;56%;55%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;38;28;Warm with some sun;37;27;WSW;14;56%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;18;14;SW;13;75%;36%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;SW;15;11%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;10;6;Partly sunny, cool;14;5;WNW;18;57%;11%;6

Berlin, Germany;Showers around;12;4;Cool with some sun;13;4;SSW;12;47%;10%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;9;Decreasing clouds;19;10;ESE;10;74%;65%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;29;19;SE;7;65%;50%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Periods of sun, cool;15;5;NNW;18;47%;27%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;10;2;Spotty showers;13;8;S;10;63%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Severe thunderstorms;20;8;Cloudy with a shower;11;7;SE;16;76%;69%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cold with rain;9;6;Partly sunny;15;3;WNW;16;42%;4%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;19;14;ENE;13;69%;60%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;18;A morning t-storm;29;19;E;7;51%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;10;WSW;13;47%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;35;18;Not as hot;30;17;NNE;15;28%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun;19;12;Some brightening;18;12;WNW;11;57%;15%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;27;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;ESE;7;72%;71%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;41;30;Inc. clouds;40;29;SSW;17;49%;7%;10

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;17;7;A morning shower;11;7;NNE;23;79%;90%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;26;Some brightening;32;27;SW;13;63%;44%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;10;4;Spotty showers;11;3;W;24;49%;83%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;26;22;Mostly sunny;26;22;N;18;71%;1%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Showers and t-storms;26;21;SE;14;80%;84%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;S;19;86%;85%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;41;25;Hazy sun and hot;43;27;NE;17;16%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Cooler;18;8;Rain and drizzle;15;5;N;10;78%;90%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;34;26;Hotter with hazy sun;42;26;S;13;55%;2%;12

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;33;23;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;SSE;7;69%;67%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;12;5;Spotty showers;11;6;E;12;72%;86%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Brilliant sunshine;27;14;NNE;10;30%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;17;W;18;64%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;30;24;Couple of t-storms;27;23;E;13;89%;85%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Sunny and nice;27;9;E;10;34%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Clouds and sun;31;22;E;15;61%;19%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cool;11;3;Spotty showers;9;1;SW;17;63%;61%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;37;28;Couple of t-storms;35;28;S;12;72%;77%;10

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;28;20;Downpours;24;21;E;24;79%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;19;Becoming cloudy;27;19;NNE;11;60%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;42;27;Hazy sunshine;41;28;SSW;9;17%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;21;N;11;19%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, nice and warm;23;14;A t-storm in spots;19;11;NNE;16;59%;77%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Showers around;33;25;WSW;10;71%;90%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;28;Sunny and very warm;36;29;N;15;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NNE;12;41%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with some sun;29;11;Sunny;27;10;NNW;8;17%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;34;27;Hazy sun;34;27;WSW;22;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;29;15;Sunshine;31;16;SSW;10;39%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;46;29;Sunny and hot;46;29;NNW;11;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;16;12;Showers and t-storms;20;7;NNW;13;80%;86%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ENE;17;66%;72%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;W;9;73%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;Hazy sun and hot;40;27;SSW;15;55%;0%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;NNW;8;72%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;2;Partial sunshine;14;1;N;11;61%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;S;12;75%;69%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;23;19;Sunshine and nice;22;18;S;14;76%;32%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;20;15;Spotty showers;20;15;SW;14;82%;85%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;Partly sunny;14;9;ESE;10;58%;75%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Spotty showers;20;12;Low clouds breaking;20;12;SW;11;62%;38%;6

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;29;24;Nice with some sun;31;24;S;9;71%;22%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;26;11;Partly sunny;24;14;WSW;14;48%;59%;7

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;28;Increasing clouds;32;28;WNW;11;63%;73%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;NNE;6;80%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;Showers, mainly late;30;27;Clouds, a t-storm;33;27;WSW;15;69%;85%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;22;58%;74%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;27;12;Partly sunny;28;13;S;10;19%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;E;11;73%;68%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with rain;9;5;Cold with rain;9;0;NW;20;77%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;33;28;Partly sunny;32;27;S;16;69%;62%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny;17;13;ENE;13;65%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;22;9;Cloudy and cooler;16;4;N;3;65%;26%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;23;12;Increasing clouds;24;14;S;11;42%;33%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;26;Hazy sunshine;32;26;WSW;14;70%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;15;Clouds and sun;26;16;ESE;12;64%;55%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;NNW;16;54%;80%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning sunny;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;WNW;17;40%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;7;Sunny and warm;22;9;SSW;6;42%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;22;9;Abundant sunshine;19;8;NE;17;37%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Rain/snow showers;4;0;A passing shower;9;-2;E;11;42%;59%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;22;7;Cooler;15;1;N;14;60%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SE;13;82%;85%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;10;79%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;ENE;13;79%;75%;8

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;13;4;Partly sunny;16;10;SSE;10;52%;71%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny;20;11;SSE;10;68%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;A t-storm around;36;27;SW;11;58%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A shower or two;29;22;SE;17;82%;69%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;S;10;54%;87%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy, cool;11;2;A shower;12;3;SE;9;50%;60%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as warm;19;4;Sunny and delightful;22;6;SSW;12;38%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;22;12;A p.m. shower or two;21;12;SSW;10;54%;70%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;13;NNW;11;62%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;31;23;A morning shower;31;24;S;13;63%;74%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;9;4;Low clouds;9;2;SE;11;59%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;14;4;Decreasing clouds;13;1;SW;12;45%;26%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;SW;13;73%;85%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;36;25;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;ESE;11;14%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Decreasing clouds;17;4;Partly sunny;19;6;NW;9;52%;3%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;12;4;Rain and drizzle;10;3;W;13;83%;78%;1

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;17;12;Some sun;18;12;WSW;15;67%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;Showers and t-storms;28;21;ENE;16;72%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;A stray shower;29;24;ESE;16;69%;50%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Humid with some sun;24;19;WNW;8;96%;55%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;27;15;Mostly sunny;27;15;ENE;15;20%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;24;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;SSW;5;49%;3%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;N;10;74%;76%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds breaking;21;12;Spotty showers;19;13;SW;11;82%;89%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;NE;11;53%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as warm;20;6;Sunny and nice;22;8;SW;10;31%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, windy;19;14;Clouds and sun;20;15;E;31;37%;2%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SSW;14;75%;75%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;17;5;Cloudy with a shower;8;4;W;25;71%;67%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;24;A shower in places;29;23;E;20;64%;42%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;11;1;Spotty showers;10;3;WSW;16;55%;66%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;21;12;Sunny and beautiful;23;15;NW;11;50%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;23;19;Rain tapering off;21;20;E;18;79%;85%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun, some clouds;13;3;Spotty showers;10;2;SW;12;64%;64%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;E;10;37%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;Turning out cloudy;25;13;NNE;10;54%;66%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;N;10;18%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;32;17;Mostly sunny, cooler;22;15;NW;13;55%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;8;Cool with some sun;18;7;E;8;54%;30%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;21;14;A shower or two;17;10;ESE;14;52%;55%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;15;6;A shower in the a.m.;12;4;NNW;15;71%;79%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, but cool;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;ESE;10;51%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;19;9;Mostly sunny;22;13;SE;10;48%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Pleasant and warmer;16;-3;Cloudy;18;-2;NNE;14;16%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;20;10;Nice with some sun;20;11;WNW;9;53%;15%;7

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;4;Partly sunny;15;4;SSE;13;42%;28%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Rather cloudy, warm;35;25;Unseasonably hot;36;25;E;9;54%;67%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cool with rain;12;3;Decreasing clouds;12;-1;WNW;16;48%;4%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;15;4;Partly sunny;14;2;W;18;45%;26%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;15;11;Mostly cloudy;17;12;NE;7;82%;24%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Inc. clouds;37;27;Partly sunny and hot;39;27;W;12;42%;24%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Warmer with some sun;24;10;Decreasing clouds;23;10;NE;5;47%;44%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather