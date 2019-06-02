Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 2, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Thundershower;28;24;Overcast, a t-storm;30;25;SW;15;79%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;39;27;Partly sunny;38;28;NNE;10;43%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;37;20;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;20;W;25;30%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Sunny and beautiful;24;15;ESE;11;69%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;30;15;A t-storm, cooler;19;11;SSW;16;72%;55%;7

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;15;8;Turning cloudy;18;10;S;8;63%;68%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;22;WSW;15;25%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;25;9;NE;16;45%;2%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;SE;12;74%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;26;15;Sunny and nice;26;16;W;12;43%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;7;Mostly sunny;14;9;WNW;8;62%;9%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;44;28;Sunny and hot;45;29;NW;21;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;8;79%;78%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;35;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;WSW;14;72%;76%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;35;27;High clouds and warm;36;27;S;10;62%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;23;16;Partly sunny;23;16;W;17;69%;1%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;32;20;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;SSE;12;18%;2%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and a t-storm;23;15;Showers and t-storms;22;16;WSW;7;83%;82%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;A severe t-storm;32;17;SSW;15;41%;64%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;18;9;Partly sunny;19;9;ESE;11;72%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;SSE;8;51%;19%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;Periods of sun;27;17;N;8;57%;28%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;A t-storm, cooler;19;11;WNW;11;67%;60%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and a t-storm;26;16;Showers and t-storms;26;15;SSE;15;77%;82%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, a t-storm;26;16;Showers and t-storms;27;16;NE;11;66%;68%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;20;11;NE;8;73%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Partly sunny;31;18;N;8;40%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partial sunshine;27;15;Mostly sunny;28;17;WSW;12;52%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;Sunny and breezy;37;24;NE;23;27%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun;20;9;Some sun, pleasant;21;11;NW;9;67%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;25;20;A shower or t-storm;26;21;ESE;6;72%;81%;7

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds, warm;41;31;High clouds and warm;39;30;SSW;14;55%;52%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;10;Mostly sunny, cool;18;15;SSE;12;52%;8%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;12;79%;78%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;18;13;A shower or t-storm;21;12;WNW;12;76%;83%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;22;Turning sunny, nice;26;22;NW;15;79%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSE;13;61%;42%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;30;22;SSW;16;65%;8%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;44;29;Hazy sun and hot;44;29;ESE;12;30%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;25;11;A t-storm around;27;12;WSW;11;47%;55%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;33;26;Thunderstorms;33;26;SSW;14;76%;90%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;30;25;Mainly cloudy;31;24;SE;11;64%;37%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;18;9;A stray shower;16;8;SW;27;63%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Inc. clouds;23;14;A t-storm around;25;13;NNE;11;49%;55%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;23;17;Sunshine, pleasant;24;17;N;9;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SE;7;76%;80%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;22;8;Mostly sunny;20;9;SSE;15;50%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;73%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;16;6;A shower in the p.m.;15;12;S;14;54%;82%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;27;A morning shower;34;26;NW;7;69%;84%;10

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;31;26;A morning t-storm;30;27;SSW;12;79%;84%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;ENE;26;58%;69%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;42;26;A t-storm around;38;27;SSW;11;41%;71%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and hot;42;24;Hazy sun and warm;40;25;NNE;17;22%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;24;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;ESE;11;66%;16%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;N;10;62%;68%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, hot;40;32;Partly sunny and hot;40;31;N;17;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;SSW;7;30%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;32;13;Mostly sunny;29;13;NNW;11;26%;4%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;Hazy sunshine;35;29;WSW;23;58%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;28;17;A stray t-shower;26;17;S;8;75%;57%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;30;Mostly sunny;40;29;SSW;13;28%;8%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Mostly sunny;28;17;ENE;10;46%;6%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;18;64%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Decreasing clouds;32;21;WNW;9;64%;20%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;S;13;70%;79%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;6;72%;70%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun, mild;15;-2;A shower in places;13;-1;ENE;12;45%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SW;8;76%;74%;4

Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;17;Turning sunny;20;16;S;13;76%;9%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;33;16;Not as warm;26;16;WNW;12;60%;27%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;26;10;Clouds and sun;20;11;SSW;20;52%;44%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;21;14;Low clouds breaking;22;15;SSW;9;70%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Turning sunny, nice;30;21;SE;9;67%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;WSW;13;19%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;32;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;11;74%;76%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;25;SE;6;80%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;36;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;E;13;57%;55%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;14;8;Cloudy with showers;11;7;S;24;82%;97%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;N;9;68%;88%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSE;11;66%;47%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;24;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;E;9;52%;7%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;SSW;21;69%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;17;10;Sunny;17;8;NNE;12;75%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Occasional rain;20;7;Spotty showers;13;7;W;12;65%;62%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;21;10;NNE;16;41%;1%;6

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;30;Hazy sunshine;33;30;WSW;17;67%;29%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;15;Mostly cloudy;23;15;NNE;8;76%;57%;5

New York, United States;Severe thunderstorms;26;14;Partly sunny, cooler;20;11;NW;26;32%;6%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;W;26;32%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;17;9;A p.m. shower or two;17;9;ESE;16;64%;66%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;24;17;Nice with some sun;28;18;SW;9;60%;6%;11

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;18;11;Spotty showers;15;7;S;12;88%;65%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of rain;18;7;Cloudy with showers;11;5;WNW;24;74%;68%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;26;Mostly sunny;29;27;ESE;21;61%;8%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;31;26;NNW;7;78%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;Showers;30;24;ENE;11;81%;90%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;31;16;A t-storm, cooler;22;14;NNW;10;68%;59%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Turning sunny;23;11;ENE;16;37%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;8;65%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SE;20;78%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;7;57%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with sunshine;28;15;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;SE;10;45%;7%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;SSE;13;50%;23%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;21;12;Mostly cloudy;21;13;SSW;10;54%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Plenty of sun;28;14;WSW;12;52%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ESE;14;72%;76%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Becoming cloudy;11;4;N;22;48%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;SSE;6;54%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;Showers and t-storms;27;21;S;9;73%;85%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;40;27;Sunny and very warm;43;27;NNW;16;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NW;10;70%;15%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;17;8;Partly sunny;17;10;SSE;13;45%;11%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;12;Sunny;19;12;WSW;15;79%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;7;70%;74%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SE;8;71%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;24;19;Thunderstorms;24;18;WSW;7;100%;84%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sunshine;27;16;Mostly sunny;28;14;ENE;17;26%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;19;6;Nice with some sun;23;9;ENE;4;34%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;9;71%;67%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with some sun;29;13;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;NW;11;55%;27%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;24;11;Partly sunny;19;10;NE;9;54%;5%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Mostly sunny;30;15;WSW;9;40%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;26;20;Partly sunny;30;21;SE;15;58%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;SE;9;79%;77%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and a t-storm;21;12;Showers and t-storms;20;11;SSE;12;77%;86%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showery;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;16;75%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;18;11;Spotty showers;18;13;SSW;21;66%;86%;3

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;20;13;Some sun, a shower;18;9;W;16;54%;90%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SE;13;67%;74%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;13;7;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;S;12;48%;82%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Some sun, a t-storm;29;19;ENE;10;43%;64%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;17;Some sun, very warm;32;18;N;10;35%;10%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Sunny and nice;31;20;SE;13;18%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;N;12;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;23;17;Showers and t-storms;18;17;E;8;82%;91%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;SSE;13;63%;12%;11

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;18;7;Turning sunny;14;7;WNW;25;56%;7%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;SE;6;59%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;SSE;11;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;18;5;Cloudy;22;1;NNW;16;35%;65%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;SE;9;49%;5%;8

Vienna, Austria;Couple of t-storms;27;15;Partly sunny;28;14;S;6;58%;8%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A shower or t-storm;33;25;N;7;66%;81%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and nice;23;8;Sunshine and nice;24;10;ESE;7;50%;5%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;ESE;9;55%;6%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;10;10;Milder;15;11;NW;19;56%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;28;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;10;74%;76%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;14;Mostly cloudy;32;16;NE;6;32%;8%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather