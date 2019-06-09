Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 9, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;18;81%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Sunny and very warm;41;31;N;12;34%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny;35;19;W;22;37%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;ENE;12;52%;7%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Overcast;19;12;Showers and t-storms;21;13;NE;20;74%;86%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;20;11;SE;9;61%;66%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;33;20;Sunny and beautiful;31;17;N;12;25%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a shower;14;10;Cloudy and warmer;21;12;WSW;15;45%;65%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;27;19;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;19;58%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;33;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;21;NNW;25;48%;9%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;11;Cloudy;16;10;WNW;10;71%;33%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;47;30;Sunshine, very hot;47;30;N;9;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;SSE;6;70%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;Sunny intervals;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;26;22;SW;20;78%;77%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;SW;14;71%;69%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;24;15;S;18;59%;34%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and very warm;33;18;ESE;10;28%;3%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;29;18;Heavy thunderstorms;30;20;SE;8;71%;66%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;26;17;A severe t-storm;29;19;SE;13;61%;84%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;10;Cloudy;18;10;SE;11;75%;44%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;E;16;57%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;SE;20;59%;15%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;18;12;Showers and t-storms;21;10;WSW;8;76%;67%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;Heavy thunderstorms;29;18;NE;17;72%;79%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;29;18;Mostly sunny;31;19;ESE;12;59%;6%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;19;15;A t-storm in spots;20;14;ESE;7;83%;75%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;28;17;A morning shower;29;17;ENE;8;34%;52%;4

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;NNE;20;65%;20%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;34;22;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NE;12;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;14;Low clouds breaking;17;11;NNW;27;67%;25%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;25;21;Showers and t-storms;26;20;ESE;7;74%;82%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny and hot;42;31;Clouds and sun;40;31;SSW;26;49%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;21;16;A morning shower;21;14;NW;22;53%;42%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;S;19;79%;81%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;18;10;Showers and t-storms;18;14;ENE;14;68%;86%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;27;23;Turning sunny, nice;27;23;SW;14;80%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;21;Not as warm;28;18;NNE;19;47%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Nice with sunshine;30;22;S;22;63%;13%;8

Delhi, India;Sunshine, very hot;46;30;Hazy sun, very hot;46;31;W;13;17%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;16;7;Pleasant and warmer;26;11;SSW;11;30%;9%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;SSE;10;68%;47%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;SE;10;66%;23%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;15;7;Spotty showers;15;8;NNW;13;75%;65%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, nice;30;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;12;NE;16;53%;56%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;23;17;Mostly sunny;23;17;W;24;64%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;37;28;Hot with some sun;38;29;SE;11;59%;35%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;20;7;Sunshine and nice;22;9;ESE;12;54%;8%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;7;61%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;23;11;Mostly cloudy;18;10;WSW;28;61%;3%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;13;83%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;33;29;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;28;S;16;80%;79%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;ENE;18;57%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;SW;12;60%;58%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;41;23;Hazy sun, very warm;40;24;NE;11;18%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;25;21;Partial sunshine;26;21;NE;16;64%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;32;24;Partly sunny;34;24;NW;11;59%;37%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;40;31;Clouds and sun, warm;37;31;N;21;39%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;S;8;48%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun;35;14;Sunshine and nice;32;12;N;13;19%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;29;Hazy sunshine;35;29;WSW;18;65%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;SE;9;71%;56%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Thickening clouds;40;29;Mostly cloudy;39;29;S;19;30%;22%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Drenching t-storms;31;17;Heavy thunderstorms;30;18;E;9;63%;80%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;22;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny;33;21;Sunny;33;20;W;9;59%;5%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;36;27;Hot with clearing;37;28;SSE;10;64%;7%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;7;75%;70%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;N;12;27%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;9;78%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;16;Turning sunny;20;16;S;14;77%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;13;Nice with sunshine;22;14;NNW;16;54%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;Rain and a t-storm;13;10;NE;13;86%;89%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;30;17;Low clouds and fog;30;18;SSE;8;43%;2%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;ESE;10;67%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;NNE;8;36%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;31;28;An afternoon shower;32;29;SSW;15;75%;78%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;23;A few showers;31;24;ENE;6;77%;85%;8

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;SW;13;60%;77%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, breezy;17;14;Clearing;17;10;NNW;25;67%;28%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;27;12;Partly sunny;26;10;NE;13;27%;6%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;12;74%;71%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;ENE;12;56%;7%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;SW;28;73%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;18;13;A t-storm in spots;18;13;SE;9;86%;74%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;28;17;High clouds;27;17;SE;8;47%;85%;8

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm around;30;19;Variable cloudiness;27;16;N;11;48%;29%;5

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;34;30;A p.m. t-storm;34;28;SSW;16;70%;63%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Mainly cloudy;22;13;S;12;65%;44%;3

New York, United States;High clouds;25;17;Cooler with showers;20;19;SSE;13;85%;100%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;31;19;A t-storm in spots;31;19;ENE;12;45%;42%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Occasional rain;20;11;A shower in spots;20;12;W;13;75%;51%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A passing shower;25;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ESE;9;72%;88%;6

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;15;8;Rather cloudy;18;7;SSE;13;57%;8%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;14;Rain, not as warm;23;14;SE;14;71%;94%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;A t-storm around;30;27;ENE;24;76%;69%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;10;83%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;28;24;E;11;89%;100%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Showers and t-storms;17;9;WNW;10;78%;84%;5

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;16;15;Showers;16;11;W;33;77%;100%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;14;71%;67%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;A t-storm around;32;22;SE;23;76%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;8;55%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;A severe t-storm;30;19;SSE;13;55%;70%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;15;Showers around;21;10;NE;11;69%;74%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;12;A passing shower;21;10;S;11;54%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;NNW;15;64%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;SE;19;64%;90%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up;14;8;More sun than clouds;14;6;NW;15;57%;4%;5

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Partly sunny;24;17;NE;5;48%;21%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;ENE;7;71%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;28;Mostly sunny and hot;45;29;ENE;8;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and hot;33;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;SSE;13;44%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;27;12;Partly sunny;20;11;W;18;51%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;WSW;12;48%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ESE;8;75%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;19;74%;47%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;NE;8;97%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;NE;13;28%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;19;2;Partly sunny;18;4;WSW;4;48%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;11;74%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;22;9;Partly sunny;22;10;NNW;14;57%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;20;12;Partly sunny;23;14;NNE;10;54%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;Showers around;22;13;ENE;8;68%;66%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;29;22;Rain and drizzle;31;20;NNE;10;61%;55%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;15;76%;57%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy p.m. t-storms;27;15;Heavy thunderstorms;25;14;E;12;72%;78%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;21;73%;28%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly cloudy;22;10;SSW;16;43%;27%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;22;14;Nice with sunshine;23;13;WNW;14;57%;9%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;16;62%;86%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;20;12;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;21;54%;8%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;31;17;Partly sunny;28;16;E;13;29%;16%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;31;17;Warm with some sun;30;18;ENE;14;36%;30%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;SSE;12;27%;17%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;NE;12;37%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Drenching t-storms;36;22;E;6;52%;66%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;20;16;Cloudy with showers;20;17;NNE;15;84%;89%;3

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;19;13;Downpours, cooler;16;11;NW;18;87%;92%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;ESE;9;35%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;Cooler in the p.m.;33;20;NNW;15;44%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;High clouds and warm;26;10;A shower in the a.m.;24;15;ESE;14;43%;58%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;19;11;Some sun, pleasant;21;13;SE;8;56%;32%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;28;20;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;SSE;20;54%;11%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;24;A t-storm around;34;25;WSW;8;64%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Partial sunshine;26;14;E;9;41%;7%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with sunshine;25;14;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;SE;19;48%;10%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;14;10;Sun and clouds;15;11;NNE;9;72%;14%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SSW;12;76%;75%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Becoming cloudy;30;16;ENE;7;34%;18%;6

