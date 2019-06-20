Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 20, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;16;84%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;38;32;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;NNW;14;49%;2%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;20;W;28;46%;6%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;NNE;11;64%;5%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;20;12;Periods of sun;19;10;N;16;65%;26%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;21;11;S;11;64%;30%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Clouding up;39;25;NNW;11;18%;26%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Mostly sunny;27;12;NW;10;38%;2%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;15;Sunny and warmer;28;19;NE;15;74%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;WSW;9;50%;27%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;16;13;A little a.m. rain;16;9;WSW;11;81%;61%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;41;25;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;NW;22;20%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Some brightening;34;24;S;10;63%;33%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;WSW;20;76%;75%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;12;63%;50%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;Partly sunny;24;18;E;12;72%;21%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Some sun;32;21;S;15;42%;11%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;30;19;A couple of t-storms;31;19;WNW;8;66%;68%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;24;13;N;14;57%;60%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;18;9;Occasional rain;17;10;SE;14;81%;81%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;28;13;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;SE;18;55%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;A couple of t-storms;27;18;NNW;12;71%;84%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;20;10;Partly sunny;19;11;NNE;9;66%;10%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A thunderstorm;31;18;Some sun, a t-storm;31;18;ENE;6;62%;60%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of t-storms;27;18;A couple of t-storms;28;17;WNW;10;68%;84%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;15;9;Periods of sun;17;12;N;11;84%;56%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;NE;10;49%;65%;8

Busan, South Korea;More sun than clouds;29;20;Hazy sunshine;28;19;NE;15;62%;34%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and very warm;38;22;NNE;15;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;11;Rain, not as warm;19;11;SW;38;61%;94%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;SSE;8;63%;29%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;40;28;High clouds;38;28;SW;14;51%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain this morning;16;13;A t-storm in spots;20;15;E;12;72%;80%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;30;27;A couple of t-storms;31;27;W;17;75%;87%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;23;14;Periods of sun;20;11;WNW;12;59%;26%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;28;24;Nice with sunshine;28;23;NW;17;73%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;Partly sunny, breezy;35;26;S;23;60%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;29;21;S;20;67%;30%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;Hazy sun and hot;43;28;WSW;9;34%;9%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;29;13;Brief showers;22;9;ENE;13;59%;75%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;Spotty showers;35;28;SSE;12;73%;87%;13

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;33;19;Mostly cloudy;30;20;SSE;9;64%;6%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;15;7;Clouds and sun;15;10;S;13;66%;36%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny;34;19;NE;10;23%;2%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;W;24;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;35;29;Partly sunny and hot;38;29;SSE;12;62%;11%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;13;56%;9%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;13;68%;45%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;26;15;Showers and t-storms;23;12;WSW;18;75%;61%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;35;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSE;10;81%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;34;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;28;SSW;17;75%;73%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;ENE;15;54%;34%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;37;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;15;60%;76%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;37;24;Mostly sunny;38;26;NNE;11;30%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Heavy p.m. showers;28;22;NNE;13;76%;75%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;33;23;Partly sunny;32;23;E;10;61%;20%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;30;Sunny and very hot;43;31;N;18;18%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;21;3;Partly sunny;18;2;NNW;9;58%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;33;15;Mostly sunny;32;17;NE;9;20%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;35;30;Clouds and sun;34;30;SW;18;63%;44%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;20;Heavy thunderstorms;30;20;SE;9;77%;99%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;29;Mostly sunny, warm;42;28;SSE;19;26%;6%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;32;18;Periods of sun, warm;31;17;SSE;10;37%;8%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;32;60%;42%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Periods of sun, nice;32;20;WSW;10;57%;11%;8

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;27;Morning showers;36;26;S;13;74%;100%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;6;81%;72%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;-4;Periods of sun, mild;16;-3;NE;12;25%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;12;81%;69%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;19;16;SSE;15;79%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;NNW;16;57%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A brief shower;19;10;Partly sunny;20;12;ENE;12;53%;10%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;23;17;Morning mist;22;16;SW;9;59%;59%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;S;10;74%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;NE;9;42%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;29;Showers around;32;28;W;11;72%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;31;25;A shower or two;30;25;SSE;7;80%;85%;7

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SW;11;63%;67%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;9;5;Spotty showers;12;6;SSE;11;81%;84%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;NW;9;46%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SSE;10;71%;13%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;29;18;A shower or t-storm;29;18;W;11;71%;84%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;SSW;25;76%;67%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;14;8;Periods of sun;17;13;NNW;12;83%;55%;2

Montreal, Canada;Afternoon rain;20;15;Warmer;25;15;NNW;23;47%;23%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;20;SSW;12;30%;13%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSW;12;76%;64%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;13;A stray t-shower;22;14;NNE;9;75%;57%;7

New York, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;20;A shower or two;26;17;NW;26;54%;57%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;W;12;54%;5%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;ESE;6;57%;7%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with sunshine;31;20;Turning cloudy;29;20;WSW;11;59%;39%;7

Oslo, Norway;Brief p.m. showers;17;10;Spotty showers;18;8;SW;16;56%;65%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;20;12;Warmer;24;12;NW;21;50%;10%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;A stray shower;29;26;ESE;25;74%;70%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNW;6;84%;88%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;E;10;77%;56%;6

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;21;11;Clouds and sun;22;12;N;9;55%;7%;9

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;NNE;10;65%;56%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;WSW;9;72%;73%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower;28;22;A shower in the p.m.;28;22;SSE;24;83%;66%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;E;12;52%;27%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of t-storms;27;17;Showers and t-storms;25;15;NNW;10;63%;70%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Rain and a t-storm;26;15;ENE;7;73%;66%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;22;13;Rain and drizzle;22;12;S;16;50%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;23;13;Mostly sunny;23;12;NW;15;66%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;28;23;Rain and drizzle;28;23;SE;18;76%;78%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rather cloudy;13;8;Sun and some clouds;13;8;NW;17;56%;29%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;31;19;Showers and t-storms;26;16;N;7;73%;65%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;28;21;A morning shower;25;18;ENE;11;69%;44%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Plenty of sun;40;24;NNW;24;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;30;16;Mostly sunny;31;19;WNW;11;43%;11%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;27;18;A t-storm around;27;16;W;11;55%;78%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;12;Turning sunny;21;12;SW;15;57%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;E;8;75%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;E;23;67%;27%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;NE;9;90%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;28;17;NE;11;24%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;19;3;Periods of sun;17;3;SSW;4;52%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;ENE;11;70%;29%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;22;12;Partly sunny;24;10;NNW;13;60%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Some sun returning;21;12;SW;9;62%;9%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Low clouds;29;18;Thundershower;26;17;NW;7;75%;81%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;21;Rain and drizzle;24;21;NE;20;88%;82%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A shower or t-storm;31;27;S;10;79%;84%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A t-storm or two;27;16;SSW;10;59%;64%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;E;21;74%;28%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Periods of sun, nice;23;12;W;17;53%;5%;6

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;16;8;A shower in spots;14;8;SW;24;61%;78%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;33;27;Very hot;37;28;WSW;18;57%;59%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Showers and t-storms;25;12;WSW;16;71%;61%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;SSE;12;19%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;33;19;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;NE;13;46%;37%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;38;26;Sunny and very warm;38;26;SE;13;14%;9%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;Sunny and delightful;29;23;WSW;14;52%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;Partly sunny;34;22;E;7;44%;2%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;S;20;75%;74%;7

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;18;13;Mostly sunny;20;12;NNW;23;61%;2%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;31;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;ESE;11;38%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, hot;36;23;Very hot;38;24;SW;11;33%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;30;12;Mostly sunny, warm;31;14;ESE;12;22%;0%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;19;11;Partly sunny;22;13;ESE;8;54%;17%;9

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm or two;29;19;A couple of t-storms;27;18;NNW;13;70%;84%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;25;Sunny and hot;35;25;WSW;9;56%;20%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;28;16;WNW;8;74%;84%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm or two;29;19;Showers and t-storms;28;17;NNW;11;69%;85%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;10;Lots of sun, breezy;15;8;NNW;31;76%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;SW;11;78%;74%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;15;A t-storm in spots;29;16;NE;7;41%;64%;10

