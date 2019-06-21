Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 21, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;18;84%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;31;Sunny and very warm;41;31;NNE;14;50%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and pleasant;32;20;Sunny and nice;33;20;W;27;47%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;ENE;14;72%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;19;10;Mostly sunny;21;14;NE;14;60%;2%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;22;12;Some sun, a shower;20;13;SSW;10;63%;73%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;27;Clearing and warm;39;24;S;11;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;25;13;Partly sunny;25;7;N;18;47%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and humid;28;17;Lots of sun, humid;27;18;NE;15;68%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;Mostly sunny;34;22;NNE;13;41%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;15;9;Sunny intervals;14;10;NE;4;75%;91%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;WNW;22;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;35;24;Cloudy with a shower;33;24;SSW;9;68%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;WSW;19;75%;73%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;36;27;Hot with some sun;36;27;SSW;12;60%;21%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;24;18;SSW;20;69%;1%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;20;Sunshine and warm;34;22;WSW;9;32%;1%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of t-storms;30;19;A t-storm in spots;32;19;ESE;5;53%;76%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Clouds and sun;24;13;NE;11;43%;3%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;18;11;A little a.m. rain;15;10;SE;11;86%;89%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;E;18;58%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm or two;29;18;Showers and t-storms;27;18;NE;13;66%;84%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;NE;8;60%;3%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, humid;31;18;A t-storm in spots;31;19;SSE;7;64%;46%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of t-storms;29;17;Showers and t-storms;29;19;ENE;9;71%;86%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;17;13;A little p.m. rain;18;15;NE;7;83%;85%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;20;Decreasing clouds;26;18;NNE;8;47%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;28;18;Sun and some clouds;25;17;NE;19;65%;29%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and very warm;37;23;N;13;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Very windy;21;12;Rain and drizzle;16;9;SE;25;78%;56%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;7;66%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;37;29;A p.m. t-storm;38;28;WSW;13;58%;85%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;20;14;A morning t-storm;21;18;ESE;17;79%;84%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;27;Heavy a.m. showers;30;27;WSW;19;80%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;20;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;NW;12;49%;0%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;27;23;Sunny and pleasant;27;23;NW;13;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;35;26;Periods of sun;34;25;S;23;63%;60%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;S;16;68%;18%;7

Delhi, India;Very hot;40;29;Hazy and very hot;44;30;NE;10;31%;3%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;20;9;A t-storm in spots;17;7;S;10;81%;81%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Spotty showers;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;16;73%;63%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;20;Nice with sunshine;30;19;SSE;8;65%;2%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;9;Partly sunny;16;11;ESE;16;68%;44%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;19;Mostly sunny;34;19;NE;11;24%;5%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;NE;15;75%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;38;29;Hot with some sun;39;30;SSE;11;60%;13%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;19;8;Increasing clouds;22;8;NE;9;55%;12%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;65%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or t-storm;25;13;A passing shower;19;10;W;26;55%;55%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSW;10;81%;78%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;SSW;17;73%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower or two;32;24;ENE;15;57%;70%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;36;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;W;14;68%;57%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;37;25;Warm with sunshine;39;26;N;10;34%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;27;22;Clearing and humid;30;22;NE;14;70%;22%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;22;Partly sunny;32;23;W;9;63%;9%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;45;30;Sunny and very warm;39;28;N;18;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;18;3;Plenty of sun;19;4;W;9;49%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;33;16;Mostly sunny;32;16;NNE;12;22%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;35;29;Partly sunny;34;29;SW;17;63%;16%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;SE;8;81%;82%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;29;Mostly sunny;41;29;SSW;24;28%;11%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with sunshine;33;18;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;19;S;9;33%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;33;27;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;ENE;32;45%;4%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;WSW;10;56%;19%;8

Kolkata, India;Downpours;32;27;Hazy with a t-storm;34;27;S;16;73%;78%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;S;6;76%;55%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sunshine;16;-3;Partly sunny;16;-4;ENE;13;22%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;23;SW;11;78%;73%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;10;74%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;WSW;10;54%;26%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;20;11;Some sun, pleasant;21;12;E;13;51%;3%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Morning mist;22;16;Low clouds breaking;23;15;SW;10;62%;3%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Sunshine and nice;26;20;WSW;9;74%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;29;15;Clouds and sun;33;17;E;9;38%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;31;28;Spotty showers;31;28;W;14;75%;85%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;23;A passing shower;30;23;ESE;8;77%;83%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;W;11;62%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;A shower in spots;12;5;WSW;10;78%;63%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;WSW;9;57%;84%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;32;26;Periods of sun;33;26;S;10;67%;18%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;30;17;A shower or t-storm;25;14;N;11;81%;70%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds breaking;28;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;21;74%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;17;14;Rain and drizzle;18;15;NE;6;81%;80%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warmer with some sun;24;15;A morning shower;26;16;WNW;22;40%;41%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;21;Partly sunny;32;20;WNW;16;33%;25%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SW;10;75%;73%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;20;13;A t-storm in spots;23;15;NNW;8;71%;64%;10

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;25;18;Sunny and breezy;27;18;NW;23;40%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Nice with sunshine;32;20;WNW;11;51%;4%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny;25;12;NW;12;56%;32%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;NW;12;60%;65%;12

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;18;8;Partly sunny;19;7;WNW;13;41%;5%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;23;12;Mostly sunny;26;12;WNW;22;49%;26%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Partly sunny;29;26;E;30;72%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;8;82%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers around;31;23;ESE;10;80%;91%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;NE;12;52%;5%;9

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Downpours;21;13;W;21;83%;100%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;36;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;9;71%;54%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A touch of p.m. rain;27;24;A little p.m. rain;29;24;SSE;23;86%;95%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;E;9;42%;11%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;24;16;A shower or t-storm;24;16;NE;11;51%;82%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;27;15;Mostly sunny;29;16;NNW;7;52%;18%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain and drizzle;22;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;12;SSW;16;47%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;24;12;Nice with sunshine;24;14;WSW;15;68%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Partly sunny;28;23;SE;19;66%;69%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;13;8;Partly sunny;13;8;WNW;16;57%;9%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Not as warm;21;12;NNW;15;60%;1%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;ENE;9;71%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, nice;38;25;Plenty of sunshine;41;23;N;19;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;30;18;SSW;14;45%;30%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;Not as warm;22;12;W;18;59%;1%;6

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;13;Sunny;22;13;WSW;14;58%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;ENE;9;68%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;ESE;22;67%;7%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;Showers and t-storms;26;19;E;8;95%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;NNE;15;14%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;16;4;Partly sunny;19;5;SE;3;54%;1%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;E;8;66%;15%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;24;11;Partly sunny;27;13;NW;9;50%;27%;9

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;21;12;Partial sunshine;19;12;SSE;11;68%;31%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A shower in the p.m.;29;17;ESE;7;45%;74%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;24;21;Partial sunshine;28;20;NNE;15;61%;3%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SE;13;75%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A t-storm in spots;28;16;S;9;58%;44%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;19;70%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;W;19;40%;5%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;16;8;Spotty showers;15;9;SSW;30;67%;86%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;28;A t-storm in spots;36;26;WSW;19;62%;74%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;27;12;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;22;62%;26%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;NNE;11;19%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;Some sun, very warm;32;20;N;13;43%;39%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and very warm;37;26;S;11;18%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;W;14;55%;25%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;33;23;Very hot;36;24;E;6;42%;5%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NE;14;74%;71%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;NNW;13;58%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;ESE;14;31%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;39;25;Warm with some sun;34;21;N;14;45%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;31;14;Becoming cloudy;31;15;ESE;13;17%;0%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;22;12;Decreasing clouds;20;12;SSE;8;61%;44%;7

Vienna, Austria;A couple of t-storms;28;20;Showers and t-storms;26;18;E;9;72%;86%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Very hot;37;26;WSW;10;55%;14%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;11;N;13;66%;14%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Partly sunny;25;14;N;17;60%;29%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;13;8;Clouds and sun;14;8;NE;15;71%;26%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;33;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;9;75%;63%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;31;15;Mostly sunny;30;18;NE;8;39%;10%;12

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather