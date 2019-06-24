Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 24, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;28;24;A morning shower;28;24;SSW;15;87%;84%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and very warm;42;30;Sunshine, very warm;41;30;N;13;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;40;22;W;17;26%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;26;20;Mostly sunny;25;22;SE;13;70%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;30;21;Sun and some clouds;32;17;WNW;18;58%;11%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;WNW;11;69%;43%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;40;23;ESE;11;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning showers;23;15;Partly sunny, warmer;29;19;SE;10;60%;44%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thickening clouds;29;20;Showers and t-storms;26;8;S;21;72%;85%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;Partly sunny;33;24;NNE;21;44%;10%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;8;Mostly sunny;14;6;SSE;11;77%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;28;Sunny and hot;46;28;NW;19;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;33;24;Cloudy with a shower;33;23;S;7;65%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;WSW;17;65%;60%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;36;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;WSW;12;66%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;26;20;Breezy with some sun;25;21;ENE;26;70%;1%;11

Beijing, China;Very hot;37;23;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;SSE;15;31%;9%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;25;19;A thunderstorm;30;20;WSW;7;75%;57%;10

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;SE;13;34%;0%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;17;9;Cloudy;19;10;SE;8;76%;69%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;28;14;NNW;15;48%;8%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;S;11;61%;2%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;30;22;Some sun, very warm;32;18;NW;11;61%;14%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of t-storms;27;19;Drenching t-storms;29;20;NE;15;74%;86%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;29;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;NE;10;58%;7%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;17;11;Cooler;11;2;WSW;18;54%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;NE;9;41%;28%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;25;17;Hazy sun;27;19;ENE;12;63%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and hot;40;24;NE;13;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;17;12;Mostly sunny;18;9;SE;21;68%;8%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ESE;6;64%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Rather cloudy, warm;37;28;A t-storm around;38;29;SSW;10;54%;64%;8

Chicago, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;SW;17;54%;55%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;27;Afternoon showers;30;26;SW;16;80%;93%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Partly sunny, humid;24;16;SE;14;64%;6%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;27;24;Sunny and pleasant;29;25;NW;16;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower or t-storm;31;23;SSE;14;72%;84%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;21;A stray shower;30;22;SSE;18;76%;65%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;36;26;A shower or t-storm;37;28;SE;9;67%;68%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;SSW;12;30%;25%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;Warm with some sun;35;28;S;16;70%;44%;13

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;34;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;SSE;9;57%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Showers and t-storms;18;12;A shower or t-storm;19;12;NE;10;87%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;30;17;Sun, some clouds;34;18;NNE;10;21%;2%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;Mostly sunny;25;19;NW;12;74%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;30;28;Cloudy;35;28;SE;9;73%;67%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;ENE;8;52%;5%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;32;24;E;13;64%;7%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;21;12;WNW;14;49%;69%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;SW;14;76%;71%;11

Hong Kong, China;Rather cloudy;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SE;8;83%;77%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;31;25;Showers;30;24;N;11;73%;94%;4

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;SW;14;67%;77%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;24;Sunny and very warm;39;24;N;13;29%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;30;23;Humid with sunshine;29;23;NE;16;64%;7%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;E;12;57%;5%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;29;Mostly cloudy;35;28;NW;13;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;2;Sunshine;18;4;NNE;8;29%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;14;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;NNE;11;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;35;29;Hazy sunshine;35;30;WSW;13;60%;7%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SSW;11;72%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;28;Partial sunshine;40;29;S;20;30%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;Mostly sunny;28;14;E;15;34%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;18;59%;75%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;20;Partly sunny;30;19;WSW;11;60%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;Sun and clouds;35;27;SSW;15;67%;30%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SE;9;77%;79%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-4;Sun and some clouds;14;-4;WSW;16;18%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;24;SSW;9;85%;80%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;15;Turning sunny;18;15;SSE;13;74%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;22;16;Partial sunshine;25;17;NNW;8;60%;32%;11

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;24;17;A shower or t-storm;25;16;NE;10;76%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;17;Low clouds breaking;24;16;SW;9;67%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSW;11;68%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;31;18;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;SSW;9;35%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;29;Partial sunshine;32;28;WNW;10;67%;12%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Clouds and sun;30;24;NNE;7;74%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;WSW;15;72%;73%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;16;4;Partly sunny;15;6;NNE;11;69%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;WNW;9;62%;81%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;10;63%;51%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny;25;12;SE;9;42%;5%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;Sunshine and nice;29;25;SSW;19;76%;32%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;A little a.m. rain;12;6;SW;30;58%;56%;2

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;Rain at times;24;17;SW;8;75%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and nice;25;14;Increasing clouds;23;14;WNW;14;31%;20%;5

Mumbai, India;Thunderstorms;31;28;A shower or t-storm;31;28;SSW;13;77%;80%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;23;14;A little p.m. rain;22;16;NE;9;78%;91%;4

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;29;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;W;10;72%;63%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;37;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;W;10;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;Mostly cloudy;20;13;S;8;70%;16%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;29;19;WSW;12;52%;3%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;12;Cooler with rain;16;12;SSE;7;91%;88%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;26;15;Showers;25;16;WSW;16;81%;87%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;29;26;Becoming cloudy;29;26;SE;22;73%;27%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;6;83%;85%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;E;9;80%;69%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;32;21;Some sun, hot, humid;33;20;NNE;10;53%;14%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;11;A morning shower;20;12;N;15;57%;45%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;13;70%;70%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;27;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;SSE;26;88%;69%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;9;53%;73%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;32;19;SSE;9;42%;1%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;31;14;Sunshine;31;15;NNE;8;55%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer, p.m. showers;22;11;A little p.m. rain;24;11;SSW;13;53%;69%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny;25;15;NW;15;71%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;Variable clouds;28;23;SE;13;66%;67%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;14;10;Rain and drizzle;13;11;WSW;18;76%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun, nice;23;14;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;NE;9;47%;6%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;28;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;N;7;64%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;Sunny and hot;45;28;NNE;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and very warm;33;20;WSW;11;46%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with sunshine;22;12;Decreasing clouds;22;14;W;13;46%;13%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;14;Mostly sunny;20;13;W;21;61%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;9;76%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;17;77%;76%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;NNE;10;85%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;14;Clouds and sun;29;17;ENE;13;19%;8%;12

Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;10;-2;Sunny, but chilly;9;1;SSW;4;36%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;9;71%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;22;12;Partly sunny;25;14;NNW;6;66%;34%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Periods of sun;22;12;NNE;8;56%;44%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;32;16;WNW;7;47%;2%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;Rain and drizzle;26;22;SSE;16;74%;95%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;18;75%;57%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy p.m. t-storms;24;16;Heavy thunderstorms;26;17;WNW;12;75%;86%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;E;15;72%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;22;12;Partly sunny;21;14;SE;12;45%;75%;5

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;16;12;A shower;17;12;SSE;15;76%;77%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;28;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;12;72%;56%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;21;12;Some sun;20;13;NW;11;57%;70%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up, warm;36;21;Mostly sunny;37;22;ESE;12;20%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;Very hot;36;19;NNW;10;38%;8%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and hot;39;27;SSE;11;10%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;NW;12;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;A t-storm, very hot;36;24;ENE;5;43%;52%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;22;17;Mostly cloudy;25;20;SSE;13;75%;14%;7

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;19;17;A shower in the a.m.;24;17;WSW;25;72%;59%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;36;27;Sunny and pleasant;33;23;E;7;42%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;32;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;ENE;15;49%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;30;16;A shower or t-storm;24;9;ENE;14;58%;61%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;19;11;Clouds and sun;22;12;SE;7;48%;46%;9

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;28;17;Mostly sunny;30;22;SE;11;61%;2%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;W;8;72%;75%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;26;10;Partly sunny;27;13;SSW;8;41%;5%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;SE;16;41%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;12;9;Mostly sunny;12;5;NE;13;73%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;9;80%;77%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;NE;8;34%;5%;12

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather