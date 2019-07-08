Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 8, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;A morning t-storm;27;24;WSW;18;85%;63%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;33;Mostly cloudy;40;33;NW;21;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;21;Sunny and breezy;38;21;WNW;30;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Warm with some sun;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;ENE;14;47%;4%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;17;10;Sun and clouds;19;11;N;14;58%;15%;5

Anchorage, United States;Dimmed sunshine;30;16;Dimmed sunshine;26;15;W;11;57%;38%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;38;28;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;E;13;27%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Abundant sunshine;27;13;Nice with some sun;27;11;NNW;16;42%;5%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;21;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;ENE;13;58%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;36;24;Plenty of sun;35;23;WSW;11;39%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;9;Mostly cloudy;14;9;W;10;76%;30%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;45;28;Sunny and seasonable;44;28;WNW;21;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;33;22;A t-storm around;33;24;SSE;7;61%;55%;9

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;22;67%;71%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;35;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;WSW;13;71%;73%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;SSE;15;61%;25%;10

Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;NNE;11;62%;88%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, pleasant;27;16;Cooler;23;15;N;9;67%;74%;8

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;18;10;More clouds than sun;20;11;WNW;14;50%;31%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;8;Partly sunny;17;9;SE;12;75%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;ESE;15;55%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;24;12;N;17;38%;6%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;18;9;Sun and some clouds;21;12;NNE;8;51%;23%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;28;16;A little a.m. rain;23;13;SSE;10;74%;62%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with some sun;23;15;Nice with some sun;25;14;NNW;12;30%;2%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;13;8;Sun and clouds;15;10;N;9;80%;6%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;20;Sun and clouds, nice;28;20;E;9;41%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;26;20;Sun and clouds;25;21;NE;21;74%;71%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;35;23;Sunny and hot;39;24;N;11;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;16;10;Partly sunny;18;10;WNW;10;76%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;25;19;A shower or t-storm;25;19;SSE;6;70%;67%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny and hot;39;29;Increasing clouds;39;29;W;17;45%;41%;8

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny, nice;25;19;Partly sunny;28;22;SSE;13;52%;28%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;27;A morning shower;31;26;S;15;73%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;19;12;Spotty showers;20;13;NNW;17;63%;67%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;WNW;17;80%;13%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;SSE;14;57%;25%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;22;Mostly sunny, humid;31;22;SSE;21;76%;39%;8

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;Hazy with a t-storm;35;28;SSW;7;71%;74%;11

Denver, United States;Sunny intervals;29;14;Sunshine, pleasant;32;14;NNE;10;26%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;28;Thunderstorm;32;27;S;18;75%;82%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;S;7;57%;28%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;17;13;Variable cloudiness;21;14;W;14;76%;44%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;NNE;14;20%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunny;26;19;WSW;23;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;38;29;High clouds;35;26;NNE;14;59%;60%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;26;6;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;ENE;9;35%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SE;7;67%;66%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;18;11;Variable clouds;15;10;N;23;79%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;16;75%;70%;10

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;28;A morning t-storm;33;28;SSW;20;72%;75%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;32;25;A few showers;32;24;ENE;23;66%;84%;5

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;WSW;21;64%;74%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;39;29;A strong t-storm;38;26;ENE;16;56%;71%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;31;23;E;11;59%;5%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun, some clouds;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ENE;9;68%;47%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and pleasant;37;27;NNW;17;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Sunny and beautiful;21;5;SSE;10;39%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;17;Sunshine, very hot;38;18;NNE;10;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;34;30;Partly sunny, breezy;35;30;SW;25;57%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;20;Morning t-storms;26;21;SE;9;79%;95%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;36;27;Partly sunny;39;27;SSW;16;37%;21%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;22;12;Thundershowers;20;11;WSW;18;62%;84%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;E;28;61%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;Sun and some clouds;29;20;WSW;10;61%;19%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;SW;15;74%;65%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;8;81%;57%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;17;-4;Partly sunny;17;-4;N;12;16%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Afternoon showers;28;24;Showers around;27;24;WNW;10;83%;84%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;16;Partly sunny;18;16;SSE;14;79%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;12;64%;6%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;21;14;Partly sunny;21;16;SSW;9;62%;44%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;24;16;Low clouds, then sun;26;17;SSW;8;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;21;W;10;75%;5%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;31;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;NNE;6;44%;27%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;28;A t-storm around;32;28;SSE;6;66%;64%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A shower;30;23;ESE;5;82%;85%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;16;75%;86%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;14;8;N;13;72%;41%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;W;12;55%;82%;14

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;30;25;Heavy thunderstorms;30;25;S;10;77%;75%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;19;10;Thundershowers;18;10;WNW;16;77%;84%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SSW;23;75%;77%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;12;6;Sun and some clouds;15;10;N;10;84%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;WNW;7;40%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;22;11;Some sun, pleasant;22;12;W;12;52%;34%;7

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;SW;22;82%;85%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;12;A stray shower;25;13;SSE;9;57%;55%;9

New York, United States;Rain this morning;27;20;Sunny and warmer;31;21;SSW;12;54%;1%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;38;23;Sunlit and hot;38;23;W;16;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;25;14;Turning out cloudy;26;13;NW;14;53%;27%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;29;21;A morning t-storm;27;21;NE;10;75%;67%;7

Oslo, Norway;Thundershowers;19;12;Variable clouds;20;11;N;11;56%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sunlit and beautiful;28;14;Sunshine;31;16;SW;13;45%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;29;26;A little a.m. rain;29;26;E;14;77%;73%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NNW;10;84%;71%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;32;24;Showers around;32;23;ENE;9;78%;74%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;NNE;14;37%;6%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;18;10;SSW;11;70%;8%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;35;25;SW;15;59%;53%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;SE;26;70%;31%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;E;8;55%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;20;12;A morning shower;19;9;NNW;11;47%;46%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;Rather cloudy;31;16;ENE;9;45%;3%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;9;S;15;39%;27%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;25;15;Turning sunny;24;16;NW;15;65%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;22;A morning shower;29;22;SSE;15;70%;79%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;14;10;Cloudy;15;10;WSW;12;60%;72%;2

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;16;13;Thundershowers;18;12;N;13;78%;84%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;23;16;Sunny and nice;24;16;ENE;9;60%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;42;30;Hot with sunshine;45;27;NNW;17;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;Partly sunny;32;23;S;9;48%;42%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;20;13;Downpours;18;11;NNE;15;86%;92%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;13;Partly sunny;19;15;W;20;72%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;26;17;ENE;12;79%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;ESE;20;74%;57%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;NE;10;96%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;WSW;13;30%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;17;6;SW;5;48%;6%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;10;78%;83%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NNW;11;60%;14%;7

Seattle, United States;Pleasant and warmer;23;14;An afternoon shower;23;16;SSW;8;67%;87%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;18;Thickening clouds;31;18;E;7;43%;16%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Heavy morning rain;25;23;ENE;15;90%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;28;SE;9;78%;65%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;29;14;Showers and t-storms;26;15;W;11;67%;71%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;27;A passing shower;31;27;E;22;73%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;17;12;Variable cloudiness;17;9;NNW;16;64%;30%;3

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;19;9;Mostly sunny;18;7;W;15;56%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;33;28;High clouds and hot;36;28;ESE;14;57%;31%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;19;12;Cooler;16;13;N;19;77%;70%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;Warm with sunshine;38;24;SE;11;25%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;32;18;Partly sunny, breezy;30;17;NW;29;52%;10%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;38;27;Sunny and hot;41;26;N;12;16%;9%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;24;SW;14;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and hot;35;24;Partly sunny and hot;37;24;ESE;9;39%;39%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;23;18;Low clouds;25;18;ENE;15;69%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;25;16;Mostly cloudy;27;18;N;8;57%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;34;27;ESE;7;36%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, hot;40;27;Very hot;40;24;NNE;14;28%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;26;8;Sunshine;28;11;E;8;32%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny intervals;22;14;Mostly cloudy;24;16;ESE;6;54%;88%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;24;13;Some sun and nice;24;13;NNW;11;31%;16%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;WSW;12;58%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;18;11;A thundershower;19;10;NW;12;82%;81%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;20;11;Thundershowers;18;11;WNW;24;68%;85%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;10;6;Turning sunny;14;8;N;23;68%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;Cloudy with showers;32;25;SW;13;75%;91%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;17;A t-storm in spots;30;17;ENE;8;43%;44%;11

