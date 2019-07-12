Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 12, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;A morning t-storm;27;23;SSW;16;85%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;38;31;Sunny and very warm;41;32;NNE;10;47%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;20;W;28;45%;3%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;NE;17;57%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;20;14;A shower in places;19;13;N;20;76%;48%;6

Anchorage, United States;Smoky with some sun;21;13;Mostly cloudy;20;14;SSE;11;77%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;43;28;Sunshine, very hot;45;28;NW;12;13%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds and warm;31;14;Sunny and very warm;30;14;ENE;18;32%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds, warm;30;20;Clouds and sun;28;20;NNW;13;48%;61%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;SSE;13;54%;70%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;15;11;Mostly cloudy;17;13;NNW;11;82%;39%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;27;Sunny and breezy;43;27;NW;23;18%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;7;76%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;32;21;A t-storm in spots;31;21;W;15;59%;65%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm in spots;36;26;WSW;12;57%;68%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Lots of sun, humid;28;21;Periods of sun;28;21;ESE;12;63%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;A t-storm or two;33;23;E;8;59%;67%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Showers and t-storms;25;15;W;10;58%;84%;6

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Showers and t-storms;25;13;NNE;10;69%;68%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;18;9;Variable clouds;18;10;SE;12;71%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sun;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;E;11;39%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;21;15;Showers and t-storms;22;15;NW;16;78%;84%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;21;14;A shower in places;21;13;N;13;63%;49%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partial sunshine;24;12;Nice with some sun;27;15;SSE;8;45%;30%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;20;14;Showers and t-storms;22;15;NW;8;78%;85%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;16;5;Mostly sunny;13;5;ESE;7;82%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;29;20;Mostly cloudy;28;19;SE;10;38%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;28;21;Cloudy;25;20;WSW;13;78%;44%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;24;Sunny and very warm;37;23;NNE;13;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Patchy fog, then sun;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;NW;10;76%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;25;19;A shower or t-storm;26;20;SSE;6;70%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;Warm with hazy sun;37;28;SW;13;56%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Some sun, a t-storm;30;21;NE;12;68%;80%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief showers;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;SSW;15;79%;89%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;21;13;Showers and t-storms;22;13;NW;8;68%;64%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;WNW;10;76%;12%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;23;Partial sunshine;34;24;NE;13;59%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;SSE;21;74%;61%;8

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;39;30;Hazy, breezy and hot;38;28;WSW;28;48%;14%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;34;17;Clouds and sunshine;34;18;SSW;10;31%;39%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Downpours;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;14;84%;76%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;SSE;8;64%;4%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Clouds and sun;19;9;NNE;16;68%;13%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;40;23;Mostly sunny and hot;40;23;ENE;11;19%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;27;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;20;W;26;64%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;37;27;High clouds and warm;36;28;SE;10;59%;43%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;Sunny and pleasant;23;4;E;11;24%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;14;59%;45%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Cool with some sun;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;10;E;10;57%;44%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;14;69%;57%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;Spotty showers;33;28;SSW;19;74%;87%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;25;57%;31%;13

Hyderabad, India;Inc. clouds;31;23;Cloudy;31;23;W;18;58%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;36;26;A strong t-storm;35;26;N;14;67%;67%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny;26;18;E;10;56%;5%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;ENE;10;61%;33%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;40;30;Sunny and very warm;39;28;NNW;15;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;23;6;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;NNW;10;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;20;Very hot;38;19;NNE;11;22%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;An afternoon shower;35;30;A shower in the p.m.;35;30;WSW;29;58%;74%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;24;20;Heavy thunderstorms;24;20;WSW;8;85%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;36;27;Clouds and sun;39;27;SSW;17;29%;24%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;21;11;A t-storm in spots;22;11;E;10;63%;64%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NE;25;57%;45%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;30;21;Mostly cloudy;29;21;W;9;63%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;15;83%;53%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;9;72%;67%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-4;Sunny and mild;15;-1;ENE;11;29%;7%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;27;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;12;79%;73%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;16;Partly sunny;18;16;SSE;11;76%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, cooler;25;19;Sunny and delightful;25;19;W;12;71%;27%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;24;14;An afternoon shower;23;13;NNE;14;65%;69%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;31;19;Sunny and warm;32;19;S;8;53%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Partly sunny;25;19;SSW;9;73%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;40;24;Not as hot;34;20;NNE;11;25%;20%;10

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;32;28;A morning shower;32;27;SSW;7;69%;83%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;31;25;A morning shower;30;25;ENE;6;76%;69%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;10;67%;68%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;14;6;Showers;11;6;WSW;28;69%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;WNW;8;61%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Rain and drizzle;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;E;14;68%;44%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;18;8;A shower or t-storm;19;10;ESE;7;63%;66%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;25;A morning shower;29;24;S;22;72%;81%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;14;8;Low clouds;11;7;SSE;10;80%;0%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;WSW;9;52%;66%;9

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy, cool;16;9;Clouds and sun;18;9;NE;9;52%;9%;5

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;32;27;A couple of showers;30;26;SSW;18;86%;87%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;11;Increasing clouds;25;13;E;11;56%;30%;5

New York, United States;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny, warm;31;23;WSW;11;51%;5%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;35;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;WNW;15;42%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;25;15;Partly sunny;26;16;NNE;18;53%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;29;22;Showers around;27;21;NE;9;74%;100%;5

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. shower or two;24;13;Showers and t-storms;24;13;S;9;63%;69%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A passing shower;25;15;Showers and t-storms;27;15;WNW;17;63%;77%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;28;26;A couple of showers;28;26;E;20;80%;83%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;WNW;11;79%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;31;22;Heavy p.m. showers;30;22;E;10;79%;74%;11

Paris, France;Nice with some sun;26;15;Nice with some sun;26;14;NNE;11;46%;29%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;E;13;64%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;SW;14;49%;36%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;27;22;SSE;18;76%;86%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;10;47%;45%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Showers and t-storms;22;14;NW;12;75%;86%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partial sunshine;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNW;8;58%;39%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;11;A shower in spots;23;12;NW;14;48%;56%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;25;16;Sunny and nice;25;16;WSW;16;70%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;22;Morning showers;27;23;ESE;13;82%;97%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;14;11;Low clouds;14;11;SSE;7;81%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Episodes of sunshine;17;8;Clouds and sun;19;10;NNW;5;64%;30%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Sun and some clouds;28;18;N;7;62%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;44;27;Sunny and very warm;43;27;N;15;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;19;NNW;12;56%;26%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;15;8;An afternoon shower;17;9;NW;13;60%;74%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;18;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;10;76%;71%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ESE;21;72%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NE;9;94%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;Clouds rolling in;28;15;NW;16;26%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;3;SSW;5;52%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;10;71%;79%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;NW;10;62%;29%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;25;16;Low clouds may break;24;15;ENE;8;66%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;20;Showers around;28;21;SW;9;74%;82%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;27;22;Cool with heavy rain;25;22;ENE;15;84%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;11;73%;65%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with some sun;25;13;Sun and some clouds;25;14;SSW;7;56%;70%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;21;75%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouding up;19;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;SW;9;46%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;21;11;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;7;WSW;34;48%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;34;27;Clouds and sun, hot;36;28;SSW;19;57%;11%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;18;11;Periods of sun;20;11;WSW;11;64%;24%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;41;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;27;NNE;11;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;30;16;A shower in the a.m.;29;18;NNW;27;47%;94%;10

Tehran, Iran;Hot with sunshine;40;28;Mostly sunny and hot;41;27;SW;12;13%;10%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;34;25;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;WSW;16;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;NNW;8;42%;64%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;20;An afternoon shower;28;22;S;14;76%;93%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;25;17;A t-storm in spots;27;17;WNW;19;70%;42%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;SSE;6;61%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;35;22;Sunny and hot;37;24;SSW;13;25%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;30;12;Nice with sunshine;26;14;NNE;10;42%;12%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;A passing shower;22;14;SSE;7;63%;73%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;23;16;Showers and t-storms;21;15;WNW;18;75%;84%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, less humid;35;26;Hot with high clouds;35;26;WSW;10;54%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny intervals;20;8;Showers and t-storms;21;9;N;7;76%;71%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warmer;25;13;A shower or t-storm;23;12;WNW;6;58%;83%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;14;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;11;NNW;31;76%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;30;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;W;13;79%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;35;17;Mostly sunny;32;16;NNE;7;33%;17%;11

