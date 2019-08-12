Global Forecast-Celsius
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 12, 2019
_____
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;26;23;Partly sunny;27;23;SW;16;86%;55%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;40;32;Mostly sunny;41;34;NE;10;47%;1%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;22;Sunny and hot;40;23;W;26;37%;3%;10
Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;ENE;25;62%;47%;10
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;18;13;A thundershower;19;12;WSW;22;72%;71%;5
Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;25;15;A thick cloud cover;24;16;SSE;11;61%;66%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;34;22;Nice with sunshine;30;20;NW;18;27%;4%;9
Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, warm;32;17;Partly sunny;27;12;WSW;21;35%;7%;6
Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Sunny and cooler;20;6;SSE;21;46%;0%;5
Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;NNW;17;39%;0%;9
Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;16;11;A passing shower;15;11;WSW;26;74%;83%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;30;Mostly sunny and hot;48;30;NNW;11;16%;0%;10
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;24;A t-storm around;33;23;SW;9;61%;55%;6
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;W;20;68%;74%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;WNW;12;75%;72%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;S;16;53%;44%;8
Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;30;23;Cloudy and very warm;31;22;S;15;57%;38%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;38;23;Very hot;36;18;WNW;10;36%;12%;7
Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;25;16;A thundershower;23;12;W;17;58%;58%;5
Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;20;10;A stray shower;18;11;SE;14;71%;84%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;E;11;35%;0%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;32;18;Not as warm;25;16;NW;20;60%;68%;7
Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;22;12;A thundershower;18;10;W;15;66%;54%;5
Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and hot;35;17;SE;10;42%;1%;7
Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Partly sunny, cooler;26;17;NW;12;59%;74%;7
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;16;1;Cooler;10;1;E;11;57%;0%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;Sunlit and pleasant;29;19;NE;11;28%;1%;11
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;NNE;17;62%;33%;9
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;25;ENE;11;28%;0%;11
Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;16;11;N;12;73%;60%;4
Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;SE;7;65%;82%;11
Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;28;A t-storm around;37;28;SSW;13;60%;64%;6
Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Mostly cloudy;26;20;NNE;17;78%;34%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;26;Heavy showers;29;26;SW;19;82%;92%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;22;13;A thundershower;18;11;W;11;73%;72%;4
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;30;26;WNW;13;80%;35%;13
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;39;28;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;NNW;10;50%;49%;10
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;20;A morning t-storm;30;20;SSE;18;70%;55%;9
Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;ENE;11;76%;80%;6
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny;32;15;N;10;29%;29%;9
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;36;27;A couple of t-storms;32;27;SSE;22;78%;84%;3
Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSE;10;54%;1%;8
Dublin, Ireland;Heavy p.m. showers;16;8;Spotty showers;17;12;SSW;14;70%;88%;4
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and very warm;36;19;ENE;14;15%;4%;9
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Sun and some clouds;26;20;ENE;19;77%;2%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;Hot with some sun;37;29;SW;10;61%;25%;11
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;9;ENE;11;30%;0%;8
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;9;64%;55%;12
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;13;Spotty showers;20;12;WSW;17;78%;64%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;14;75%;58%;11
Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;WSW;12;77%;77%;8
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;18;52%;33%;12
Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;26;22;WNW;17;76%;66%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;35;26;A morning t-storm;34;26;NNE;12;73%;81%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;29;24;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;NE;22;54%;0%;8
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;E;14;60%;23%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;31;Mostly sunny;36;30;WSW;13;54%;12%;12
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Sunny and nice;25;8;N;14;29%;2%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;39;18;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;N;8;13%;4%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;11;73%;33%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;32;21;Afternoon t-storms;28;21;SE;10;83%;94%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;A thunderstorm;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;SE;17;67%;81%;7
Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;29;19;A heavy thunderstorm;33;19;N;15;52%;60%;6
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower in spots;33;27;ENE;22;58%;54%;12
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;21;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;SW;13;55%;42%;4
Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;31;26;Thunderstorms;31;26;SSE;17;85%;85%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sunny intervals;33;25;A morning shower;34;25;E;10;67%;80%;8
La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;16;-1;A shower in places;14;-1;E;12;43%;60%;8
Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;13;81%;73%;6
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;16;14;Turning sunny;16;14;SSE;7;78%;0%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;26;16;Lots of sun, nice;28;16;N;16;50%;0%;9
London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;18;11;Partly sunny;20;12;WSW;16;57%;30%;6
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;30;19;S;8;48%;0%;9
Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;26;21;Periods of sun;25;20;SW;11;75%;15%;9
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Partly sunny;31;17;NW;9;32%;0%;9
Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;30;28;Showers around;32;29;SW;16;73%;97%;5
Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;34;26;NE;6;58%;7%;9
Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;Showers;31;27;WSW;22;77%;97%;10
Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;12;8;A shower or two;13;7;NNW;9;77%;68%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;N;9;52%;80%;14
Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;S;11;77%;77%;7
Minsk, Belarus;More sun than clouds;25;17;Morning rain;22;13;WNW;16;88%;77%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;19;75%;75%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;14;5;Cooler;8;3;SSE;21;58%;55%;4
Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;3;53%;5%;7
Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;23;13;Increasing clouds;24;16;WSW;13;64%;85%;5
Mumbai, India;Showers;30;27;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;14;85%;87%;7
Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;24;10;Clouds and sun, nice;25;11;NE;11;60%;44%;8
New York, United States;Sunshine, seasonable;29;22;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;21;NNE;15;74%;87%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;W;18;35%;0%;10
Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;ENE;17;55%;0%;5
Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;36;28;A passing shower;36;28;E;22;48%;65%;7
Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Cool with rain;16;10;W;9;89%;87%;3
Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;27;14;Decreasing clouds;26;12;NE;11;57%;4%;7
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Nice with sunshine;28;25;SE;19;74%;47%;8
Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;11;82%;84%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;ENE;7;76%;82%;9
Paris, France;Thundershowers;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;WNW;12;51%;30%;6
Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Brief a.m. showers;19;11;SW;15;68%;88%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;15;68%;71%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A touch of a.m. rain;28;22;Rain and drizzle;28;22;SSE;26;82%;78%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;55%;47%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and a t-storm;19;15;Sun and clouds, nice;23;13;WNW;13;58%;44%;6
Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, humid;32;24;Showers around;33;25;SE;15;70%;86%;9
Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warmer;25;12;Rather cloudy;24;12;S;14;40%;44%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;SW;12;60%;0%;10
Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;ESE;14;66%;63%;6
Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasingly windy;11;9;Mostly cloudy;13;8;NNE;24;60%;27%;1
Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;26;15;Spotty showers;22;13;WSW;7;76%;64%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Rain and drizzle;29;19;SSW;18;61%;83%;5
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;39;28;Sunny and seasonable;44;29;NW;21;8%;0%;12
Rome, Italy;Sunny and very hot;37;20;Partly sunny, warm;35;20;WSW;11;40%;7%;8
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable clouds;21;16;Cloudy;22;14;W;11;77%;31%;2
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;23;14;SW;14;63%;0%;8
San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;26;19;ENE;12;70%;80%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;26;A morning shower;31;26;ESE;17;70%;46%;12
San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;26;19;Partly sunny;26;18;N;8;86%;34%;12
Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;25;15;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;WNW;10;49%;80%;13
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;3;Warmer;24;10;E;4;35%;0%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Thundershower;32;24;E;10;74%;75%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny;28;12;NNW;11;55%;0%;9
Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NE;9;62%;11%;7
Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Mostly sunny;35;25;W;9;63%;28%;9
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;ESE;15;66%;31%;11
Singapore, Singapore;Warm with clearing;33;28;Clouds and sun;33;26;SE;14;67%;33%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sun;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;SSE;16;39%;0%;8
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;18;69%;69%;13
Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;22;13;Spotty showers;21;12;WSW;16;58%;76%;4
Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Plenty of sun;18;7;W;15;51%;3%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;WSW;14;65%;67%;11
Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;Thundershowers;21;12;SW;14;81%;63%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and nice;33;19;N;12;32%;3%;8
Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;30;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;ENE;16;43%;12%;6
Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;36;25;Sunshine, pleasant;33;23;S;10;27%;16%;10
Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;33;23;Plenty of sun;33;24;NNE;12;43%;0%;11
Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;S;8;35%;2%;8
Tokyo, Japan;Morning showers;32;26;Spotty showers;33;27;E;12;70%;84%;5
Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;NNE;13;75%;28%;8
Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;WNW;10;61%;0%;10
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;37;24;Abundant sunshine;35;24;WNW;20;45%;2%;9
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;19;6;A p.m. t-shower;19;6;NW;12;69%;61%;7
Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;SE;7;58%;14%;6
Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;29;17;Not as warm;24;16;WNW;12;60%;67%;5
Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;A thunderstorm;29;24;WNW;9;74%;73%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;26;15;Rain in the morning;22;12;SSW;10;88%;84%;1
Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;Not as warm;24;15;SSW;15;66%;44%;6
Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;7;Sunshine and windy;13;7;WNW;32;66%;59%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;28;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;12;77%;86%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;33;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;NE;8;34%;2%;9
_____
