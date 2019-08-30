Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 30, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;Afternoon showers;28;24;WSW;14;89%;88%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;42;30;Sunny and very warm;42;29;WNW;13;40%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;22;Sunny and very warm;37;21;W;21;36%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;ENE;13;61%;19%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;W;14;60%;41%;4

Anchorage, United States;High clouds;20;9;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;ESE;14;67%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;33;15;Sunny and nice;31;17;WNW;10;21%;29%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy and cooler;17;8;Mainly cloudy;13;5;W;25;46%;39%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;35;16;A morning t-storm;21;12;S;19;77%;81%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;NNW;20;41%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;15;10;Mostly sunny;15;7;WSW;20;65%;1%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and hot;48;29;Sunshine and hot;46;27;NW;17;19%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, low humidity;34;22;Cloudy;35;23;SW;8;52%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;W;21;69%;57%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;13;76%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;SW;12;60%;8%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Partly sunny;32;18;SSW;9;34%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;SSE;8;43%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;32;21;SSE;10;54%;64%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;20;7;Showers and t-storms;20;9;ESE;11;68%;71%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;31;17;Turning out cloudy;32;17;NE;10;35%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;30;19;A t-storm in spots;31;19;SE;10;53%;43%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;WNW;10;54%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and some clouds;31;15;Sunshine and warm;30;13;ESE;10;41%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, warm;34;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;E;9;47%;10%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;16;7;Partly sunny;17;8;N;9;55%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;20;Mostly cloudy;30;21;NE;12;34%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;WSW;10;61%;5%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;37;23;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;N;9;37%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;15;9;Partly sunny;15;10;NNW;13;59%;29%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;S;6;63%;66%;12

Chennai, India;A little p.m. rain;37;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;SW;16;68%;72%;4

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;23;17;Afternoon rain;23;18;E;13;58%;90%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;30;26;A t-storm or two;29;26;SSW;19;82%;82%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;SE;13;75%;62%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;28;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;SSW;13;85%;81%;5

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;36;25;Partial sunshine;35;24;ESE;10;57%;37%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;30;21;Some sun, a shower;30;21;ESE;14;72%;51%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;35;28;Showers and t-storms;34;28;SSE;6;77%;83%;5

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;15;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;SSE;10;37%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A t-storm in spots;35;28;S;7;69%;57%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;35;19;High clouds;30;19;S;9;48%;1%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;19;11;A morning shower;17;8;W;23;71%;58%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;NE;10;22%;2%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;Humid with some sun;27;22;ENE;16;78%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SE;9;86%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Sun and clouds;30;14;N;7;29%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;9;75%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;WSW;16;73%;7%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SW;14;80%;69%;9

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;30;27;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;ENE;12;79%;83%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;Partial sunshine;32;25;ENE;17;58%;57%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;W;15;75%;73%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;Clouds and sun;35;26;NW;10;68%;56%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;NE;17;54%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;E;14;57%;24%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;36;30;Sunny and pleasant;35;30;N;16;61%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;Lots of sun, nice;22;5;SSW;13;15%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;37;16;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;N;8;18%;8%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;NW;9;71%;57%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;30;21;A shower or t-storm;29;21;S;10;79%;85%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;39;27;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;S;12;35%;12%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;NE;8;50%;36%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NE;20;59%;60%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Partly sunny;30;21;W;12;59%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;35;26;Some sun, a shower;34;26;S;9;68%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;High clouds;33;23;ESE;9;66%;30%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;17;-3;Mild with sunshine;16;-1;ENE;12;32%;8%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;29;24;A t-storm or two;28;24;WSW;12;80%;82%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;14;79%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;N;12;64%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;24;14;An afternoon shower;22;11;NW;19;64%;55%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;31;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;SSE;9;55%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;SW;11;77%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;35;19;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;S;6;41%;6%;7

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;30;28;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;SSW;13;66%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;24;Some sun, pleasant;34;25;NNW;8;63%;36%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;N;14;83%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;N;21;56%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;25;11;NNE;9;41%;63%;13

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;25;E;14;72%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a t-storm;27;15;Periods of sun;25;12;NE;10;71%;30%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;S;16;76%;73%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Overcast;14;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;NE;9;73%;25%;5

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;NW;6;56%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Clouds and sun;24;12;NNW;7;65%;17%;3

Mumbai, India;Showery;30;26;Showery;31;26;SW;15;78%;80%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;14;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NNE;8;68%;67%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;SE;15;45%;4%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;23;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;W;12;38%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;29;12;Becoming cloudy;23;8;SSE;18;52%;27%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Heavy thunderstorms;28;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;22;WSW;13;66%;80%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;18;14;Rain and drizzle;18;14;ENE;16;80%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;N;14;57%;4%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;27;24;Mostly cloudy;27;24;SE;28;74%;44%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;9;81%;77%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;E;10;68%;61%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;NNW;11;43%;42%;5

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;18;12;Clouds and sun;18;12;N;18;54%;10%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;16;70%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers, not as warm;25;21;Pleasant and warmer;30;21;SSE;27;70%;10%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;7;55%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;SSE;9;51%;23%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;26;15;Nice with sunshine;27;16;SSW;9;62%;2%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;25;11;A shower in the a.m.;24;12;ESE;15;37%;66%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;33;20;More sun than clouds;27;19;WSW;13;71%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;SE;15;69%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;11;6;Mainly cloudy;11;7;NNW;23;57%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;23;15;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;ESE;5;65%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;27;19;Sunny;30;21;N;9;56%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;41;27;Sunny and hot;44;27;S;9;6%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;20;A thunderstorm;32;20;NNE;8;58%;80%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;25;16;More clouds than sun;22;13;W;15;72%;12%;2

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;22;15;Some sun;22;16;WSW;14;71%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ENE;10;72%;76%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ESE;11;73%;69%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;WNW;6;84%;82%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Nice with some sun;28;15;E;12;31%;33%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;6;Partly sunny;21;5;SSW;6;33%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;8;73%;80%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;14;Partly sunny;27;14;NNW;10;66%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;25;17;A passing shower;23;17;W;8;68%;66%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;WNW;7;62%;2%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warmer;30;23;Rain and drizzle;30;21;E;14;53%;93%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A downpour;32;26;Decreasing clouds;32;27;SE;16;62%;43%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;31;14;Lots of sun, warm;29;12;SSE;12;45%;2%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;31;25;ENE;11;73%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;22;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;S;12;61%;27%;3

Sydney, Australia;Windy with rain;16;12;Spotty showers;17;10;WSW;19;78%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SE;23;65%;45%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;More clouds than sun;21;13;Periods of sun, nice;22;12;SSW;12;74%;6%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;NNW;13;33%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;23;16;A couple of showers;23;15;SE;13;80%;72%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunshine and nice;34;21;SSW;11;19%;4%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;ENE;12;57%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Very hot;36;21;SE;7;41%;6%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Heavy showers;28;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;14;65%;71%;8

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and breezy;23;13;Mostly sunny;21;15;N;9;60%;8%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;32;23;Mainly cloudy;31;24;ENE;15;64%;11%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;30;23;Clouds, a t-storm;28;22;SSW;6;70%;79%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;ENE;10;40%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;23;15;A shower or two;23;15;E;7;61%;80%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;A t-storm in spots;32;18;SE;9;60%;42%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Periods of rain;31;24;Thunderstorms;27;24;E;12;89%;82%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warm with some sun;25;12;Partly sunny;25;13;E;5;66%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;ESE;12;48%;28%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;8;Mostly sunny;14;8;N;5;66%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;31;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;SSW;10;88%;88%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;31;17;A morning t-storm;28;16;NE;7;52%;62%;7

