Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SW;12;84%;66%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;40;31;Some sun;40;31;NW;10;48%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, low humidity;34;19;Mostly sunny;35;19;W;14;36%;27%;7

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;ENE;20;41%;4%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partial sunshine;20;11;S;7;65%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;A few showers;17;10;Clouds and sunshine;17;10;ESE;7;79%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;W;17;29%;7%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;18;7;Clouds and sun;21;8;WSW;9;61%;23%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;25;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;ESE;6;62%;9%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;28;23;Sunny and breezy;29;22;N;27;30%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;16;11;Mostly cloudy;17;9;WNW;19;68%;35%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;40;23;Sunny and very warm;41;24;NE;7;19%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;22;Turning cloudy;34;23;S;7;56%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;28;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;W;13;60%;64%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;25;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;S;10;74%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;26;19;A shower or t-storm;26;19;ENE;25;63%;80%;3

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;WSW;9;45%;2%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;27;14;Partly sunny;27;12;NNE;10;56%;12%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny;19;9;SSW;9;51%;2%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clearing;19;10;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SE;16;72%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Mostly sunny;33;16;E;18;26%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;NE;16;57%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;21;10;Partly sunny;22;11;E;8;62%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;29;10;Mostly sunny;29;14;ENE;8;41%;13%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with sunshine;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;ESE;8;56%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;NNE;14;69%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;30;21;A t-storm in spots;31;21;ENE;11;38%;64%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;27;19;Lots of sun, humid;29;21;SE;9;69%;44%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;33;24;NW;10;39%;3%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;18;11;NNW;13;54%;24%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;7;68%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;26;Hazy sun;35;27;SSW;11;69%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;20;SSW;11;59%;30%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;25;Rainy times;30;26;S;14;79%;86%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;16;11;WSW;14;57%;35%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;31;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;ESE;8;85%;63%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;ESE;9;47%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SE;15;72%;56%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;16;69%;65%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;SW;9;19%;4%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;29;26;Showers around;33;26;SSW;13;79%;83%;10

Dili, East Timor;Sunny;35;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;SSE;10;60%;2%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;16;8;Sun and some clouds;20;13;WSW;17;62%;27%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;31;14;Nice with sunshine;30;14;NE;10;20%;6%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;24;21;Showers and t-storms;25;21;NE;15;88%;71%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;Decreasing clouds;34;26;S;5;63%;17%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;Sunny;31;14;E;11;20%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSW;8;76%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;15;8;A shower or two;14;6;W;24;65%;87%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;11;85%;84%;4

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;8;77%;76%;10

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;32;25;A shower or two;32;25;ENE;15;58%;82%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;W;13;71%;64%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;25;A strong t-storm;35;25;NE;11;66%;64%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;19;NE;20;49%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;34;21;Decreasing clouds;32;22;NE;12;52%;27%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;37;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;N;13;56%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;10;NNE;11;14%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;13;Sunny and very warm;34;13;NW;8;12%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;33;29;Mostly cloudy;35;28;WSW;21;63%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;25;20;Couple of t-storms;27;21;S;7;83%;94%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;Clouds and sun;39;28;SSW;16;31%;22%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun, some clouds;27;15;Not as warm;21;8;NW;17;47%;28%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;N;22;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;34;23;Mostly cloudy;32;22;WSW;12;58%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A morning t-storm;32;26;Hazy with a t-storm;32;27;S;10;80%;64%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Showers around;33;24;WNW;6;71%;74%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A snow shower;11;1;Some sun, a shower;13;2;NE;9;67%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;10;79%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;15;Some sun;17;15;SSE;12;79%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;32;18;A thunderstorm;30;19;NNE;11;52%;64%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;21;11;SW;6;61%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;SSE;9;39%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;SW;11;69%;10%;11

Madrid, Spain;Couple of t-storms;23;16;Showers and t-storms;23;18;E;8;74%;83%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;Some brightening;32;28;SE;7;67%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;Sun, some clouds;36;26;NW;9;50%;19%;12

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;10;75%;78%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;20;10;Sunny;20;14;NNE;9;57%;60%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NNE;12;51%;80%;12

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;32;27;Thunderstorms;32;27;SW;14;77%;84%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;21;8;A stray shower;17;6;WNW;17;57%;45%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Periods of sun;29;25;S;16;73%;55%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;19;13;NNE;12;71%;2%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;22;13;WSW;15;78%;58%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;23;12;Clearing and cooler;16;8;WNW;20;55%;32%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers;29;26;Cloudy with showers;29;26;WSW;15;83%;91%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;NE;11;47%;8%;14

New York, United States;Not as warm;21;17;Areas of low clouds;23;19;SSW;17;65%;68%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;W;10;53%;58%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;9;0;Partly sunny, milder;13;8;SSW;13;74%;72%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Heavy a.m. showers;26;21;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;22;ESE;10;53%;17%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;14;9;SSW;11;61%;74%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;21;13;A morning shower;22;10;W;27;77%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;30;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;E;24;75%;27%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NNW;11;81%;84%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;11;66%;18%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;25;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;NE;9;49%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;14;Rather cloudy;24;12;S;12;75%;25%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;SSW;9;81%;81%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;23;Clouds and sun;30;22;SE;31;67%;41%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;8;55%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;22;11;Partly sunny;19;8;ENE;8;52%;2%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;A little a.m. rain;25;16;SSW;8;83%;68%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer with some sun;24;12;Cloudy;24;13;E;14;38%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;SW;12;64%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;28;24;A shower or two;28;23;SE;17;70%;57%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with clearing;10;7;Windy with rain;9;3;WNW;36;81%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;17;10;A shower or two;16;9;W;20;66%;66%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;25;21;A morning shower;25;21;ESE;13;77%;60%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;42;26;SE;11;11%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;15;Partly sunny;31;16;NW;9;52%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;16;9;A morning shower;15;6;WNW;22;62%;52%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;14;Sunshine and cooler;23;14;WSW;15;62%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Showers and t-storms;25;18;E;8;82%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray shower;32;27;E;14;73%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NE;7;90%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Showers around;25;15;E;13;40%;69%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;23;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;SW;9;48%;36%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;N;9;72%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Turning cloudy, hot;33;16;A shower or t-storm;31;16;ESE;8;50%;66%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Mostly cloudy;20;15;S;11;72%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;29;19;Clouds and sunshine;26;20;NW;6;72%;36%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;31;25;More sun than clouds;31;25;SW;13;63%;19%;8

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ESE;12;76%;48%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;27;10;Mostly sunny;28;12;W;10;43%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower in spots;32;27;E;18;77%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;17;8;Periods of sun;16;10;WSW;13;49%;66%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;20;12;Mostly sunny;19;9;NW;17;57%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;33;25;A few showers;33;25;ENE;13;62%;77%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;15;9;A shower or two;14;7;WNW;28;61%;87%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;29;16;Increasing clouds;29;16;E;11;24%;27%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;23;12;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;ENE;12;53%;31%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and beautiful;29;18;Sunlit and pleasant;28;18;S;10;29%;3%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NNW;16;49%;29%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunny and very warm;34;17;SE;8;36%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;24;20;Nice with some sun;28;20;E;12;60%;15%;6

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;17;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;W;23;73%;7%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;ENE;12;61%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Thickening clouds;31;21;SE;11;57%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;14;1;Becoming cloudy;15;-1;NW;13;43%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;18;13;Rain;17;14;ESE;10;77%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;26;16;Some sun;22;10;NE;9;51%;6%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SW;6;67%;81%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;20;8;A shower in places;17;7;W;18;55%;56%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;23;8;Partial sunshine;18;8;W;20;57%;6%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;14;10;Periods of rain;14;10;N;19;89%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;W;9;76%;92%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Mostly sunny;24;12;NE;5;41%;13%;6

_____

