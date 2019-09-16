Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 16, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;SW;18;83%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;41;29;Partly sunny, warm;41;29;NE;14;47%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;W;20;43%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;SW;11;80%;9%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;16;11;Spotty showers;17;10;NNW;23;65%;63%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;15;8;Sun and some clouds;15;9;ENE;6;76%;87%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and delightful;32;18;Sunny and hot;36;22;ESE;19;16%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;Cloudy;21;13;S;21;42%;20%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;38;19;Partly sunny, cooler;26;18;S;14;68%;67%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;SE;11;42%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;16;12;A shower or two;18;10;S;21;69%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;42;26;Sunshine and warm;43;27;NNW;13;19%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;33;23;Turning out cloudy;34;22;S;6;62%;41%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;W;14;72%;69%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;9;75%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;26;19;WSW;8;68%;28%;5

Beijing, China;Sunlit and pleasant;27;16;Nice with some sun;28;16;N;10;54%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;30;14;Warm with some sun;30;14;NE;6;52%;62%;5

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;17;9;Spotty showers;15;7;WNW;24;69%;61%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;8;Mostly cloudy;19;10;E;10;62%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;33;15;Warm with some sun;33;16;NE;13;27%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny;20;10;NW;16;72%;64%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a shower;20;11;Clouds and sun;18;7;NNE;12;62%;9%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;29;11;Sunshine and warm;30;13;ENE;7;45%;8%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer;28;17;Partly sunny;24;10;NW;14;57%;63%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;W;12;42%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;30;21;Increasing clouds;30;20;ENE;11;31%;30%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Sunny and delightful;27;17;NNE;21;62%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;34;23;Sunny;35;22;N;13;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and warm;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;S;15;71%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;Some sun, a t-storm;28;20;S;7;62%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;10;76%;85%;8

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;24;18;Fog in the morning;24;18;SE;13;72%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;28;26;Morning showers;30;26;SSW;16;79%;92%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;14;8;Spotty showers;12;8;NW;22;61%;62%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;31;27;Sun and clouds;31;27;SW;16;84%;12%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;SE;10;53%;9%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;SE;17;67%;42%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;27;SE;11;64%;45%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;15;Partly sunny, breezy;30;12;NW;24;29%;12%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A few showers;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;9;68%;55%;8

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;36;21;Not as warm;29;21;S;10;62%;4%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Partly sunny;15;7;SSW;9;73%;18%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;NE;9;20%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;24;20;A t-storm in spots;25;20;E;14;86%;42%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;34;26;An afternoon shower;34;25;ENE;6;66%;74%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;Plenty of sunshine;30;12;E;13;24%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;N;13;66%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;12;4;Spotty showers;12;5;N;13;71%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;16;84%;86%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;E;11;71%;57%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;Periods of sun;33;26;ENE;19;55%;37%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;31;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;WNW;12;78%;64%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;34;23;NE;11;50%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;S;11;68%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;22;Increasing clouds;34;24;E;13;59%;9%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;37;29;Warm with some sun;37;28;NNW;12;51%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Mostly sunny, warm;30;13;NNW;8;32%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;9;Sunny and very warm;33;11;S;7;10%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;33;28;Partly sunny;34;27;SW;20;61%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;29;20;Couple of t-storms;24;19;ESE;8;91%;87%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;40;26;Mostly sunny;39;27;S;13;25%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;23;10;A passing shower;19;8;WSW;17;43%;82%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;10;67%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;22;SW;10;61%;72%;5

Kolkata, India;Cloudy with showers;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SSE;11;69%;49%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;7;68%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-1;Mild with some sun;15;1;ENE;10;46%;4%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;30;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;WSW;9;81%;82%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Clouds and sun;18;15;SSE;14;76%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Periods of sun, nice;25;16;NW;11;70%;10%;6

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;19;10;Partly sunny;18;8;ENE;13;56%;15%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sun and some clouds;28;18;Partly sunny;29;17;S;9;54%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;25;21;Partly sunny;27;22;WNW;12;77%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm, warmer;26;16;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;WSW;7;61%;12%;5

Male, Maldives;A passing shower;31;28;A t-storm around;32;27;W;9;66%;64%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;7;72%;52%;4

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;Cloudy with t-storms;29;24;SSW;17;83%;91%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;11;4;Mostly sunny;14;5;SSE;13;52%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;WNW;10;54%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;Thundershower;34;26;N;12;63%;60%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;16;7;Spotty showers;14;5;SW;20;60%;84%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;29;24;Turning cloudy;29;25;SSW;18;68%;57%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;16;8;Plenty of sun;18;11;WNW;16;61%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;N;2;59%;6%;4

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;15;9;Showers around;12;7;WSW;22;71%;80%;1

Mumbai, India;Showers around;30;27;Spotty showers;30;27;WNW;13;82%;87%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Sun and clouds;27;12;E;14;46%;3%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;25;15;Mostly sunny;23;14;ESE;11;47%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;19;Plenty of sun;33;20;W;12;45%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Mostly sunny, warm;22;12;SSW;18;67%;33%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;30;24;More sun than clouds;31;22;N;15;56%;30%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;15;4;A stray shower;13;4;WNW;11;46%;48%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;SSW;9;63%;13%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;An afternoon shower;29;25;SE;20;76%;73%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNW;9;80%;70%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid with some sun;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;E;10;73%;70%;7

Paris, France;Warm with some sun;27;15;Partly sunny;22;10;NE;12;51%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;26;13;Some sun, pleasant;22;13;WSW;14;75%;27%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;31;25;Thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;14;80%;74%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;30;23;A t-storm or two;30;24;SSE;26;76%;89%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;8;61%;74%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Partly sunny;17;7;NW;14;62%;14%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and warm;32;13;Not as warm;25;13;WNW;8;68%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;23;11;Becoming cloudy;23;12;NE;15;41%;65%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;SW;11;70%;2%;7

Recife, Brazil;Some sunshine;28;24;A little a.m. rain;27;24;SE;18;75%;88%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Rather cloudy;10;6;E;9;66%;58%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;17;9;Spotty showers;15;7;NNE;13;67%;86%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;Sunny and hot;33;21;WSW;11;55%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;41;27;Partly sunny, warm;42;26;NNE;9;7%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;30;14;Sunny and nice;29;17;W;9;53%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of rain;13;7;Mostly cloudy;12;5;NNE;12;73%;56%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;21;14;Mostly sunny;22;16;W;18;63%;10%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;11;79%;81%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SE;15;72%;55%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;23;18;NW;8;100%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;28;13;Nice with some sun;26;13;NE;16;28%;4%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;19;7;SW;8;50%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;10;77%;88%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;30;15;A t-storm in spots;29;14;NNW;8;54%;43%;5

Seattle, United States;Shower/thunderstorm;19;14;Periods of rain;18;13;S;12;81%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;WNW;7;54%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;29;24;Nice with some sun;29;24;NNE;15;59%;33%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;32;27;An afternoon shower;34;27;ESE;14;68%;66%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;28;10;Mostly sunny, warm;30;12;SSW;8;38%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;31;26;A shower in spots;32;26;ESE;25;72%;76%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;13;5;Spotty showers;13;6;NNW;12;65%;71%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;11;Periods of rain;14;13;SSE;26;78%;95%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;29;24;Spotty showers;29;24;E;12;76%;83%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Rainy times;14;7;Spotty showers;12;7;N;11;67%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;27;13;Sunny and nice;28;16;NE;8;24%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;23;15;A t-storm around;28;14;NW;18;56%;73%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;SSW;10;15%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunny and delightful;31;22;NNE;12;46%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Plenty of sun;32;17;ESE;7;49%;2%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Morning downpours;27;23;Humid with some sun;30;21;NE;14;63%;31%;4

Toronto, Canada;Turning sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;ENE;10;68%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;20;Sunny and nice;30;21;ESE;6;50%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;34;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;SSE;10;57%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;18;-1;Sunny;13;0;E;12;54%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;18;12;Periods of rain;14;11;ESE;13;78%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;26;16;Not as warm;21;9;NNW;14;60%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;E;7;65%;61%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;16;8;Occasional rain;14;5;WSW;18;66%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;18;8;Spotty showers;16;6;W;25;61%;85%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;15;13;An afternoon shower;15;7;S;22;69%;77%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SSE;10;74%;55%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with sunshine;29;15;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;N;4;36%;7%;6

