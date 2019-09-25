Global Forecast-Celsius

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;WSW;18;84%;60%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;39;29;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;NE;15;43%;6%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, pleasant;32;17;Sunny, pleasant;31;18;W;18;47%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Sunny, nice;26;18;E;13;69%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;17;14;Periods of rain;19;13;SW;24;91%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Afternoon rain;11;2;Mostly sunny;10;0;N;10;70%;43%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, very warm;33;17;Sunny, very warm;34;20;WNW;12;23%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;12;-2;Mostly sunny;12;1;ESE;10;51%;62%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;SE;12;35%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Sunshine, pleasant;27;19;SSW;11;69%;3%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;15;10;Partly sunny, windy;13;11;WSW;34;63%;72%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, very warm;41;23;Sunny, hot;43;23;WNW;13;18%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy thunderstorms;31;23;Couple of t-storms;32;22;SE;8;79%;81%;3

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;SSW;12;83%;87%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;25;ENE;9;63%;67%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, less humid;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;WSW;11;67%;15%;5

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;31;15;Sunny, very warm;30;15;SSW;8;47%;2%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy, warmer;23;15;Showers and t-storms;18;12;WSW;10;91%;63%;3

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;17;11;Clouds and sun;21;14;S;9;69%;74%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;18;8;Occasional a.m. rain;19;8;ESE;12;67%;68%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;32;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;WSW;12;41%;31%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;W;14;63%;39%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;17;14;Rain tapering off;19;12;SW;18;83%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy, a shower;21;14;Thunderstorms;22;14;W;9;74%;73%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;21;13;Sun and some clouds;21;11;WNW;12;70%;34%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, nice and warm;27;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;12;E;12;57%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;21;A morning shower;30;19;SSE;12;34%;74%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NNE;17;61%;90%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Sunny, hot;36;23;NE;10;28%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, warmer;27;14;Sunny, very warm;31;16;SSE;11;27%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSE;6;62%;62%;10

Chennai, India;Morning t-storms;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;S;22;75%;61%;5

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Mostly sunny;22;16;S;14;48%;27%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;S;9;81%;67%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;16;10;Spotty showers;16;12;SE;14;79%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;27;SW;10;83%;37%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunshine, very warm;36;25;Sunshine, very warm;35;24;S;11;59%;19%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;29;23;Spotty a.m. showers;29;23;SSE;27;73%;72%;8

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;E;17;69%;55%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;9;Partly sunny, warm;32;10;SW;10;33%;23%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, showers;30;24;A shower;29;25;NW;7;86%;67%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;22;Sunny, pleasant;31;21;S;11;62%;3%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;18;11;Spotty showers;16;10;SSW;24;79%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, hot;35;18;Sunny, hot;35;18;NNE;8;20%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;NE;9;72%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;33;22;Partly sunny;33;22;NNE;9;50%;24%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;20;5;Sunny, cool;19;5;SE;14;46%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;E;13;67%;9%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Sun and some clouds;11;4;NW;9;78%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;24;A t-storm or two;34;25;NNW;9;73%;71%;11

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;E;10;61%;29%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower or two;29;24;SE;9;68%;75%;3

Hyderabad, India;Couple of t-storms;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SE;13;82%;66%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;33;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;21;NE;10;69%;60%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;21;15;Partly sunny;25;17;ESE;9;71%;29%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;ENE;13;59%;42%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, very warm;37;29;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;N;15;50%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;20;3;Mostly sunny;22;6;NNW;10;21%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, hot;34;16;Sunny, hot;33;15;NNE;8;35%;2%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;36;27;A t-storm around;37;27;SE;15;50%;55%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SSE;8;86%;92%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, very warm;41;29;Mostly sunny;40;28;SSW;14;27%;8%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;17;10;Occasional rain;13;10;S;17;79%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SE;9;72%;82%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;WSW;12;64%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;28;25;Couple of t-storms;29;24;ESE;10;89%;72%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNW;7;83%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;ENE;14;50%;31%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;31;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;WSW;11;80%;65%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;13;80%;16%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;N;14;66%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;19;14;Spotty a.m. showers;19;13;SW;24;76%;78%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;20;Low clouds breaking;27;19;S;10;60%;7%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;22;Mostly cloudy;27;22;W;11;75%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;WSW;7;53%;7%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Some sun;31;26;SSE;10;69%;73%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Some sun, nice;33;25;S;6;66%;58%;13

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;8;69%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;More clouds than sun;16;7;Mostly sunny;20;12;N;11;60%;7%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;NNE;11;53%;80%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;30;25;Sun and clouds;31;25;ENE;13;57%;25%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Thickening clouds;11;3;Partly sunny;15;3;ENE;12;71%;42%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;SSW;19;75%;69%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;Partly sunny;19;11;ESE;11;70%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;20;16;Rain;18;10;W;7;75%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, chilly;8;1;Mostly cloudy;11;3;W;10;64%;29%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Showers and t-storms;31;27;SSE;9;85%;87%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;Couple of t-storms;23;15;SE;14;77%;83%;6

New York, United States;Sunny, pleasant;26;17;Partly sunny;28;16;NW;12;59%;28%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;WNW;9;60%;9%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;12;3;Mostly sunny;9;-1;W;16;53%;4%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;21;ENE;12;55%;30%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;11;7;Mostly cloudy;13;7;NE;7;70%;34%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;22;14;Spotty showers;19;7;WSW;15;75%;61%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;29;26;E;21;78%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;18;79%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;9;69%;55%;12

Paris, France;A shower or two;18;16;Spotty showers;21;15;SW;18;61%;88%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;22;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;SSE;14;57%;5%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;25;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;NE;10;69%;75%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;25;80%;67%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SE;6;62%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;19;11;Sunny intervals;19;15;WSW;11;61%;74%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, warm;29;13;Partly sunny;28;15;NNE;5;61%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;22;12;A brief p.m. shower;23;12;NW;14;47%;57%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;E;12;59%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, beautiful;29;23;A passing shower;28;23;ESE;15;70%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;15;11;Partly sunny;14;10;NNW;10;81%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;12;3;Partly sunny;14;2;ESE;5;65%;6%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;23;19;Showers and t-storms;21;19;NE;10;88%;75%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;40;25;Sunny, very warm;41;26;ESE;12;13%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NNW;8;64%;9%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;8;1;Cloudy;10;6;NW;10;76%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Sunshine, cooler;24;16;SW;18;64%;27%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;24;16;Thunderstorms;25;17;SSW;8;83%;88%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;26;A shower in spots;33;26;SSE;6;69%;70%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;18;NW;6;98%;88%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NNE;15;30%;8%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun, nice;27;10;Mostly cloudy;25;10;SW;7;42%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;16;75%;60%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;NNW;12;65%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;19;14;Spotty showers;18;11;NW;9;70%;76%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;28;16;Mostly cloudy;27;17;ESE;7;63%;4%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;W;15;55%;4%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;29;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;N;4;76%;55%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;21;12;Thunderstorms;22;10;W;9;75%;73%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;33;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;8;73%;78%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;14;4;Sun and some clouds;14;6;SE;9;76%;4%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;13;A shower or two;20;14;WNW;18;66%;66%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sunshine;28;23;A shower or t-storm;29;24;E;17;70%;73%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Occasional rain;13;3;Partly sunny;13;5;W;9;80%;31%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;29;16;Plenty of sun;31;18;ENE;8;34%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, pleasant;26;14;Partly sunny;27;14;NNW;12;51%;43%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny, very warm;35;21;Plenty of sun, hot;35;22;NNW;13;8%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, nice;31;21;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;NE;12;60%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Thunderstorms;26;17;E;6;71%;67%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;ESE;11;53%;8%;4

Toronto, Canada;Windy this afternoon;24;16;A shower in the a.m.;21;11;WNW;23;67%;55%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Sunny, pleasant;30;22;ENE;13;62%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;31;20;Some sun, a shower;29;20;W;17;58%;41%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;23;6;Partly sunny, warm;26;7;SSE;12;25%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;16;12;Partly sunny;17;9;W;9;71%;36%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;20;13;Periods of sun, nice;21;14;W;14;53%;40%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;33;21;Some sun, very warm;33;20;ENE;7;53%;33%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;10;3;Partly sunny;16;3;ENE;9;76%;20%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;17;11;Spotty showers;16;9;WSW;5;89%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;7;Brilliant sunshine;15;10;WNW;28;54%;33%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty p.m. showers;34;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;25;N;8;72%;44%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Partly sunny;29;13;NE;6;27%;6%;5

_____

