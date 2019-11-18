Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 18, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;12;78%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;31;22;Sunny and delightful;31;23;NE;11;52%;30%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;W;8;23%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and a t-storm;18;9;Partly sunny;14;7;S;16;57%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;9;5;A passing shower;8;0;SSW;14;83%;59%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;0;-4;A bit of snow;4;2;E;12;75%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;12;2;Partly sunny;12;4;NW;6;51%;33%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;-2;-11;A little a.m. snow;-8;-28;NNE;18;79%;71%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;37;23;Unseasonably hot;38;23;ESE;14;31%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;14;A shower or t-storm;21;16;ESE;8;83%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;16;11;Partly sunny;18;12;W;15;58%;27%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Sunny and nice;22;7;NW;17;34%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;8;75%;70%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;ENE;10;67%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;12;51%;4%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;13;5;NNW;14;59%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Winds subsiding;4;-4;Plenty of sunshine;8;-6;SSE;10;16%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;19;8;Rather cloudy, mild;17;11;ESE;13;72%;55%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;12;4;Partly sunny;9;2;E;15;69%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;20;11;Occasional rain;18;9;NNE;8;79%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;A couple of t-storms;26;19;ESE;12;81%;77%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;13;4;Variable cloudiness;12;7;E;15;81%;19%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;7;2;Mostly cloudy;7;0;S;8;76%;12%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;11;ENE;5;84%;13%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;13;4;Mostly cloudy;13;7;ENE;9;85%;10%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;22;NNE;12;68%;41%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;27;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;ESE;9;50%;57%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;14;2;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;NW;12;58%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;28;14;Sunny and nice;26;13;NE;13;18%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;14;Turning sunny;20;14;SSE;22;49%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;E;5;63%;55%;8

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Spotty showers;31;25;NE;10;79%;87%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;1;An a.m. snow shower;7;2;WNW;13;83%;50%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers around;31;23;W;8;79%;90%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;10;5;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SW;17;78%;36%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;28;24;Clouds and sun;28;23;N;22;65%;5%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;21;7;Sunny and mild;24;14;S;8;57%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;31;25;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;14;71%;64%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;13;Hazy sun;26;12;N;9;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;19;3;Mild with some sun;20;5;SW;10;29%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;18;Hazy sunshine;30;19;N;5;68%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;37;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;E;8;54%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;8;3;Spotty showers;10;5;SSE;20;89%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;14;3;Clouds and sun, nice;16;7;NW;8;29%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;11;Partly sunny;16;12;WNW;12;70%;62%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain tapering off;29;17;Cooler with clearing;21;17;NNE;10;67%;27%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;NE;13;72%;59%;7

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;26;18;More sun than clouds;26;20;NNE;9;58%;5%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;6;4;A thick cloud cover;6;4;SSE;21;93%;67%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;W;5;66%;13%;7

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;31;16;Sunshine and nice;25;17;E;10;49%;11%;5

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;Periods of sun;30;23;ENE;10;66%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;31;19;Hazy sun;29;19;E;7;59%;18%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;9;Hazy sunshine;23;11;N;8;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouding up;21;11;Mostly sunny, mild;21;9;ENE;8;74%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;N;12;68%;62%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;N;13;59%;27%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;15;Showers and t-storms;28;16;N;17;56%;75%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;19;0;Clouds and sunshine;17;1;W;6;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;29;18;Hazy sun;30;17;E;9;45%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;21;10;Some sun;23;10;SW;7;72%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;35;19;Sunny and nice;35;20;NNW;17;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;3;1;An afternoon shower;8;5;ESE;7;85%;75%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;N;8;68%;65%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;NE;10;69%;56%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;30;17;ENE;8;61%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNE;6;79%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;14;1;Clouds and sun;14;2;NE;16;54%;44%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SSW;8;77%;33%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;20;17;Clouds and sun;20;17;S;10;76%;13%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;8;Occasional rain;13;8;NW;10;81%;74%;1

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;9;0;Partly sunny, chilly;6;4;SSE;6;83%;7%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Cooler;23;14;SE;10;52%;70%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SSW;11;74%;16%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Cloudy and chilly;10;3;SW;7;66%;22%;1

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;31;28;Showers around;31;27;E;10;70%;86%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;NE;11;84%;77%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with a shower;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;E;9;68%;34%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;11;Cooler with some sun;21;10;SSE;16;59%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;23;12;Partly sunny;23;13;NNE;7;53%;37%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;Partly sunny;26;16;NNW;11;56%;14%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;7;2;Mostly cloudy;7;5;ESE;9;89%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ENE;13;76%;72%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;A morning shower;27;20;NE;10;72%;42%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-1;-3;Morning snow, cloudy;0;-4;NE;0;85%;81%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;6;2;Cloudy with a shower;5;1;ESE;9;80%;64%;0

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;34;24;Hazy sun;34;24;NNE;11;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NNE;16;73%;69%;10

New York, United States;A little rain, windy;6;4;A stray a.m. shower;11;4;NNW;9;66%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, nice;23;8;Mostly sunny;23;9;WNW;7;46%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-3;-14;Clouds and colder;-13;-26;WNW;13;83%;61%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;24;10;Cooler;14;6;WNW;13;48%;1%;2

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;4;3;A bit of snow;5;1;S;8;88%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Some brightening;-1;-5;Snow to flurries;1;-7;SW;10;78%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;25;ENE;8;75%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A shower;29;23;NW;8;77%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of sun, nice;31;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;24;E;13;79%;100%;5

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;7;2;Mainly cloudy;7;-2;SE;5;67%;2%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;32;18;Partly sunny, cooler;23;16;SW;22;56%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A passing shower;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;22;NE;13;63%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;15;82%;79%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Partly sunny;31;22;SE;6;62%;57%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;10;1;Partly sunny;8;4;E;7;68%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;4;-7;Sunny, but cold;2;-11;NNW;14;36%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;12;Heavy showers;19;12;S;13;78%;93%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Occasional rain;17;8;Becoming cloudy;17;8;SE;9;73%;58%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;ESE;15;60%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming very windy;6;4;Cloudy and windy;6;3;E;43;58%;57%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;10;3;Mostly cloudy;8;4;SSE;14;89%;11%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;24;21;Showers around;24;21;E;13;84%;83%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;23;17;A heavy thunderstorm;19;12;NNE;15;70%;81%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower;16;13;Periods of rain;16;9;SSE;15;76%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;7;4;Low clouds;7;3;SSE;14;86%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;13;Mostly sunny;16;10;N;19;71%;14%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers;24;17;ENE;10;80%;95%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;N;7;72%;76%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;A t-storm in spots;23;17;NNW;7;88%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Clouds and sun, nice;24;10;ENE;8;40%;14%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warm;34;16;Sunny and very warm;34;16;SW;11;16%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;N;7;74%;37%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;5;A little rain;10;6;SSE;10;82%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;8;A morning shower;11;5;NNE;11;77%;45%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Colder this morning;7;-4;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-6;NW;12;44%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cooler;11;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;NNE;12;41%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;N;10;75%;77%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;13;4;Periods of sun, mild;15;6;SE;9;77%;56%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;31;25;SE;4;69%;74%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;8;7;A shower;8;6;S;17;80%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;16;Dimmed sunshine;31;19;S;19;31%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;22;17;Rain and drizzle;20;18;ENE;19;73%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;8;5;Cloudy;6;5;SSE;14;90%;36%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;15;2;Partial sunshine;15;5;ENE;7;52%;22%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sun;11;-1;Mostly sunny;13;0;N;7;50%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cold;6;4;Rain/snow showers;9;2;NW;8;57%;91%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Thickening clouds;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;ENE;10;22%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Rain and a t-storm;22;14;S;5;51%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;20;14;Partly sunny;21;9;NNW;11;56%;67%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;2;0;Cloudy;4;2;NW;7;83%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Brilliant sunshine;19;12;Sunshine;21;12;NW;12;57%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this afternoon;19;10;A shower in the a.m.;17;8;WSW;15;64%;57%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but frigid;-17;-29;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-24;SE;7;54%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;11;5;A brief shower;11;2;NE;6;62%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Partly sunny;12;8;SE;15;71%;17%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;E;9;47%;11%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;9;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;4;SSE;11;85%;5%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;14;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;4;SE;12;84%;4%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;16;11;Windy;17;13;NNW;43;62%;61%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;34;22;Partial sunshine;34;23;WNW;7;66%;26%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;10;-6;Abundant sunshine;8;-7;ENE;2;42%;0%;3

