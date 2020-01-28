Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 28, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;26;Nice with sunshine;32;26;SSW;9;74%;31%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;21;14;Increasing clouds;22;15;N;5;58%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;13;6;Mostly cloudy;13;6;SSE;6;71%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;18;9;WSW;10;72%;19%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy showers;6;4;A stray a.m. shower;6;5;WSW;30;77%;58%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-11;-12;A little snow;-2;-8;ENE;14;68%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;Sunshine;11;1;E;13;52%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-4;-23;Decreasing clouds;-18;-27;S;11;74%;14%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;35;25;A couple of t-storms;32;23;ESE;15;79%;91%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;17;9;Partly sunny;17;9;W;10;71%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;24;20;Becoming cloudy;26;20;SW;17;65%;39%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;17;6;Clearing;18;5;NNW;10;58%;17%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;31;24;Cloudy;30;22;E;8;73%;27%;4

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;31;16;Mostly cloudy;32;17;SSE;8;50%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny, low humidity;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSW;9;61%;62%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;19;8;Clouds and sun;15;9;NW;13;74%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Hazy sunshine;5;-4;Hazy sun and mild;7;-6;NNE;7;43%;14%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;11;2;Rain and drizzle;8;0;WNW;9;71%;77%;1

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;9;2;Spotty showers;5;3;W;22;67%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;21;10;Clearing, a t-storm;20;10;SSE;8;73%;92%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NNW;8;73%;61%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Afternoon showers;4;0;Mostly cloudy;6;0;W;19;70%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;5;2;A stray a.m. shower;6;4;SW;18;67%;52%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and mild;10;1;Mostly cloudy;10;-2;W;19;61%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;5;1;Turning sunny;6;0;WNW;15;70%;59%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;31;23;A shower or t-storm;30;16;ESE;12;66%;81%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thick cloud cover;26;20;Remaining cloudy;25;20;N;7;52%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;11;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;2;NNW;8;68%;67%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny;21;10;NNE;9;52%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;25;18;Turning sunny;23;16;SSE;27;70%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Lots of sun, humid;28;17;Partly sunny;28;18;NE;5;61%;27%;8

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;32;22;Hazy sunshine;32;22;S;12;66%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;A flurry possible;1;-2;Cloudy;1;-3;NNE;10;69%;44%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;NNE;11;63%;3%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;6;2;A shower in places;6;3;W;14;79%;79%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;Sunny and nice;28;21;NNW;8;58%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Occasional rain;16;5;Partial sunshine;11;6;NE;16;77%;9%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with clearing;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;21;68%;55%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Hazy sun;18;7;NNW;10;83%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;8;-3;Some sun;6;-5;NW;9;60%;72%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;23;15;A shower or t-storm;25;17;S;9;75%;66%;3

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. t-storms;34;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;W;10;78%;77%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;6;2;A shower in spots;9;6;SW;23;82%;49%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;8;-3;Mostly sunny;6;-3;NNE;8;37%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;18;12;Mostly cloudy;19;12;W;7;77%;1%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;17;12;Clouds and sun;17;12;NE;11;59%;19%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;16;A stray t-shower;26;16;NE;10;76%;60%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Showers and t-storms;28;19;SSW;10;63%;70%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;2;1;SE;24;95%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;11;59%;9%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;17;9;Mostly sunny;19;9;NNE;13;47%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mild with sunshine;28;20;A morning shower;28;19;NNW;6;58%;47%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;32;19;Hazy sun;32;18;SSE;7;44%;4%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;13;8;Showers around;13;4;NW;10;85%;82%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;11;7;A little p.m. rain;13;6;N;19;74%;93%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;12;76%;77%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;N;17;55%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;17;NNW;11;46%;12%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;5;-10;Mostly sunny;3;-10;S;9;29%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;23;7;Hazy sun;24;10;NNW;9;26%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;6;Mostly cloudy;18;6;SW;7;66%;30%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Some sun;31;16;N;18;19%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;5;1;Snow and rain;4;2;WSW;13;80%;75%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Nice with some sun;29;21;Sunshine and nice;29;22;NNE;10;57%;8%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SW;9;76%;76%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny;26;17;A t-storm in spots;24;19;S;8;90%;75%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;NNW;5;86%;83%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;4;A p.m. t-storm;15;5;SSE;11;62%;82%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;SW;7;75%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;25;22;Cloudy;25;21;SSE;13;79%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;13;Cloudy;16;13;SSW;12;83%;32%;1

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, a shower;7;3;Clouds and sun;8;6;SW;18;73%;18%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;11;Plenty of sunshine;24;10;NE;10;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SE;8;75%;68%;5

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;14;9;Mostly cloudy;13;8;SW;10;67%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;ENE;18;61%;5%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;A little a.m. rain;32;25;ESE;9;75%;88%;6

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;31;22;Hazy sun;31;22;N;8;59%;6%;6

Melbourne, Australia;High clouds;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;NNE;10;51%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun, some clouds;23;7;Hazy sunshine;22;9;S;11;26%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;26;18;A morning shower;26;19;W;13;67%;74%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Snow and rain;2;0;WNW;10;91%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing and windy;31;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;ENE;27;63%;14%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;29;20;Showers and t-storms;27;19;SE;16;51%;82%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;-2;-10;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-14;NNE;3;64%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-3;Morning flurries;1;-1;ESE;9;90%;79%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;28;22;Hazy sun;26;18;N;14;51%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;22;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NNE;13;76%;79%;10

New York, United States;Sunny intervals;6;-1;Mostly sunny;5;-4;NNE;14;37%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;15;7;Partly sunny;16;6;S;9;76%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-4;-11;Snow;-10;-23;WSW;21;89%;84%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;17;10;Sun and some clouds;13;6;W;12;59%;23%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;4;1;Bit of rain, snow;3;-1;NNW;6;81%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;-2;-13;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-16;NNE;13;70%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;27;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;26;NE;14;80%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Clouds and sun;32;21;NW;11;63%;27%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;24;A morning shower;30;24;E;13;79%;66%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;7;4;A stray a.m. shower;9;4;SSW;13;62%;50%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, not as hot;36;19;Sunny and cooler;26;19;SW;18;58%;44%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;35;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;S;8;55%;72%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;34;25;Mostly cloudy;33;25;ESE;16;70%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;29;19;Sunshine and nice;30;20;ESE;8;53%;14%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;8;1;Rain and snow shower;5;1;W;20;57%;59%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;8;-2;Hazy sunshine;8;-4;NNW;5;65%;29%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;12;A bit of rain;21;12;S;15;66%;71%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Brilliant sunshine;20;7;Mostly cloudy;20;8;SSE;7;66%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SE;15;66%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;3;-4;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-4;NE;10;61%;8%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Spotty showers;4;0;SSE;9;91%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;9;77%;61%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;20;8;Partial sunshine;23;9;N;14;19%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;6;Some sun, pleasant;16;4;NNW;6;73%;26%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A thick cloud cover;0;-1;Low clouds;0;-2;ESE;14;81%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Partly sunny;15;10;W;11;76%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Showers and t-storms;24;16;ENE;9;80%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;22;A passing shower;28;23;WSW;5;75%;73%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;24;16;Sunny and humid;25;16;W;9;78%;10%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;N;8;33%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;High clouds;32;16;Mostly sunny;31;15;SW;10;43%;21%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;20;Sunshine and nice;29;20;NNE;6;72%;33%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;15;11;Cloudy with a shower;15;11;SE;11;85%;67%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;11;8;Rain at times;10;7;SSE;13;81%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;10;1;Cloudy and mild;9;0;ENE;6;59%;44%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;7;3;Partly sunny;8;3;NNW;20;57%;6%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNE;15;78%;86%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;11;2;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;WSW;13;78%;86%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;E;3;70%;19%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;5;3;A thick cloud cover;5;1;SE;8;93%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Some sun, pleasant;27;21;ESE;20;66%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;15;12;Cool with low clouds;14;7;ESE;11;61%;15%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Rain and snow shower;3;1;SE;14;90%;77%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;7;-3;Plenty of sun;8;-2;ENE;10;57%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;11;0;Clouds and sun, mild;11;1;NNW;10;45%;15%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;8;0;Turning cloudy;8;1;WSW;8;33%;7%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy;17;12;Showers around;18;11;SW;12;67%;72%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;11;Rain and drizzle;16;7;SE;7;69%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;10;8;Partly sunny, milder;17;7;NNW;11;72%;17%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;1;-7;Plenty of sun;-1;-6;N;10;62%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny;18;9;Plenty of sun;18;10;SSW;5;63%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;WSW;14;62%;40%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-23;Plenty of sunshine;-9;-25;ESE;11;86%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;10;6;Periods of rain;8;5;ENE;8;73%;84%;0

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;5;1;Mostly cloudy;7;1;WNW;22;46%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;28;16;Sunshine;29;14;ESE;8;53%;8%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Spotty showers;3;0;WNW;9;82%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Snow and rain;3;1;W;18;86%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;19;17;A shower in the p.m.;22;18;NW;35;77%;75%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;31;13;Hazy sunshine;32;15;WSW;7;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;2;-6;Inc. clouds;3;-5;NE;3;46%;14%;2

_____

