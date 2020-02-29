Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;32;27;A morning t-storm;33;27;SSW;18;82%;72%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;8;60%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;15;6;A morning shower;14;6;W;15;71%;54%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Mainly cloudy;20;12;WSW;18;61%;22%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain this afternoon;13;4;A little rain;9;3;W;35;75%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-9;A little snow;1;-5;SSW;9;81%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and warm;21;8;Mild with hazy sun;21;8;ESE;10;40%;3%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;1;-6;High clouds;2;-7;S;11;72%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Mostly sunny;34;20;ESE;13;37%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Windy this morning;14;4;Mostly sunny;15;7;WSW;9;51%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds;25;16;Nice with some sun;25;20;ENE;14;64%;27%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;24;9;Hazy sunshine;21;10;W;17;50%;44%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;36;24;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;12;65%;47%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;32;18;Some hazy sun;32;18;ESE;10;46%;15%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;32;25;Hazy sunshine;34;26;SSW;13;64%;7%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;17;12;Partly sunny;18;12;W;26;62%;68%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Partly sunny;11;-3;N;20;37%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Milder;11;2;Showers around;16;9;SE;12;47%;87%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy, not as cool;12;5;A shower;9;5;S;21;57%;80%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;22;9;A shower in places;21;10;SE;9;66%;85%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A t-storm or two;26;19;NE;8;84%;89%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Milder with some sun;10;2;Periods of rain;9;5;ENE;10;75%;91%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain, windy;13;4;Occasional rain;9;3;W;23;71%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partial sunshine;11;0;Clouds and sun, mild;15;2;ESE;7;44%;17%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;10;5;A touch of rain;13;7;SSE;12;62%;92%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Lots of sun, humid;30;22;Sunny;32;23;NNE;11;54%;3%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SE;9;53%;71%;6

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;14;6;Decreasing clouds;14;4;SSW;11;65%;9%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;21;10;Hazy sun;22;10;N;13;43%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SSE;15;63%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;28;16;ENE;5;54%;26%;11

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;31;24;Hazy sunshine;32;23;ESE;11;60%;3%;7

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;2;-1;Inc. clouds;11;2;WSW;27;64%;58%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;SSW;10;62%;7%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;7;3;A passing shower;6;3;SSW;22;65%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;27;21;Hazy sunshine;28;21;NNE;26;57%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;24;14;Mostly cloudy;23;17;SSW;25;60%;8%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SW;13;72%;72%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;27;16;Hazy sunshine;25;16;NNW;8;73%;11%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;14;0;Bit of rain, snow;9;-6;N;12;59%;85%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;Hazy sun;32;18;SE;7;43%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;S;9;77%;67%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon showers;6;2;Spotty showers;7;1;SW;29;73%;64%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with sunshine;17;7;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;NNE;14;39%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;19;16;WSW;21;71%;33%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;22;SE;11;72%;79%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or two;25;14;A t-shower in spots;24;13;SE;10;68%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;22;16;Lots of sun, nice;25;16;ESE;19;47%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;2;-1;Snow and rain;4;1;WSW;27;91%;86%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;34;25;Lots of sun, warm;36;25;SE;12;50%;12%;10

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun and humid;25;19;Humid with hazy sun;25;18;WSW;7;81%;14%;7

Honolulu, United States;Windy;26;21;Spotty showers;26;21;ENE;33;61%;82%;5

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;31;19;Hazy sun;32;19;SE;8;52%;27%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;10;N;7;58%;17%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Clouds and sun;11;4;SE;9;73%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;28;25;Morning showers;30;25;NW;13;81%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;20;Hazy sunshine;29;19;N;23;44%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;20;13;A t-shower in spots;21;14;WNW;10;62%;66%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;9;2;Milder with hazy sun;16;3;W;6;44%;4%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;19;Hazy sun;32;19;N;12;34%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;22;9;A stray t-shower;22;9;SSW;8;64%;48%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Hazy sunshine;35;18;N;24;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;6;-1;Partly sunny;9;4;S;20;50%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;24;Sun and clouds;30;23;NNE;13;61%;44%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;Some brightening;32;24;NW;7;66%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;29;18;Hazy sunshine;31;19;SSW;8;51%;5%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;25;Turning cloudy, warm;36;25;E;6;58%;44%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;14;4;Thundershower;14;4;ESE;13;70%;76%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;SSW;13;73%;71%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;26;22;Variable cloudiness;26;22;SSE;14;73%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;A shower;17;14;WSW;17;83%;80%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;9;3;Spotty showers;9;3;SW;21;63%;90%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;22;11;A p.m. t-storm;17;7;N;13;52%;81%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;26;Partly sunny;32;24;SSE;11;66%;36%;11

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;13;6;A shower in places;14;10;SW;18;65%;86%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;Clouds and sun, nice;32;27;E;16;68%;3%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;Cloudy;31;23;SSE;8;78%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Sunshine;33;21;ENE;11;58%;4%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;Turning cloudy;30;14;WSW;21;52%;63%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;10;Mostly sunny;28;13;SW;9;29%;8%;9

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;E;18;44%;0%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;4;0;Spotty showers;5;3;SSW;19;68%;86%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;E;18;66%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny;30;19;NNE;11;58%;12%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;-6;-12;Mostly sunny;-4;-9;SSW;6;58%;31%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds may break;1;-3;Cloudy;4;3;SSW;16;66%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;Hazy sun;32;24;N;13;42%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;29;15;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;17;N;11;52%;79%;6

New York, United States;Afternoon flurries;3;-3;Plenty of sunshine;6;2;SW;18;28%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;Sunny;18;7;W;16;54%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;1;-5;Cloudy;0;-5;SSE;14;90%;16%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Partly sunny;14;7;NNE;8;60%;26%;2

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;1;0;Snow and rain;3;1;S;12;89%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and cold;-7;-15;Partly sunny;-4;-10;SE;11;58%;56%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;E;8;75%;33%;12

Panama City, Panama;Winds subsiding;33;24;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;NNW;22;58%;61%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NNE;12;66%;9%;10

Paris, France;Windy with rain;12;4;Periods of rain;10;4;SSW;26;66%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;Increasingly windy;29;15;ESE;28;55%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;37;24;Some sun, very warm;36;25;S;8;49%;5%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;34;24;Showers;33;24;NNE;19;71%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;21;Spotty showers;30;21;E;9;63%;76%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;9;4;A shower in the a.m.;10;3;S;18;62%;80%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cool;11;-2;Mostly cloudy;10;-2;WNW;7;62%;27%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;22;14;Afternoon showers;23;14;W;16;60%;84%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;19;10;Partly sunny;20;12;SW;14;78%;32%;4

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;9;66%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon snow;3;0;Cloudy;4;1;ESE;31;57%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;4;1;A little a.m. rain;7;1;SSW;19;77%;69%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;23;Heavy p.m. t-storms;25;21;ENE;13;86%;98%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Hazy and very warm;31;14;NNW;18;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;16;10;Spotty showers;17;10;SW;15;72%;88%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;0;-3;Snow;3;1;SSW;15;60%;76%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;10;N;26;45%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;26;18;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;22;64%;11%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower or two;28;22;NE;11;74%;77%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;16;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;N;9;56%;5%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;10;Hazy sunshine;26;10;W;10;32%;2%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;Hazy sunshine;32;15;SSW;9;42%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;30;20;Spotty showers;29;20;N;12;75%;87%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;15;10;Periods of rain;16;12;SW;15;83%;92%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;2;Periods of sun;9;5;SSW;8;67%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cool;12;-1;Mild with hazy sun;13;0;WNW;8;63%;21%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Rain and drizzle;13;8;NNE;15;81%;56%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;25;Cloudy and very warm;34;26;N;17;64%;7%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this morning;7;-3;Not as cool;13;0;S;7;55%;10%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;28;22;E;12;70%;69%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;4;0;Snow and rain;5;1;SSW;19;75%;75%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;N;20;66%;4%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing and warm;27;19;Mostly cloudy;26;16;NE;11;72%;75%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;2;0;Snow and rain;4;1;SSW;21;82%;76%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, not as cool;15;6;Mostly sunny, mild;20;8;ENE;7;40%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;14;4;Increasingly windy;11;3;NNW;26;59%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;17;9;Hazy sunshine;18;7;ENE;12;38%;69%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;19;13;A shower or two;18;12;SW;18;56%;60%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;14;3;Showers around;19;12;SE;7;42%;86%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;11;8;Mostly cloudy;16;8;SE;13;55%;28%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;-3;-8;Not as cold;3;1;ESE;13;70%;81%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;21;13;Hazy sunshine;23;15;SSE;6;47%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;Clouds and sun;25;12;WSW;10;43%;10%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-6;-22;A little p.m. snow;-6;-20;NNW;9;74%;91%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;8;0;A morning shower;7;3;ENE;6;65%;74%;2

Vienna, Austria;Milder;9;2;A touch of rain;9;5;ESE;6;75%;85%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny and summerlike;37;23;NE;7;45%;5%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Spotty showers;7;1;SSW;17;79%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;7;3;Spotty showers;11;1;SSW;14;72%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler with clearing;17;13;Pleasant and warmer;22;15;ENE;12;65%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;37;19;Mostly sunny, warm;36;19;W;7;41%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Brief p.m. showers;12;4;A little a.m. snow;10;1;NE;5;65%;58%;1

_____

