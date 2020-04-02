Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;15;81%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;33;23;Hazy and hot;36;25;ENE;11;30%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;19;8;Breezy with clearing;18;10;WSW;23;65%;29%;7

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;A couple of showers;14;10;NE;26;70%;86%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;12;5;A shower in spots;9;1;WSW;18;63%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;3;-1;A bit of snow;3;-3;SSW;5;73%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with some sun;27;14;Not as warm;22;13;NNW;9;54%;81%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;11;-2;Mostly sunny;11;2;E;8;61%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler but humid;29;15;Sunny and nice;26;13;SSE;18;46%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;15;7;A shower or two;13;9;NE;8;73%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Nice with sunshine;22;14;NNE;11;58%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;29;16;E;9;34%;2%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;Showers, mainly late;32;24;SE;9;73%;79%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;20;Hazy sun;35;19;ESE;12;39%;1%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;36;28;Warm with sunshine;36;28;SSW;16;59%;12%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;15;8;Partly sunny;16;9;SW;14;67%;4%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NNE;15;13%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;12;-1;Partly sunny;16;1;NNW;7;56%;5%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;11;3;A shower in spots;10;0;WNW;21;54%;65%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;20;10;Showers and t-storms;21;10;SE;10;74%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;W;12;61%;64%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;Partly sunny;15;3;NNW;15;43%;19%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Turning out cloudy;10;4;A shower in spots;10;-1;N;11;67%;41%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Turning sunny;12;-2;Mostly cloudy;16;1;W;9;56%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Plenty of sunshine;12;-2;Sunny and milder;16;3;NW;10;54%;5%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Mostly sunny;22;15;NE;9;69%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;SSE;11;49%;57%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;6;Sunny;19;5;WNW;12;37%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;25;15;Mostly sunny;30;19;ENE;10;23%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Hazy sun and warm;30;15;S;11;43%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;29;20;Rather cloudy;29;21;ESE;5;60%;70%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;35;27;Hazy sunshine;35;26;SSE;17;61%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;10;5;Mostly cloudy;15;6;SSW;13;63%;75%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and some clouds;33;24;Hazy sunshine;32;25;SE;11;64%;18%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;10;2;Partly sunny;7;1;WNW;30;52%;8%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;26;20;Partly sunny, breezy;25;19;NNE;27;72%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;18;Heavy thunderstorms;22;9;N;16;80%;87%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;13;73%;70%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;31;17;Hazy sun;31;17;NW;15;34%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;-6;Rather cloudy;8;-4;SSE;10;57%;23%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;37;24;Mostly sunny, hotter;38;23;SSW;14;43%;4%;10

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;34;24;Showers around;31;24;SSE;7;74%;90%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;12;1;A passing shower;10;4;SW;14;71%;62%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;17;7;Partial sunshine;22;9;NNE;11;29%;1%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Occasional rain;16;11;Partly sunny;18;15;E;12;75%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;24;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;ESE;15;82%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;26;12;Turning cloudy;25;13;ESE;10;54%;16%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;E;15;52%;7%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Increasingly windy;7;-1;Occasional rain;4;-2;W;33;72%;73%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;Sunshine and warm;37;27;SE;18;46%;4%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;26;19;Areas of low clouds;24;20;E;17;86%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;A few showers;28;21;SSE;9;66%;87%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;40;24;Hazy sun;36;23;SE;10;32%;5%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and pleasant;24;10;Partly sunny;27;12;N;14;45%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;5;A morning shower;12;6;ESE;8;75%;49%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;13;74%;81%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Hazy sun;33;22;N;22;34%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing and cooler;20;10;Mostly cloudy;19;12;SE;10;63%;70%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Hazy sunshine;21;6;N;5;20%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;36;22;Hazy and very warm;36;22;NW;12;29%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;26;10;Hazy sun;26;11;W;11;37%;0%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;44;26;Hazy and very warm;41;24;N;26;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;12;1;Cloudy;15;2;W;19;36%;8%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower or t-storm;30;24;N;11;58%;58%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Mostly cloudy;34;24;SW;8;66%;70%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;Hazy sun and warm;37;24;SSW;11;40%;5%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A heavy thunderstorm;34;25;SSW;7;74%;85%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;16;3;A morning shower;15;5;ENE;10;61%;79%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;11;73%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;23;20;SSE;13;76%;39%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;18;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;SSW;9;77%;3%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;13;4;Mostly cloudy;10;3;S;10;59%;15%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;SSE;10;54%;5%;8

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;31;26;Decreasing clouds;31;26;SSW;10;77%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;A shower;16;5;Mostly sunny;17;4;SSW;6;48%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Sunny and beautiful;32;29;Sun and clouds;33;29;ENE;14;63%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;NNE;6;86%;74%;3

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;33;24;A t-storm in spots;36;25;ENE;15;50%;42%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Afternoon showers;22;13;Breezy with some sun;23;14;NNW;24;64%;77%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;S;8;46%;74%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;ENE;15;52%;7%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;8;1;A shower in spots;8;-1;WSW;25;53%;65%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;E;19;66%;5%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower;20;18;Partial sunshine;21;14;ENE;15;55%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;6;4;Cloudy;8;2;NE;13;70%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;5;1;Rather cloudy;9;1;SW;23;59%;16%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;27;Hazy sun;34;27;NNW;12;54%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;28;15;A t-storm in spots;27;16;ENE;18;65%;64%;13

New York, United States;Windy;13;7;Winds subsiding;11;7;N;36;70%;73%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;21;10;Increasingly windy;21;9;WNW;27;55%;15%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with sunshine;11;2;Clouds and sun;6;-5;WNW;19;78%;9%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;14;3;Partial sunshine;16;6;SSW;8;48%;6%;8

Oslo, Norway;Windy;6;0;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;W;18;35%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;8;2;A morning shower;9;1;NE;17;79%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Becoming cloudy;30;26;Cloudy;30;25;SSE;9;76%;72%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;NNW;15;62%;55%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;13;78%;75%;6

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;12;6;Cloudy with a shower;14;2;ENE;10;68%;45%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;24;12;Mostly cloudy;23;13;ESE;15;45%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;37;25;Mostly sunny, warm;38;26;SSE;10;46%;10%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;N;15;79%;57%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;A shower or t-storm;30;22;WSW;10;60%;80%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;Cloudy and chilly;9;-2;W;14;60%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;18;0;Hazy sunshine;17;3;WSW;14;53%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, rain;21;12;A little p.m. rain;23;13;SW;16;52%;81%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;7;Warmer;22;10;E;17;62%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A morning t-storm;31;25;ESE;10;74%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and cold;0;-6;Increasing clouds;-1;-5;ENE;17;48%;30%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;9;3;A little rain;9;0;SW;29;54%;74%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SW;15;53%;68%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;34;19;Hazy and hot;36;18;NNE;10;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;13;2;Partly sunny;16;3;NW;10;64%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning snow showers;5;2;A little p.m. rain;6;-1;WSW;21;70%;82%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;15;10;WNW;18;58%;25%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;17;Some sun, a shower;30;17;ENE;11;64%;64%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;WNW;8;69%;80%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;W;8;84%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;26;11;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;SE;8;43%;21%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;33;14;Mostly sunny;28;13;SW;8;22%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;NNE;8;65%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;18;6;Lots of sun, nice;21;8;ENE;8;55%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;9;3;A bit of rain;8;2;S;14;72%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;16;3;Hazy sunshine;16;7;WSW;11;50%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;N;15;54%;27%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;NE;13;74%;80%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mainly cloudy;5;-4;Mostly cloudy;12;1;SSE;8;64%;16%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;SE;4;67%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this afternoon;9;1;Rather cloudy;6;-3;WNW;25;47%;27%;2

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;21;NNW;15;73%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;18;Rain and drizzle;24;19;NE;17;77%;88%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and breezy;9;1;A little rain;4;0;WNW;33;76%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;20;10;Partly sunny;23;12;E;11;38%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, cooler;13;3;Partial sunshine;16;8;NNE;12;61%;70%;6

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;19;11;Hazy sun;21;12;NW;12;31%;26%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;NNE;11;46%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;14;4;Mostly cloudy;17;8;NNW;5;50%;13%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;17;6;Mostly sunny;17;8;S;18;53%;6%;7

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;9;1;Turning cloudy;9;3;NNE;16;75%;44%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;27;16;Not as warm;20;13;NNW;16;74%;83%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;18;13;Rain and a t-storm;15;10;NW;10;82%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;12;-6;Mild with hazy sun;14;-6;E;10;20%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;9;2;Spotty showers;8;0;ESE;10;53%;72%;4

Vienna, Austria;Plenty of sunshine;14;0;Partly sunny;15;3;NW;15;38%;23%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, not as hot;35;23;Unseasonably hot;36;23;NE;8;56%;45%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Increasingly windy;8;0;WSW;30;59%;65%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;10;2;Cloudy with a shower;10;-1;W;24;45%;64%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Variable clouds;15;11;Clouds and sun;16;12;SE;22;76%;28%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;38;21;Sunshine, very warm;38;22;W;10;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;17;4;A stray t-shower;15;6;WNW;7;54%;80%;5

