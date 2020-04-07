Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 7, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;WSW;16;79%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and hot;37;27;ENE;7;32%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;More clouds than sun;22;10;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;9;W;14;61%;56%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;18;10;Mostly sunny;17;12;ENE;12;72%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with some sun;19;10;Partly sunny, warm;21;10;NE;9;63%;21%;4

Anchorage, United States;Chilly with some sun;1;-8;Clearing and chilly;3;-8;NNE;11;50%;9%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Spotty showers;9;2;Rain and drizzle;8;1;WSW;15;59%;70%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;12;-4;Partly sunny, colder;4;-5;SW;26;46%;26%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;26;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;SSE;20;45%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Very windy;13;9;Lots of sun, breezy;14;8;NNE;24;55%;7%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;22;15;Cloudy with showers;20;15;SSW;8;73%;86%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable clouds;29;17;Partly sunny;30;17;NE;14;42%;8%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;8;78%;81%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;SW;8;77%;74%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;35;27;Hazy sun;35;27;S;16;61%;34%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;17;9;NW;8;67%;20%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;17;7;S;10;21%;56%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Plenty of sun;18;3;Plenty of sun;20;3;SE;11;35%;0%;6

Berlin, Germany;Sun, some clouds;20;6;Partly sunny, warm;22;7;SSW;10;55%;6%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;21;10;Cloudy;21;12;SE;10;67%;70%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Couple of t-storms;28;21;SSW;6;81%;78%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;19;3;Sunny and pleasant;20;4;S;13;32%;0%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, mild;21;11;Partly sunny, warm;23;10;NW;6;52%;12%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;18;2;Sunny and pleasant;19;2;SE;10;39%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;19;3;Sunny and nice;21;3;W;5;35%;0%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;ESE;9;61%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;21;Cloudy;28;20;NNE;7;48%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;20;7;Mostly sunny;18;3;NW;16;32%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;26;14;Hazy sunshine;25;14;NNE;12;38%;4%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cool;17;10;Warmer with hazy sun;21;11;SSE;11;49%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;30;19;SSE;5;56%;12%;11

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;35;28;A t-storm around;35;27;SSW;15;66%;55%;12

Chicago, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;21;9;A little p.m. rain;17;3;NW;12;63%;89%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;9;72%;78%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;12;6;W;15;68%;28%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;27;21;Hazy sun;27;21;N;16;66%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warmer;30;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;18;SW;14;64%;24%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;33;25;Afternoon showers;32;24;S;11;71%;86%;6

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;33;19;Hazy sun;33;19;NW;14;33%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;23;5;Clouds and sun;20;3;E;11;26%;8%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine and hotter;38;25;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;SW;14;38%;5%;11

Dili, East Timor;A heavy a.m. shower;31;23;Downpours;31;23;SSE;6;77%;82%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;15;6;SE;7;70%;22%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;9;A little rain;17;1;SW;13;61%;93%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;18;15;Periods of sun;18;16;E;29;77%;15%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;21;17;A t-storm in spots;23;20;SE;6;76%;64%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;28;17;Partly sunny;25;15;SE;9;60%;44%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;NE;12;59%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;13;2;Mostly cloudy;10;5;SW;23;68%;40%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;11;66%;82%;12

Hong Kong, China;A couple of showers;22;18;An afternoon shower;23;18;E;16;65%;47%;4

Honolulu, United States;Showers this morning;28;20;Clouds and sun;28;20;WNW;10;62%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;36;23;Periods of sun;35;22;S;10;44%;7%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy, not as warm;24;13;Hazy sun and warmer;28;15;N;14;48%;1%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and windy;11;7;Mostly sunny;11;6;NE;27;66%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;13;80%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;36;26;Clouds and sun;33;25;N;13;53%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;11;Not as warm;21;11;NNE;17;67%;44%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;18;6;Clouding up;21;8;NE;5;30%;27%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;35;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;W;10;43%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;27;12;Hazy sunshine;28;12;WNW;12;41%;5%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;43;28;Hazy sun and hot;43;28;NNW;11;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and mild;18;5;Partly sunny, mild;19;1;NE;18;36%;1%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNW;13;55%;26%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm around;34;23;SW;9;67%;55%;12

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;27;Warm with some sun;37;24;SSW;14;30%;5%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;S;6;71%;76%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;4;Thundershower;16;3;ENE;11;59%;66%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;SW;11;70%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;24;21;Variable clouds;24;21;SSE;13;76%;39%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;19;13;An afternoon shower;18;14;W;7;82%;83%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mild with some sun;20;10;ENE;9;61%;37%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Showers and t-storms;17;11;Spotty showers;17;11;S;10;49%;89%;3

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;33;25;Nice with sunshine;32;25;S;11;71%;19%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;20;10;Periods of sun;21;11;SSW;6;64%;28%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;33;26;Increasing clouds;33;27;NNW;6;63%;13%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;25;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;N;7;85%;83%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;ESE;11;51%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;10;Sunny intervals;18;10;ESE;12;68%;29%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;27;13;Clouds and sun;28;13;W;8;30%;29%;13

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;29;23;Mostly sunny;32;21;W;14;66%;7%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warmer;18;5;Partly sunny, mild;15;1;NW;15;54%;0%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler but pleasant;32;28;Mostly sunny;32;27;SE;16;67%;15%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of sun, cool;16;14;Periods of sun, cool;16;14;SSE;16;52%;41%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;10;0;Mostly cloudy;8;1;N;6;50%;28%;2

Moscow, Russia;Not as cool;11;5;Rain and drizzle;12;0;NNW;19;62%;61%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;23;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NNW;12;67%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;26;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;ENE;18;65%;66%;13

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;19;12;Spotty showers;17;9;ESE;11;74%;72%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;20;9;Afternoon showers;19;9;W;10;67%;99%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with some sun;11;4;Cooler;6;-2;SSW;24;59%;6%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;20;5;NNW;16;46%;6%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, mild;14;2;Mostly cloudy;12;1;WSW;22;62%;15%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;11;1;Morning flurries;8;2;S;14;58%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;NW;14;80%;76%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;33;24;NW;19;65%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NE;13;77%;55%;11

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;23;10;Lots of sun, warm;23;9;WNW;7;57%;11%;5

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;35;21;Partly sunny;31;18;SSW;16;37%;4%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm around;35;26;S;9;60%;77%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;E;20;75%;73%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;SW;10;52%;60%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mild with sunshine;20;3;Sunny and mild;20;3;S;9;32%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;16;0;Sunny and cooler;13;1;WNW;18;28%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;23;14;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;14;SSW;16;54%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Cloudy;23;14;SSW;10;76%;7%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;SE;11;67%;42%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few flurries;4;-3;Sunny and chilly;2;-4;SE;11;57%;2%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;18;4;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;SW;10;51%;40%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Spotty showers;23;21;SSW;12;80%;88%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Winds subsiding;40;24;SSW;22;11%;2%;11

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;21;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;SW;12;56%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;17;5;Sunshine;10;5;SW;16;64%;4%;3

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;14;9;Partly sunny;15;11;WSW;12;69%;36%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;29;19;A shower or t-storm;30;19;ENE;18;64%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;27;24;Spotty showers;28;24;E;18;80%;89%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;W;11;62%;4%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;28;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;ESE;12;18%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;31;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;SW;7;32%;2%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;30;21;Spotty showers;30;21;NNE;8;74%;82%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or two;22;12;An afternoon shower;21;13;N;7;75%;83%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;13;4;Mostly sunny;15;3;NNE;12;57%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;17;4;Plenty of sun;15;2;NW;13;26%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;20;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;13;ENE;10;44%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Thundershower;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;12;76%;75%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;14;0;Plenty of sunshine;14;0;S;14;44%;0%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;23;Spotty showers;30;23;ESE;13;66%;61%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;11;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;6;WSW;19;50%;6%;3

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;20;15;Spotty showers;20;17;SE;16;75%;91%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain, cloudy;18;16;Mostly cloudy;23;18;E;16;75%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;18;3;Partly sunny;13;5;SW;18;59%;40%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Spotty showers;19;5;Colder with rain;7;0;WNW;17;95%;93%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little rain;5;0;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;ESE;18;70%;57%;2

Tehran, Iran;Rain;17;9;A few showers;12;5;S;14;47%;88%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NNE;12;53%;5%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;23;5;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;ENE;6;33%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;16;8;Sunshine;19;9;W;17;58%;6%;8

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;10;5;A morning shower;11;4;ESE;11;78%;87%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;18;11;Lots of sun, cool;17;10;NE;12;59%;5%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;20;11;SSE;9;69%;11%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;10;-5;Hazy sunshine;12;-5;ESE;13;18%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun;12;3;Partly sunny;15;6;NNE;8;50%;2%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and pleasant;20;3;Sunny and mild;21;3;SSE;16;30%;0%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Areas of low clouds;30;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;W;9;66%;65%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warmer;21;4;Partly sunny;16;3;S;12;51%;25%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and warm;21;4;Partly sunny, mild;19;6;S;4;37%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;18;14;Decreasing clouds;17;11;N;15;73%;67%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning cloudy, warm;39;23;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;W;12;51%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cooler;12;0;Partly sunny;11;-1;NE;7;46%;6%;7

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather