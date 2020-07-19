Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, July 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;27;23;A t-storm around;28;24;SW;14;89%;74%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;45;34;Hazy and very warm;44;34;NNE;16;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and seasonable;38;21;Hot with hazy sun;41;24;W;18;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Hazy sun;28;20;E;17;47%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;22;11;Partly sunny;20;10;NW;17;61%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;19;13;A passing shower;20;14;SE;11;72%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;42;28;Warm with hazy sun;41;28;WNW;19;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;NE;16;27%;24%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;33;20;Mostly cloudy;32;20;NE;22;40%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;NNE;10;43%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;11;A passing shower;17;12;NNE;10;86%;75%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;30;Hazy sun and hot;48;30;NW;24;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;6;80%;80%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SSE;10;77%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;Brief p.m. showers;34;27;S;11;65%;80%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;SW;17;75%;6%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;SW;15;52%;1%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;24;15;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;WSW;10;67%;28%;8

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Some sun, a t-storm;24;11;N;14;69%;57%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;18;9;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;12;64%;73%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;11;Plenty of sunshine;26;11;ESE;18;49%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;24;16;Rain and a t-storm;29;17;NW;12;59%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Periods of sun;21;10;NW;10;58%;1%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Variable clouds;29;17;A shower or t-storm;27;15;NW;9;71%;59%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Showers and t-storms;28;17;WNW;9;60%;62%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;24;16;Clouds and sun, mild;22;16;ESE;8;76%;33%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;17;Sun and clouds;28;20;S;11;37%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;27;25;A shower or t-storm;28;23;WSW;18;76%;83%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;36;23;Warm with sunshine;38;23;N;13;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;10;SE;9;76%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SSE;6;63%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Morning showers;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;12;75%;74%;6

Chicago, United States;Strong thunderstorms;28;22;Clouds and sun;28;22;NE;12;55%;33%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SSW;15;82%;83%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;24;14;Not as warm;19;11;WNW;16;67%;27%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;31;27;Turning cloudy;30;27;WSW;11;76%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;36;25;SE;12;51%;14%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;28;21;Partly sunny;29;20;SSE;18;62%;44%;7

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;12;73%;74%;12

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;17;A t-storm around;33;17;NE;13;37%;64%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;27;S;19;82%;67%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sun, some clouds;35;20;Becoming cloudy;30;21;SE;9;61%;4%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;6;Clouds and sunshine;17;9;W;13;63%;26%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;38;19;Not as hot;34;21;NE;12;20%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;26;21;Sunny and humid;27;23;ENE;18;80%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;37;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;ESE;12;66%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;E;12;37%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;12;69%;85%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;25;16;A t-storm in spots;23;15;WSW;8;67%;76%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;26;A thunderstorm;32;24;SE;7;74%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;34;26;High clouds;34;26;S;12;66%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;26;55%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;23;WSW;11;74%;79%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;39;27;A strong t-storm;34;23;ENE;20;69%;69%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;ENE;14;69%;7%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;12;68%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, breezy;39;30;Mostly cloudy;35;28;W;13;54%;4%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;22;5;Hazy sun;21;4;WSW;7;27%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;17;Windy in the p.m.;34;17;NW;19;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;35;30;Windy;36;30;WSW;31;58%;55%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;25;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;19;SE;9;92%;95%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;35;25;Hazy sun;36;27;SSW;22;42%;30%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Showers and t-storms;27;15;W;9;52%;62%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;ENE;21;65%;74%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Hazy sunshine;31;20;WSW;10;52%;9%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;Decreasing clouds;33;28;SSW;16;73%;55%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;7;74%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Becoming cloudy;18;-3;Some sun, pleasant;17;-3;NE;10;17%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;29;23;Showers around;28;24;SW;12;80%;85%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Clouds and sun;18;15;S;11;76%;5%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;NNE;11;48%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;NNE;13;46%;4%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;17;Clouds break;28;18;S;10;58%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and less humid;26;18;Hazy sunshine;26;19;S;11;71%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;38;20;Very hot;38;23;SE;7;21%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;30;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;NW;21;65%;86%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;N;7;62%;8%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;11;63%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty p.m. showers;14;6;A shower or two;14;8;SW;19;68%;77%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;SW;8;49%;73%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;A shower or t-storm;31;26;E;17;74%;79%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;24;13;Showers and t-storms;26;14;W;7;67%;68%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;25;SW;24;69%;66%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, mild;23;16;Partly sunny, mild;21;14;NE;9;66%;47%;2

Montreal, Canada;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;23;Partly sunny;28;17;WNW;16;55%;12%;9

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;22;14;Spotty showers;22;15;NW;13;78%;95%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;31;28;A t-storm or two;32;27;SSW;10;84%;84%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Areas of low clouds;21;11;SSW;11;68%;44%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm around;35;26;Very hot;36;24;NW;13;52%;30%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and hot;36;21;W;12;40%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, warm;27;14;A t-storm around;27;15;N;10;72%;55%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;11;67%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers;17;13;Clouds and sun;19;10;NNW;6;68%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;20;Partly sunny, breezy;29;14;NW;24;57%;9%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;26;Partly sunny;29;25;SSE;8;79%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Thunderstorms;29;24;NW;9;86%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;33;23;Downpours;32;23;E;9;80%;78%;5

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;31;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NNE;14;47%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;15;5;Mostly sunny;19;10;ENE;16;62%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;9;76%;68%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;SSE;23;80%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SE;9;56%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Showers and t-storms;27;14;NNW;10;55%;82%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;22;A morning t-storm;28;19;SW;13;74%;53%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;17;9;Mostly cloudy;21;8;S;13;46%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;SW;15;74%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Showers around;28;22;SE;19;71%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;13;7;Partly sunny;13;9;WNW;10;64%;20%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;26;16;A shower or t-storm;27;17;S;5;57%;83%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;26;17;Sunny;27;18;N;8;65%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;42;31;Hotter with hazy sun;46;32;NE;15;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;W;11;41%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun, a shower;24;16;Decreasing clouds;26;15;WNW;8;63%;38%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;Partly sunny;19;13;WSW;19;68%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;28;19;Thunderstorms;27;18;NE;10;76%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ESE;18;74%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NNW;7;96%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;28;17;Hazy sun;24;14;NW;14;44%;62%;10

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny;15;7;S;5;56%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;9;75%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny, warmer;33;18;N;9;44%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Partly sunny;29;16;NNE;10;59%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;21;SW;14;76%;60%;10

Shanghai, China;Hazy sun and warm;35;25;Rain and drizzle;28;25;ENE;8;79%;97%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Some sun, a shower;31;26;SE;7;75%;83%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;WSW;18;56%;9%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;ESE;15;67%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;26;17;Thunderstorms;23;12;WSW;12;70%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;WSW;19;47%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;SE;10;50%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;25;16;A shower or t-storm;24;15;SE;10;66%;83%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;S;13;19%;7%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;34;23;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;ENE;12;38%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;40;28;Hazy and very warm;37;24;SE;11;16%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;NNW;12;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;ENE;8;43%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid and warmer;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;ESE;11;72%;87%;6

Toronto, Canada;Strong thunderstorms;26;21;Mostly sunny;27;18;N;19;64%;5%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;ENE;8;63%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunny and nice;32;20;SSE;15;41%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;19;3;Hazy sun;23;10;E;8;46%;10%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;25;16;Mostly sunny;28;17;SW;8;59%;12%;8

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;23;16;Rain and a t-storm;28;16;WNW;12;63%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;NW;8;72%;78%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;27;13;A shower or t-storm;28;15;WSW;4;49%;83%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;28;15;Showers and t-storms;28;15;WSW;8;60%;87%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;15;8;Increasing clouds;16;11;NNE;12;78%;60%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;W;8;69%;64%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;Sunny and very hot;38;24;NE;8;32%;6%;11

