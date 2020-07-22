Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, July 22, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;27;24;Partly sunny;28;24;SW;12;86%;74%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;43;32;Sunny and very warm;42;31;NE;17;40%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Hot with hazy sun;40;24;WNW;13;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;28;20;WSW;20;64%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Partly sunny;22;16;SW;19;60%;55%;6

Anchorage, United States;A touch of a.m. rain;17;11;Overcast;21;12;WSW;10;63%;29%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;44;29;Mostly cloudy;37;26;W;15;29%;13%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;25;15;Increasing clouds;26;16;SE;16;42%;71%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thickening clouds;33;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;16;NE;19;38%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy with sunshine;32;25;Sunny and breezy;33;24;NNW;23;34%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;14;10;Clouds and sun;16;11;W;23;65%;56%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;31;Hot with hazy sun;48;29;NE;6;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;S;8;81%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;8;73%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;An a.m. thunderstorm;34;26;High clouds;34;26;S;10;66%;75%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;WSW;13;58%;27%;10

Beijing, China;Warm with hazy sun;34;22;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;SSE;8;40%;3%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;More sun than clouds;32;19;A shower or t-storm;30;18;NE;10;61%;73%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;SSW;9;43%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;18;10;Showers and t-storms;18;10;SE;11;72%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;E;15;42%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;28;16;Periods of sun, nice;28;16;N;9;47%;30%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;24;14;W;6;53%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;31;18;Periods of sun;30;18;ENE;10;59%;55%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;28;17;Periods of sun, nice;29;17;NNE;7;46%;30%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and fog, mist;15;14;Occasional rain;15;8;W;10;80%;87%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NNE;12;40%;31%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;22;SE;28;91%;95%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;38;24;N;11;39%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;10;Hazy sunshine;22;11;SE;6;74%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;SSE;6;65%;81%;11

Chennai, India;Mainly cloudy;34;25;Decreasing clouds;33;26;S;16;72%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NNE;12;60%;17%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;25;Afternoon showers;31;26;S;19;75%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;19;11;Mostly cloudy;19;13;SW;13;55%;71%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;31;26;Becoming cloudy;30;26;W;18;79%;44%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;ESE;11;63%;19%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Clouds and sun;29;20;S;20;59%;26%;8

Delhi, India;A shower or t-storm;28;25;Hazy sunshine;34;27;SW;7;73%;48%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;36;19;Partly sunny;33;19;W;10;31%;36%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;30;27;Couple of t-storms;33;27;SSW;14;80%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;SSE;7;55%;0%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;20;14;Spotty showers;19;11;WNW;16;84%;70%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;38;19;Hot with sunshine;38;23;NNE;12;18%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;29;20;Humid with sunshine;28;22;E;6;78%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;35;28;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SE;14;63%;64%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;SE;11;43%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;11;73%;83%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;20;10;Spotty showers;17;10;WSW;24;64%;85%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;S;7;76%;79%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;33;27;Sunny;34;26;S;11;65%;30%;13

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;23;Spotty showers;32;24;ENE;21;54%;82%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;WSW;9;88%;87%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;35;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;ENE;16;53%;41%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;30;22;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;NE;21;61%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;25;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;ENE;10;68%;81%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;29;Hazy sunshine;36;30;SSW;13;59%;3%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;2;Hazy sunshine;19;2;N;7;39%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;37;17;Hazy sun and hot;36;20;NNE;10;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;35;29;Hazy, breezy and hot;36;30;WSW;26;56%;30%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;20;SW;7;86%;83%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;40;26;Hazy and very warm;39;27;SSW;20;32%;8%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, breezy;24;11;Periods of sun;23;12;SW;10;42%;25%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;22;65%;66%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;20;Hazy sun;31;20;W;11;54%;13%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;33;27;Cloudy with t-storms;32;27;SSW;11;82%;90%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;S;8;79%;57%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;18;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-2;NE;13;21%;3%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;29;24;Spotty showers;29;24;SW;11;79%;83%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;16;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;14;77%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;32;18;Mostly sunny;32;18;N;13;54%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;25;14;Partly sunny;23;15;WSW;16;50%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds break;24;16;Low clouds, then sun;26;16;S;10;63%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and nice;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;S;11;70%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;SW;8;29%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Spotty a.m. showers;30;26;Cloudy with showers;31;28;WSW;29;73%;93%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;33;25;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;N;6;71%;68%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;ESE;8;64%;79%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;12;7;Low clouds;12;4;NE;8;70%;25%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;26;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;NNE;8;51%;83%;13

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;E;16;76%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;20;7;A passing shower;19;9;W;14;54%;60%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;34;23;Sunshine and nice;28;25;SSW;23;68%;36%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;14;Rain and a t-storm;14;9;W;8;82%;90%;1

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;A shower in the a.m.;26;18;N;4;69%;57%;9

Moscow, Russia;Morning showers;20;8;A shower;18;11;W;16;63%;60%;6

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Spotty showers;32;27;SSW;6;85%;94%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;24;11;Partial sunshine;25;11;NNW;13;60%;44%;9

New York, United States;Severe thunderstorms;33;25;A strong t-storm;32;24;WSW;12;67%;77%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;23;Hot with sunshine;38;23;W;11;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;22;10;Partial sunshine;19;9;N;11;64%;8%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Showers and t-storms;28;23;NNE;11;76%;73%;4

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon showers;17;8;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;9;WSW;8;44%;11%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;25;17;A shower in the a.m.;26;16;NNW;13;74%;57%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little p.m. rain;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;26;81%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;28;23;Showers and t-storms;29;23;NW;11;85%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;7;78%;89%;9

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;26;13;Partial sunshine;27;15;NNW;8;38%;28%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;24;12;Partial sunshine;18;8;SE;21;59%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;8;70%;55%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;SSE;21;78%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;9;57%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;NNE;7;42%;33%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;ENE;29;82%;94%;3

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;18;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;10;ESE;13;66%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Nice with sunshine;28;19;WSW;14;73%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;28;21;SSE;15;65%;54%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;13;9;Clouds and sun;15;9;NE;13;59%;18%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;18;11;Spotty showers;19;9;WSW;15;61%;86%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;Plenty of sun;27;18;ENE;9;66%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;44;30;Hazy sunshine;42;30;SE;14;17%;2%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Sunny;34;20;WSW;10;40%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;19;11;A couple of showers;19;10;WSW;17;66%;69%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Turning sunny;20;14;WSW;17;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;26;18;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ENE;12;67%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ESE;22;71%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;24;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;NW;8;100%;75%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;27;18;A shower in the p.m.;27;15;WSW;11;55%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;13;1;Episodes of sunshine;12;0;SW;6;52%;66%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;N;8;79%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;14;NNW;11;50%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clearing;22;15;Partly sunny;21;14;E;11;66%;16%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;27;22;Strong winds;23;21;E;39;85%;95%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;36;27;Rain and drizzle;35;25;WNW;18;61%;95%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;27;SSE;8;79%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;A shower or t-storm;29;15;SSE;12;54%;62%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;Couple of t-storms;31;27;E;19;71%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;20;10;More clouds than sun;19;11;W;17;42%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;NW;12;73%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;35;27;A t-storm in spots;37;28;S;10;56%;47%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming very windy;18;12;Spotty showers;17;10;SSW;24;71%;87%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;24;Inc. clouds;39;26;NNW;12;19%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;31;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;NE;11;69%;65%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;41;27;Warm with hazy sun;38;26;S;12;14%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;32;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;SW;12;56%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;35;20;Sunny and hot;38;22;E;9;34%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Brief showers;30;23;Rain and drizzle;26;22;S;9;84%;89%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;19;Sunny intervals;26;18;NNW;13;80%;27%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;E;9;63%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;SE;13;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy, hot;34;18;A t-storm in spots;30;14;NE;19;34%;50%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Mostly cloudy;21;13;ESE;8;72%;72%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;26;15;Partly sunny;27;15;NNW;6;50%;42%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NNW;6;65%;77%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;18;9;Spotty showers;20;8;W;15;55%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Periods of sunshine;20;10;WSW;11;61%;45%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;11;7;Milder with sunshine;15;7;NW;18;59%;33%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;9;75%;70%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;32;18;Partial sunshine;30;19;NE;7;46%;55%;11

